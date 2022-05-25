AP News Summary at 8:33 p.m. EDT

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers. That's what a witness said Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Juan Carranza saw the scene from outside his house, across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. Carranza said the officers did not go in. Minutes earlier, Carranza had watched as Salvador Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people.

COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In between mass shootings killed and wounded people attending school, grocery shopping and simply living their lives, the nation marked a milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19. The number was once unthinkable. Now it’s a pedestrian reality in the United States, just as is the reality of the continuing epidemic of gun violence that kills tens of thousands of people annually. Americans have always tolerated high rates of death among certain segments of society. But the sheer numbers of what should be preventable deaths, and the apparent acceptance that there’s no policy change coming has people wondering: Is mass death now acceptable in America?

Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban. The ban, passed by state lawmakers last week, prohibits all abortions with few exceptions. Stitt signed the bill on Wednesday. Providers have said they will stop performing the procedure as soon as the bill is signed. The law is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states to scale back abortion rights. The only exceptions included in the law are to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.

Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd's death

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to improve accountability in policing. It's a meaningful but limited action on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death that reflected the challenges in addressing racism, excessive use of force and public safety with a deadlocked Congress. Most of the order issued Wednesday is focused on federal law enforcement agencies — for example, requiring them to review and revise policies on use of force. It will also create a database to help track officer misconduct. The administration cannot require local police departments to participate in the database, which is intended to prevent problem officers from job-hopping. The order also restricts the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.

'I've got to dig deep': Texas shooting tests Newtown parents

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Some relatives of the victims of the 2012 attack on the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, who channeled grief into advocacy have claimed success, gradually, in areas including gun safety, attitudes around gun violence, and mental health awareness. The massacre Tuesday at a school in Uvalde, Texas, has tested their resolve like no other. Like the Newtown gunman, the Texas attacker was a young man who shot an older family member he lived with before opening fire with a high-powered rifle inside a nearby elementary school, slaughtering small and defenseless children. For Michele Gay, whose daughter was killed in Sandy Hook, the Texas attack was all the more saddening given the work she's invested in the years since to promote school safety.

Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine after 3 months

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — No matter where Ukrainians live, the 3-month-old war never seems to be far away. Those in towns and villages near the front lines hide in basements from constant shelling, struggling to survive with no electricity or gas — and often no running water. But even in regions out of the range of the big guns, frequent air raid sirens wail in a constant reminder that a Russian missile can strike at any time, even for those walking their dogs, riding bicycles or taking their children to parks in cities like Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv. Curfews, checkpoints and fortifications are commonplace. So are fresh cemeteries, uprooted villagers and war-scarred landscapes, as Moscow intensifies its attacks in the east and south.

Officer in Buffalo supermarket attack honored at funeral

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The retired police officer killed in the Buffalo supermarket shooting has been posthumously awarded the city police department's medal of honor and promoted to lieutenant. The honors were announced Wednesday as Aaron Salter and another shooting victim, Pearl Young, were laid to rest and as the country processes a newer massacre at a Texas school. Salter was working security and fired multiple times at the gunman who attacked the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo. The 77-year-old Young is being remembered as a great-grandmother, Sunday school teacher at her church, a longtime volunteer in its soup kitchen, and a substitute teacher in Buffalo Public Schools.

'Trump is in the past': Mounting losses show limits of power

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Donald Trump began May with a decisive win for a favored candidate in Ohio, catapulting a Senate hopeful to a primary victory. But the month ended in stinging defeat for Trump as one of his top targets for retribution walloped the Trump-endorsed challenger by more than 50 percentage points in the Georgia governor's GOP primary. As the first round of primaries comes to a close, the month has laid bare Trump’s diminished grip on the Republican Party. But the races have also made clear the extent to which the party has been transformed in Trump's image. And they've shown that his “MAGA” movement isn’t going anywhere, whether he decides to run for president again or not.

Oz, McCormick race heads into recount in Pa. Senate primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top election official says the margin between the top two candidates in last week’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is tight enough to trigger a recount. The state’s acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, said the vote totals for celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick fall within the recount margin in state law. Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 902 votes out of more than 1.3 million ballots counted as of Wednesday. The separation between the candidates is well within the the recount law’s 0.5% margin. A recount could take until June 8.

An ocean first: Underwater drone tracks CO2 in Alaska gulf

SEWARD, Alaska (AP) — In the choppy, cold waters of Alaska’s Resurrection Bay, oceanographers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks have been conducting tests this spring with a drone that goes underwater. They believe it's the first ever configured with a large sensor specifically designed to measure carbon dioxide levels. The underwater autonomous vehicle can dive 1,000 meters in remote parts of the ocean and go on missions for weeks. The intent is to provide a baseline to better understand the ocean’s chemistry and use the enormous amount of data collected to study ocean acidification. Oceans have been absorbing carbon dioxide, but as they take on more, it affects the ability of marine organisms to build and maintain their shells.

