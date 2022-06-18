AP News Summary at 8:34 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Instead of convincing Donald Trump's most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reassert their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory. They're concocting new stories to explain why the former president's own daughter Ivanka told Congress she didn't accept his claims about a rigged election. They're also creating new conspiracy theories to explain testimony from Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr, who told investigators that Trump's claims were “bogus” and that the former president wasn't interested in the facts.

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival. In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured several sites in Kyiv and promised continued aid and military training. He said the British-led training program could “change the equation of this war.” In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “has nothing against” Ukraine joining the EU, because it “isn’t a military organization, a political organization like NATO.” Johnson’s trip followed one a day earlier by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who vowed to support Ukraine’s fight.

EXPLAINER: How did Russia-Ukraine war trigger a food crisis?

LONDON (AP) — Russian hostilities in Ukraine are preventing grain from leaving the “breadbasket of the world.” That is making food more expensive across the globe and threatening to worsen shortages, hunger and political instability in developing countries. World food prices were already climbing, and the war made things worse, preventing some 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain from getting to the Middle East, North Africa and parts of Asia. Weeks of negotiations on safe corridors to get grain out of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have made little progress, with urgency rising as the summer harvest season arrives.

Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer now that the state's June primary has come and gone. These forays, advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections, in reality are trips aimed at building relationships and learning the political geography in the state scheduled to launch the campaign for the party’s 2024 nomination. In a time-tested midterm campaign year ritual, Republicans including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and others are planning summer visits, marking the next phase in this quadrennial rite.

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

LONDON (AP) — The price of bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, fell below the psychologically important threshold on Saturday. It dropped as much as 9% to less than $19,000, according to CoinDesk. The last time bitcoin was at this level was November 2020, when it was on its way up to an all-time high. Bitcoin has now lost more than 70 percent of its value since reaching that peak. It’s the latest sign of turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry amid wider turbulence in financial markets.

Brazil Indigenous expert was 'bigger target' in recent years

SAO PAULO (AP) — Before disappearing in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, Bruno Pereira was laying the groundwork for a mammoth undertaking: a 350-kilometer (217-mile) trail marking the southwestern border of the Javari Valley Indigenous territory, an area the size of Portugal. The project, still ongoing, aims to clearly define where Javari territory begins, so that cattle farmers won't encroach. It was just the latest effort by Pereira to help Indigenous people protect their natural resources and traditional lifestyles. He was last seen alive on June 5 on a boat in the Itaquai river, along with British freelance journalist Dom Phillips, near an area bordering Peru and Colombia. On Wednesday, a fisherman confessed to killing Pereira, 41, and Phillips, 57.

Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol by an Associated Press team was freed by Russian forces. Yuliia Paievska is better known as Taira, and her release comes three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city. Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s efforts over two weeks to save the wounded, including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers. She transferred the clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, one of whom fled with it embedded in a tampon on March 15. Taira and a colleague were taken prisoner by Russian forces the next day.

18 dead in India, Bangladesh floods; millions without homes

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least 18 people have died as severe floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links. In India’s Assam state, authorities say at least nine people were killed in the floods and 2 million saw their homes submerged. Lightning in parts of neighboring Bangladesh meanwhile killed nine people on Friday. Both countries have asked their militaries for help as more flooding looms with rains expected to continue over the weekend. The Brahmaputra, one of Asia’s largest rivers, breached its mud embankments, inundating 3,000 villages and croplands. Several train services are canceled in India and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet in eastern Bangladesh has been closed as floodwaters have almost reached the runway.

Drag story hour hosts, under attack, dig in their heels

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rhetoric against LGBTQ people is now targeting drag storytimes with interruptions and other protests around the country during Pride Month. At one recent event outside San Francisco, members of the extremist Proud Boys walked in and began hurling insults at a drag queen as she read to children and their parents. Organizers of the reading programs say that they have faced pushback from the beginning but that the recent vitriol is new. They say opponents who claim they want to protect children are actually just scaring and endangering them. And they say they plan to enhance security but won’t stop their reading programs.

Efforts spotlight slave who inspired beach name, local tale

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — The curious history of a Massachusetts beach named after an enslaved African American is the focus of new efforts to recognize the role of slavery along the state’s picturesque North Shore. Legend has it, Robin Mingo was promised his freedom if the tide ever receded enough for him to walk out onto a rocky ledge offshore of what is now known as Mingo Beach. Today, students and faculty at Endicott College in Beverly are researching the local legend and proposing ways to memorialize the slave at his namesake beach, which is located on campus. They hope the efforts spark broader discussions about the role of slavery in New England.

