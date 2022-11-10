AP News Summary at 8:31 a.m. EST

Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed considerably in key Arizona races. Election officials have been chipping away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general Wednesday, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats would extend to Arizona.

GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. There was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright. In the House, Republicans were within a dozen seats Wednesday night of the 218 needed to take control.

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.

Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says its troops began pulling out of a strategic Ukrainian city on. That would represent a humiliating defeat in the grinding war. Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee but stopped short of declaring victory in Kherson. It was difficult to know what was happening in the port city. Some Western observers said they believed the Kremlin’s forces have been forced to pull out — though a full withdrawal could take some time. Ukrainian officials have warned for weeks that any announcement of a Russian retreat should be treated skeptically. But on Thursday, Ukraine’s armed forces commander-in-chief said that “the enemy had no other choice but to resort to fleeing."

Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Florida. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. Weather-weary central Florida is still getting strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging coastal surge in places like Daytona Beach Shores. The rare November hurricane led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations. Nicole is expected to dump lots of rain over a large area of the southeastern United States, with up to six inches falling over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Little sign of relief expected in October US inflation data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s punishing inflation rate likely kept simmering in October, giving the Federal Reserve little cause to ease up in its drive to slow price increases by steadily raising interest rates. The Labor Department is expected to report that consumer prices jumped 8% from 12 months earlier and by a sharp 0.6% from September to October. A separate measure called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is expected to have surged 6.5% in the past year and 0.5% from September to October. Like many other countries, the United States is struggling to control inflation, which is pressuring millions of households and dimming the outlook for the economy.

Palestinian seeks early release in case that shook Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — A 13-year-old Palestinian boy whose case became a lightning rod for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict seven years ago is now a man languishing in solitary confinement and struggling with schizophrenia. In 2015, Ahmad Manasra and his cousin ran through a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem with knives. His cousin stabbed two Israelis and was shot dead. Ahmad was run over by a car, beaten and heckled by Israelis — a scene captured on video that fueled Palestinian outrage. Israel's Supreme Court is to soon decide whether to hear an appeal for Ahmad's early release. Ahmad's ordeal has become a dark warning about the impact of the Mideast conflict on the younger generation.

Report: War-triggered gas boom threatens world climate goal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The planning and buildup of liquified and other natural gas would add 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (1.9 billion metric tons) a year to the air by 2030, according to a report released Thursday by Climate Action Tracker at international climate talks in Egypt. That’s enough greenhouse gas to “hinder if not catastrophically hinder chances" of keeping within the 1.5 degrees warming goal. The report calculates that if everything goes through, the build-up would produce five times the amount of gas it is supposed to replace from Russia.

Climate Migration: Açai growers flee salty Amazon water

MACAPA, Brazil (AP) — The Amazon river discharges one-fifth of all the world’s water that runs off the land surface. Despite a volume more than 10 times the Mississippi’s, the seawater is advancing and leaving thousands of inhabitants of the Bailique archipelago scrambling to quench their thirst. With little government assistance and also facing sea erosion, many families have decided to leave the region. Last year, the seawater pushed upriver for longer, around five months. The water tasted saltier and for the first time in several decades, it reached the whole archipelago, eight islands, where about 14,000 people live spread across 58 villages.

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Combs is the winner of the Country Music Association Awards' coveted entertainer of the year trophy. Combs thanked the country music community for making his dreams come true. It was the second time in a row he won the show's top honor, and he also won won album of the year for “Growin' Up.” Wednesday's show in Nashville, Tennessee, opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn. The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn’s hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Leading nominee Lainey Wilson took home two trophies and Alan Jackson accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.