AP News Summary at 8:41 a.m. EDT

Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian troops are pounding away at the vital port of Odesa, apparently as part of efforts to disrupt the supply lines and weapons shipments that have been critical to Kyiv’s defense. Ukraine’s ability to stymie a larger, better armed Russian military surprised many observers, who had anticipated a much quicker conflict. With the war now in its 11th week and Kyiv bogging Russian forces down in many places and even staging a counteroffensive in others, Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to voice confidence that the country could expand its aims beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of Feb. 24 invasion.

Election 2022: Groping claims roil Nebraska governor primary

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are set to nominate a candidate for governor in a primary race that's turned bitter. That contest has been upended in recent weeks after a leading candidate endorsed by Donald Trump was accused of groping at least eight women over the last few years. The candidate, businessman and cattle breeder Charles Herbster, denies those allegations. The GOP primary to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts features eight other candidates. Joining Nebraska with its own primaries on Tuesday is West Virginia, where a congressional race between two GOP incumbents will provide another measure of the former president’s sway with voters.

Marcos presidency complicates US efforts to counter China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s apparent landslide victory in the Philippines presidential election is giving rise to immediate concerns about a further erosion of democracy in the region, and could complicate American efforts to blunt growing Chinese influence and power in the Pacific. Experts say a lot has to do with how President Joe Biden’s administration responds to the return of a Marcos, the son and namesake of longtime dictator Ferdinand Marcos, to power in the Philippines, but that engagement may be the best option. "This will definitely be a delicate balancing act," says Manila-based political scientist Andrea Chloe Wong.

Shanghai re-tightens on COVID, frustrating trapped residents

BEIJING (AP) — The city of Shanghai is doubling down on pandemic restrictions after a brief period of loosening up, frustrating residents who were hoping a more than monthlong lockdown was finally easing as the number of new cases falls in China’s largest city. Teams in white protective suits have begun entering the homes of coronavirus-infected people to spray disinfectant. Shanghai has also ordered people in some areas to stay in their homes again after letting them out for limited shopping in recent weeks. China’s adherence to a “zero-COVID” strategy, as many other countries loosen restrictions and try to live with the virus, is exacting a growing economic and human cost.

For widows in Africa, COVID-19 stole husbands, homes, future

UMUIDA, Nigeria (AP) — In many African countries, the pandemic has created larger populations of widows as men are more likely to die of COVID-19. Widowhood has long befallen great numbers of women there. Many widows are young, having married men decades older. In some countries, men frequently have more than one wife, leaving several behind when they die. Now, widows say COVID-19 has cost them their families, homes and futures. Once widowed, women are often mistreated and disinherited. Laws prohibit many from acquiring land or give them only a fraction of their spouse’s wealth. Taking up legal cases is costly and brings stigma. Some widows look to their faith for strength as in-laws take property or even seek custody of children.

Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it. Officials say Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself, and was taken to a hospital. The two are not related. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said White died from her injuries. The arrests ended a nationwide manhunt that began April 29.

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

WASHINGTON (AP) — For many of the Afghans evacuated to the United States last August, their journey remains very much a work in progress. They face a future filled with uncertainty and anxiety. Refugees say in interviews with The Associated Press that they are grateful to the U.S. for rescuing them and family members. Some refugees had faced possible reprisals for working with the Afghan government or American forces during the long war with the Taliban. But they say they often struggle to gain a foothold in a new land. They strain to pay their bills and to figure out how to apply for asylum.

Bodies found in Lake Mead renew interest in Vegas mob lore

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of Lake Mead. The drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir is just a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a lawyer. He said Monday that there’s no telling what they’ll find in Lake Mead. Two paddle boarders from Henderson found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.

Warhol's 'Marilyn' auction nabs $195M; most for US artist

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” has sold for a cool $195 million. That makes the iconic portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever auctioned. The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up. Christie’s auction house in New York held the sale Monday. Christie’s said an unknown buyer made the purchase. When the auction was announced, they had estimated it could go for as much as $200 million. The Warhol piece has unseated the previous record-holder: another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat. His 1982 painting sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in 2017.

Wall Street poised for gains after yet another selloff

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street appeared headed for gains when the market opens on Tuesday after recent losses dragged some benchmarks to their lowest levels in more than a year as war, inflation and rising interest rates have rattled investors in 2022. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were each 0.7% higher. Investors anxious about recent and potential future rate hikes and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have sent markets spiraling in recent months. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude slipped $1.49 to $101.60 per barrel. Peloton shares tumbled 30% on another lackluster earnings report.

