AP News Summary at 8:34 a.m. EDT

Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Watergate and Jan. 6 are a half-century apart, in vastly different eras, and they were about different things. But in both episodes, a Republican president tried to do an end run around democracy. Friday is the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in that eventually consumed Richard Nixon's presidency. The anniversary intersects with the continuing House hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. Mysteries from both affairs endure. Is there a smoking gun yet to emerge in the investigation into Donald Trump's actions leading to the insurrection? And why did Nixon indulge in political malfeasance when he was on a smooth path to reelection?

Takeaways from AP interview: Biden on inflation, US psyche

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the state of the economy, his concerns about the national mood and his commitment to standing up to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Some key takeaways: Biden blames gas prices for the nation’s economic pessimism, saying before prices started rising things were "much more optimistic.” Biden maintained Thursday that he’s optimistic about the country’s future and that Americans should feel it, too. But it's unclear whether Biden’s rhetoric will have a tangible impact on the nation’s glum outlook when the majority of voters say the country is on the wrong track.

As Russia presses assault, Ukraine given possible path to EU

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Commission recommended Friday that Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status, a first step on the long road toward membership for the war-torn country. The recommendation from the EU’s executive arm will now be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels. Launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all member countries.

China launches high-tech aircraft carrier in naval milestone

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched its third aircraft carrier, the first such ship to be designed and built entirely within the country. State media reports said the Type 003 new-generation aircraft carrier christened Fujian left its drydock at a shipyard in Shanghai on Friday morning. State broadcaster CCTV showed assembled navy personnel standing beneath the massive ship as water jets sprayed over its deck, multi-colored streamers flew and colorful smoke was released. The launch comes as China seeks to extend the range and power of its navy. Equipped with the latest weaponry and aircraft-launch technology, the ship’s capabilities are thought to rival those of Western carriers, as Beijing seeks to turn its navy, already the world’s largest, into a multi-carrier force.

Alabama church shooting kills 2, wounds 1; suspect detained

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a gunman opened fired on a small group meeting at a suburban church, killing two people and injuring a third before being taken into custody. The attack happened Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. Police Capt. Shane Ware declined to identify the suspect or the victims, or provide further details on the attack. The church’s website listed a “Boomers Potluck” for Thursday night. The violence comes a month after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Southern California, killing one person and wounding five.

Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — After the severe flooding, business owners in some of the gateway towns leading to Yellowstone National Park are trying to figure out how they’ll make ends meet without a steady stream of tourists. June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months. Officials say the park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed much longer, perhaps the rest of the summer. Officials are hoping Gardiner, Red Lodge and other small communities can draw visitors even without access to the park. But some business owners are growing frustrated at the cancellations.

UK govt approves extradition of Assange; he plans to appeal

LONDON (AP) — The British government has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. WikiLeaks said it would appeal. The government said Friday that Home Secretary Priti Patel had signed the extradition order. It follows a British court ruling that he could be sent to the U.S. The Home Office said in a statement that “the U.K courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange.” The decision is a big moment in Assange’s years-long battle to avoid being sent to the U.S. — though not necessarily the end of the tale. Assange has 14 days to appeal.

T-shirts? Ice cream? Retailers cash in on Juneteenth

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers and marketers have been quick to commemorate Juneteenth with an avalanche of merchandise from ice cream to T-shirts to party favors. But many are getting backlash on social media for what critics say is undermining the day. Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday last year to honor the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. A search for Juneteenth items among online sellers like Amazon and J.C. Penney produced everything from toothpicks with pan-African flags to party plates and balloons. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, apologized last month after getting slammed on social media for a Juneteenth ice cream flavor of swirled red velvet and cheesecake under its store label Great Value.

Biden hosts climate meeting amid high gas price pressure

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will convene a virtual meeting of some of the world's largest economies to discuss the next steps on climate change. Among the participants will be China, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Senior Biden administration officials say the Democratic president is looking to make progress on reducing methane leaks and increasing the number of zero-emission vehicles on the road. Friday's meeting comes when Biden has been focused on boosting the production of fossil fuels to reduce high gasoline costs, which are creating political pressure on him during a midterm election year.

As Po dries up, Italy's food and energy supplies are at risk

BORETTO, Italy (AP) — Water is so low in large stretches of Italy’s largest river that local residents are walking through the middle of the expanse of sand and shipwrecks are resurfacing, but authorities fear there’ll be far greater consequences for farmers and local populations. The drying up of the Po, which runs 652 kilometers (405 miles) from the northwestern city of Turin to Venice, is jeopardizing drinking water in Italy’s densely populated and highly industrialized districts and threatening irrigation in the most intensively farmed part of the country. Northern Italy hasn’t seen rainfall for more than 110 days and this year’s snowfall is down by 70%. It’s triggering the worst drought in 70 years, according to the Po River Basin Authority.

