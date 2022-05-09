AP News Summary at 8:32 p.m. EDT

As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country’s biggest patriotic holiday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine, and the Kremlin made little to no progress as the war ground through its 11th week on multiple fronts. While Western analysts in recent weeks had widely expected Putin to use the holiday to trumpet some kind of victory in Ukraine or perhaps announce a mass mobilization, he did neither. Instead, he sought to justify the war as a necessary response to what he falsely portrayed as a hostile Ukraine. On the battlefield, intense fighting raged in the east, the vital Black Sea port of Odesa in the south came under bombardment again, and Russian forces sought to finish off the Ukrainian defenders making their last stand at a steel plant in Mariupol.

Biden signs Ukraine bill, seeks $40B aid, in Putin rejoinder

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington is seeking to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies. The signing comes as Congress is poised to unleash more resources to fight the war. The House could vote as soon as this week on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are urging Congress to act before May 19, when the existing drawdown funds run out.

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of 2026. The 2015 Paris climate agreement set a goal of not exceeding that temperature level on a long-term average and climate scientists have detailed a host of dangers that worsen after that level of warming. The forecast also gives a 93% chance that sometime in the next five years, Earth will set a new record for the hottest year.

Fugitive inmate, ex-jail officer in custody after manhunt

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody have been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. Authorities say the two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it. Officials say Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself, and was taken to a hospital. The two are not related. The arrests ended a nationwide manhunt that began April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, allegedly helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case.

Transgender treatment, doctors threatened by new Alabama law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two physicians who run a clinic in Alabama to treat children with gender dysphoria are bracing themselves now that a law that makes some of their work a crime has gone into effect. Dr. Hussein Abdul-Latif and Dr. Morissa Ladinsky lead a team in Birmingham, Alabama, that cares for more than 150 young people who are transgender or gender diverse. The law that took effect Sunday makes it a felony for medical providers to give puberty blockers and hormones to treat trans people under age 19. A federal judge is considering a lawsuit challenging the measure as unconstitutional.

Rare cases of COVID returning pose questions for Pfizer pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small number of COVID-19 patients are relapsing after taking Pfizer's antiviral pill, raising questions about the drug at the center of the U.S. response effort. Paxlovid has become the go-to option against COVID-19 because of its at-home convenience and impressive results in heading off severe disease. The U.S. government has spent more than $10 billion to purchase enough pills for 20 million people. But doctors have begun reporting cases of patients who see their symptoms return several days after treatment. It's one of several questions about how the drug is holding up against a changing virus. Pfizer mainly studied the drug in unvaccinated patients during the delta wave. But most Americans now have had at least one shot as omicron variants dominate the outbreak.

Putin's Victory Day speech passionate but empty

Vladimir Putin had no victories in Ukraine to proclaim on Victory Day. Nor did his speech at the Red Square military parade offer any clear pictures of when a victory may come or how it would be achieved. Instead, the Russian president’s address Monday seemed to suggest that the war that many expected would be brief and decisive could be a long and brutal grind. Ahead of the holiday, which is one of the most important in Russia, expectations were wide that Putin would push for at least one unequivocal military success that he could flaunt in his speech. That might have been the city of Mariupol, but a determined Ukrainian contingent is still putting up resistance there.

Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks deepened their losses on Wall Street Monday, sending the S&P 500 to its lowest close in more than a year. The benchmark index is coming off its fifth weekly loss in a row as renewed worries about China’s economy piled on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates. Stocks fell across Europe and much of Asia, as did everything from old-economy crude oil to new-economy bitcoin. The S&P 500 gave up 3.2% and the Nasdaq pulled back 4.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.03%.

Man committed after slayings shows up free in small SC town

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of two sisters killed in their tiny South Carolina town in 2010 wants to know why the man who confessed to their slayings has suddenly shown back up in the community. Court records show 43-year-old Joseph Brand was found incompetent to stand trial on two murder charges in 2012 and sent off to a state hospital to get treatment. If his mental condition improved, he was supposed to return to jail and await trial. Instead, Brand showed up free in Kingstree a few months ago. His charges are no longer listed in public records.

Pulitzer Prizes award Washington Post for Jan. 6 coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism Monday for its coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an attack on democracy that was a shocking start to a tumultuous year that also saw the end of the United States’ longest war, in Afghanistan. The Post’s extensive reporting was published in a sophisticated interactive series and found numerous problems and failures in political systems and security before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the newspaper’s own backyard. The U.S. pullout and resurrection of the Taliban’s grip on Afghanistan permeated across categories and Ukrainian journalists were awarded a special citation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0