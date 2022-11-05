AP News Summary at 8:40 a.m. EDT

Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. Biden is asking voters to look beyond the current financial pain. He says that what matters are the job gains that he believes his policies are fostering. The government reported Friday that employers added 261,000 jobs in October as the unemployment rate bumped up to 3.7%. Biden says, “America is reasserting itself.” But he adds: “We also know folks are still struggling with inflation. It’s our number one priority.”

N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea while the United States sent two supersonic bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the four short-range missiles fired Saturday flew about 80 miles toward the country’s western sea. North Korea has test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan. It also flew large numbers of warplanes inside its territory in an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the United States and South Korea. It included two B-1B bombers for the first time since 2017.

Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state electricity operator has announced regular scheduled blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia’s devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. The move Saturday comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones. The attacks are inflicting damage on civilian sites in a war that is nearing its nine-month mark. Russia has denied drones it used in Ukraine came from Iran. But the Islamic Republic's foreign minister on Saturday for the first time acknowledged supplying Moscow with “a limited number” of drones before the invasion.

Biden's alliance with the left has worked, but will it last?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wasn't the first choice of progressives for the White House in 2020. And he wasn’t their second or third, either. But liberal Democrats have nonetheless emerged as the president’s most loyal allies in Congress. They've worked together to help pass a COVID-19 relief package, a historic investment in infrastructure and billions of dollars to combat climate change. But this alliance could soon be put to the test. Democrats are bracing for losses in Tuesday’s elections that could cost them control of Congress. That outcome is certain to fuel questions about the party’s direction as Biden eyes another run for the White House.

Prison-like center puts focus on UK's response to migrants

LONDON (AP) — Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside that reads, “Please help us.” The children are among thousands of people being held at a dangerously overcrowded processing center for migrants who recently crossed the English Channel in small boats. The situation there has reignited a heated debate about the U.K. government’s treatment of asylum-seekers. Details about prison-like conditions also have put a spotlight on wider problems in Britain’s asylum system, which is struggling to cope with a record number of Channel crossings and trying to clear a huge application backlog.

Russia cafe blaze kills at least 13 people, injures 5

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed at least 13 people and injured five others. The governor of the Kostroma region said 13 people died in the fire and five more were slightly injured. Russian news agency Interfax cited local emergency officials as saying that the death toll stood at 15. The contradicting numbers couldn't be immediately reconciled. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. Kostroma is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow. A criminal investigation has been launched and a suspect has been apprehended.

Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Medicare’s open enrollment underway, health experts are warning older adults about an uptick in misleading marketing tactics that might lead some to sign up for Medicare Advantage plans that don’t cover their doctors or prescriptions and drive up their out-of-pocket costs. Democrats on the Senate Finance committee released an investigation this week that revealed several states have reported an increase in complaints around deceptive marketing schemes in 2021. People who are enrolling in Medicare Advantage should ask brokers or agents how doctors, prescriptions and services, including dental or vision care, are covered by the plans they are selling.

Thousands pack Bahrain national stadium for pope's main Mass

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Thousands of Christians from around the Gulf have packed Bahrain’s sports stadium for Pope Francis’ big Mass. Francis is shifting gears in his four-day visit to ministering to the Catholic community in the overwhelmingly Muslim region. According to the Vatican, local organizers estimated some 30,000 people attended the service on Saturday. Francis is on the first-ever papal visit to the island kingdom the size of New York City. The primary aim is to participate in a government-sponsored interfaith conference to promote Catholic-Muslim dialogue. But for the final two days, he is focusing on ministering to the Catholic community, which numbers around 80,000 in a country of around 1.5 million.

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person has died as tornadoes ravaged areas of that state and neighboring Texas, leaving some people trapped and dozens of homes in ruins. The twisters Friday destroyed large portions of the town of Idabel in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, flattening a church, restaurant and medical center. Officials confirm at least one death in that county. Meanwhile, 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, Texas, where at least two dozen people are reported injured, two critically.

Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow’s war on Ukraine. The comments on Saturday by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets. Previously Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war on Ukraine. Even so, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has vaguely boasted of providing drones to the world’s top powers. Amirabdollahian told reporters: “We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war." He said Iran remained committed to stopping the conflict.