AP News Summary at 8:38 a.m. EDT

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense ministry says a barrage of airstrikes on Ukraine’s capital destroyed tanks donated by the West and other armor in an attack that shattered five weeks of eerie calm in Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned the West about supplying long-range rocket systems to Ukraine. Putin said that Moscow would hit targets “we haven’t yet struck” if it went ahead with such deliveries. Russian forces pounded railway facilities and other infrastructure in Kyiv. Ukrainian nuclear plant operator Energoatom said one cruise missile buzzed the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant on its way to the capital and cited the dangers of such a near miss.

Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has added fuel to rumors about the future of his pontificate. The Vatican announced Saturday he would visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August for a feast initiated by Pope Celestine V, one of the few pontiffs who resigned before Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013. That has added to unsourced speculation in Italian and Catholic media that the 85-year-old Francis might be planning to follow in Benedict’s footsteps, given his increased mobility problems. Those rumors gained steam last week when Francis announced a consistory to create 21 new cardinals scheduled for Aug. 27. Sixteen of those cardinals are under 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave to elect Francis’ successor.

Colorful pageant, street fests cap queen's Platinum Jubilee

LONDON (AP) — Royal fans are hoping for an appearance by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace after a colorful street pageant sashays through London. Sunday is the final day of a long holiday weekend celebrating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. Thousands of performers will parade along a 3-kilometer (1.9-mile) route from Horse Guards Parade down the Mall to Buckingham Palace, telling the story of the queen’s life with dance, vibrant costumes, carnival music and giant puppets. A military band will lead the gilded gold state coach that transported the queen to her coronation 69 years ago. Many hope that the 96-year-old monarch will make a second balcony appearance to cap the weekend of celebrations.

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country's defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.

3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in one of downtown Philadelphia's most popular entertainment districts late Saturday night. Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace says officers were patrolling the downtown area when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight. Police say two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting. Their names were not made public by authorities. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. Police have recovered two handguns. No arrests have been made.

Researchers: Breast cancer drug could help more patients

Doctors are reporting a new gain in breast cancer treatment. Some HER2 negative breast cancers are actually “HER2 low” and can benefit from a drug targeting the HER2 protein. Doctors reported the advance Sunday at a meeting in Chicago. The finding involves an IV drug that combines an antibody and a chemotherapy medicine. It increased survival for a group of patients with advanced breast cancer. The drug was already approved for HER2 positive breast cancer. It's not a cure. But experts say it could make HER2 low a new guidepost for treatment, opening a new option to thousands of patients with advanced breast cancer.

Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning in the Gulf of Mexico on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rains and gusty wind. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph and was located 270 miles northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. More than 10 inches of rain could fall on parts of the state, the center predicts, but massive wind speeds or storm surge is not expected. Alex is a new version of the storm that was called Hurricane Agatha when it slammed into Mexico’s Pacific Coast earlier this week, killing at least 11 people and leaving 20 missing. It got a new name once the storm crossed Mexico into the Atlantic basin.

North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has test-fired a barrage of eight short-range ballistic missiles from multiple locations toward the sea, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion. The launches were North Korea’s 18th round of missile tests in 2022 alone. Experts say leader Kim Jong Un wants to cement his country's status as a nuclear power and negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength. U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea discussed the launches with South Korean officials while on a visit to Seoul. They expressed “deep regret” that North Korea was continuing weapons development despite a COVID-19 outbreak at home.

At least 49 dead in 2nd day of Bangladesh cargo depot fire

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire at a container depot near a port city in southeastern Bangladesh has killed at least 49 people including nine firefighters and injured more than 100 others. Firefighters on Sunday struggled as the blaze continued into a second night. The inferno at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined. The depot is located near the country's main Chittagong Seaport, 134 miles southeast of the capital, Dhaka. The area’s civil surgeon says the death toll could still rise. Explosives experts from Bangladesh’s military have been called in to assist the firefighters.

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy lieutenant in Japan is appealing a three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people last year. Ridge Alkonis' family says he suffered from acute mountain sickness and passed out behind the wheel while driving after a visit to Mount Fuji. Japanese prosecutors and a judge say he was feeling drowsy and should have pulled over. Alkonis' parents are asking for mercy because they say that while the crash was a tragedy, it was also an accident. He's been sentenced to three years in prison, but has appealed, and a hearing is set for Wednesday. Alkonis is at home in Japan pending the appeal, and the Navy says he remains on active duty.

