AP News Summary at 8:35 p.m. EDT

Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export as an attempt to punish and divide the West for its united support of Ukraine. The move was condemned by European leaders as “blackmail. It marked a dramatic escalation in the economic war of sanctions and countersanctions that has unfolded parallel to the fighting on the battlefield, where fighting continues in Ukraine's east. One person was killed and at least two injured when rockets hit a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv. The commander of a marine unit inside the last stronghold in the gutted city of Mariupol said the situation there was “very difficult.”

Twitter abuse victims fear Musk's plans, but may not quit

Perhaps no group of people is more alarmed about Elon Musk’s plan to make Twitter a free speech free-for-all than those most likely to be targeted for harassment: women, racial minorities and other marginalized groups. They fear that a more hands-off approach to policing the platform will embolden purveyors of hate speech, bullying and disinformation to ratchet up their bad behavior — a possibility Musk has done little to dispel. Yet even those who have faced extreme harassment on Twitter say they are unlikely to quit the platform. Despite the negative psychological toll, they still place a high value on Twitter as a place to express their views and engage with others.

EXPLAINER: Will a Russian prisoner exchange impact Griner?

Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia and it’s unclear how an unexpected prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia that freed marine veteran Trevor Reed will affect the status of WNBA star. Griner has been detained in Russia since mid-February. The deal announced by both countries involving Reed, an American imprisoned for nearly three years, would have been a notable diplomatic maneuver even in times of peace. It was all the more surprising because it was done as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who was arrested in Russia for allegedly possessing a cannabis derivative legal in much of the world. The offense can mean up to 10 years in prison.

Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he'll ease student loan burden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signaled he might forgive some student loan debt and further extend the federal moratorium on repayments. That's according to California Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas. He's a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Cardenas said Wednesday that during a White House meeting, Biden told the group that they're going to like what he does about both proposals. That meeting was Monday. The White House was notably more measured about what Biden might do. But any move in that direction would be a boon to many of what federal figures show are 43 million Americans carrying student loans worth $1.6 trillion.

Federal judge halts preparations for end of US asylum limit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A judge has ordered a two-week halt on phasing out pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum as the Biden administration prepares for the restrictions to be fully lifted on May 23. Wednesday's decision is only a temporary setback for the administration but the federal judge appeared highly sympathetic with Louisiana and other states that sued to keep Title 42 authority. That restriction denies migrants a chance at asylum on grounds of preventing spread of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays has scheduled a hearing May 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana, for arguments on whether to block Title 42 from ending as planned 10 days later.

Microsoft: Russian hacks often accompany Ukraine attacks

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says cyberattacks by state-backed Russian hackers have destroyed data across dozens of organizations in Ukraine and produced a “chaotic information environment.” The company said in a report released Wednesday that Russia-aligned threat groups were preparing long before the Feb. 24 invasion. It said they were “pre-positioning for the conflict" as early as a year ago, hacking into networks to obtain footholds they could later use to collect “strategic and battlefield intelligence or to facilitate future destructive attacks.”

State report details bias in Minneapolis Police Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota state agency says it will work with the city of Minneapolis to negotiate solutions to resolve the pattern of race discrimination uncovered by a two-year investigation. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights says former and current city and police leaders have failed to act, effectively allowing an aggressive police culture to fester. The report details disparities in how officers use force, stop, search, arrest and cite people of color, particularly Black people, compared to white people in similar circumstances. And the state agency says the city and police department need not wait to start making necessary changes.

EXPLAINER: Brazil's Bolsonaro, top court on collision course

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is once again at odds with the country’s Supreme Court. He has pardoned a congressman who had just been convicted by high court justices for urging violence against one of them. Justices may review that pardon, and the case threatens to become an institutional crisis at a moment when Bolsonaro is gearing up to seek a second term. At the center of the dispute is freshman lawmaker Daniel Silveira, who was sentenced to almost nine years in prison. He had said that one justice should be seized, shaken and thrown in a garbage can. Bolsonaro issued a decree pardoning him, citing the right to free speech.

Once dead, twice billed: GAO questions COVID funeral awards

The Federal Emergency Management Agency may have been double-billed for the funerals of hundreds of people who died of COVID-19, the Government Accountability Office said in a new report Wednesday. The GAO identified 374 people who died and were listed on more than one application that received an award from the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance fund. That amounts to about $4.8 million in assistance that could have been improper or potentially fraudulent payments, the report said. FEMA says this wasn't an example of large-scale fraud and the amount of funeral assistance identified as at-risk was relatively small, with FEMA’s multi-layered controls resulting in improper payments of less than 1%.

Shares of Facebook parent Meta soar despite growth slowdown

Facebook parent Meta’s first quarter profit jumped past Wall Street’s expectations despite slower revenue growth, sending shares up sharply in after-hours trading. The company earned $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, in the January-March period. That’s down 21% from $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Meta cut a sharp contrast with Google parent Alphabet, which on Monday reported what analysts called disappointing earnings, with profit below Wall Street’s expectations and revenue growth slower than in previous quarters. Shares rose more than 18% to $207 in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0