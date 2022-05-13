AP News Summary at 8:31 a.m. EDT

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British officials say that Russia lost significant numbers of troops and important equipment when Ukrainian forces thwarted their attempt to cross a river in the east. It's another sign of Moscow’s struggle to win decisive victories and salvage a war gone awry. Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday. A Russian soldier stands accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian in the early days of the war. The trial gets underway as Russia’s campaign in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas makes faltering progress.

Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk says his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform. The Tesla billionaire's tweet Friday is another twist amid signs of internal turmoil over the proposed acquisition. Musk linked to a Reuters story from May 2 citing a financial filing from Twitter that estimated false or spam accounts made up fewer than 5% of the company’s “monetizable daily active users” in the first quarter. He says the deal is on hold pending details supporting that calculation, indicating he’s skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts is that low. It wasn’t clear whether it could scuttle the deal. Stock in Twitter tumbled 18%.

EXPLAINER: What's behind North Korea's COVID-19 admission?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's recent admission of its first domestic COVID-19 cases has surprised many outsiders and prompted speculation about how bad the outbreak is and whether it could cause a major humanitarian crisis in a country where public medical infrastructure is terrible. Some experts say North Korea may face one of the world’s worst per-capita fatality and infection rates if it doesn’t get outside aid shipments soon. Others argue that North Korea may just want to use the outbreak to tighten public vigilance against the virus and boost its control of its people.

WNBA's Griner appears in Moscow court for detention hearing

MOSCOW (AP) — The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner says her pre-trial detention in Russia is extended by one month.Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The Biden administration says 31-year-old Griner is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

Madison Cawthorn tries to survive primary as slip-ups mount

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A series of unforced political and personal errors by GOP congressman Madison Cawthorn has brought the forces of big-name Republicans and traditional enemies to bear on his reelection bid in North Carolina. Some of the transgressions have been headline-grabbing, like one that rankled GOP colleagues who believe he insinuated they were holding orgies and snorting cocaine. Some have been salacious, like recently released videos showing him in sexually suggestive poses. But at home, the most consequential may have been when he decided to run for a different U.S. House seat before changing his mind. Some constituents believe he’s more interested in inflaming the culture wars than helping the district.

UAE's long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at 73

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ long-ailing ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has died. He was 73. The UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning Friday, including flags to be flown at half-staff. He had long ceased having involvement in day-to-day affairs, with his brother, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, seen as the de-factor ruler. There was no immediate announcement about a successor, though the crown prince is in line to succeed Sheikh Khalifa as president.

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Scuba divers at Lake Tahoe are sorting through their haul after an unprecedented, yearlong effort to remove litter from the alpine lake's entire 72 miles of shoreline atop the Sierra Nevada. They found no trace of a mythical sea monster and no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But their hope is the 25,000 pounds of junk they gathered will prove much more valuable. Since last May, they've meticulously sorted and logged the types and GPS locations of the waste. It’s part of a first-of-its-kind effort to learn more about the potential harm caused by plastics and other pollutants in the waters on the California-Nevada line.

Slain Al Jazeera journalist to be laid to rest in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral in Jerusalem for an Al Jazeera journalist who witnesses say was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. Recent days have seen an outpouring of grief from across the Arab world over the death of Shireen Abu Akleh. Large crowds are expected to attend her funeral Friday amid a heightened Israeli police presence. The Israeli military says there was a shootout near where she was shot. It says that without ballistic analysis on the bullet, which is held by the Palestinian Authority, it cannot determine whether she was struck by Israeli or Palestinian gunfire. The Palestinian Authority has refused Israeli calls for a joint investigation.

Michigan profs push 'pee for peonies' urine diversion plan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Two University of Michigan researchers are putting the “pee” in peony. Rather, they’re putting pee on peonies. Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school’s Nichols Arboretum, where they've been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers’ annual spring bloom. It’s all part of an effort to educate the public about their research showing that applying fertilizer derived from nutrient-rich urine could have environmental and economic benefits. Love is co-author of a study published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal that found urine diversion and recycling led to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and energy.

Wall Street looks to claw back losses from a dismal week

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets on Friday were poised to recoup some of the losses suffered in one of its worst weeks of 2022, a year that’s been rife with anxiety over inflation, war and a pandemic that won’t seem to end. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 1.3% and the same for the Dow industrials gained 0.9%. Heading into Friday, the S&P has lost 4.7% and the Dow declined 3.6% for the week. Oil prices rose. Trading has been volatile, with indexes prone to sharp swings as investors try to shield their portfolios from the impact of the highest inflation in decades.

