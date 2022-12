AP News Summary at 8:29 a.m. EST

Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal. The departing Russians left behind all sorts of deadly booby traps, and their artillery continues to batter the city from new, dug-in positions across the Dnieper River. Residents’ access to electricity comes and goes — although water is largely connected. Painstaking efforts are continuing on to establish a better sense of normalcy, like clearing the mess and mines left behind by the Russians, in tough wintertime weather.

Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

BEIJING (AP) — Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as Beijing rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. President Xi Jinping’s government still is officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. But the latest moves suggest the ruling Communist Party will tolerate more cases without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses as it winds down its “zero-COVID” strategy. A Cabinet meeting called for “full mobilization” of the health system including adding staff and increasing supplies of drugs. Some restaurants and businesses have closed because too many employees are sick.

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews are steadily erecting hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers along the rugged east end of Arizona’s boundary with Mexico as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey makes a bold show of border enforcement even as he prepares to step aside next month for Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs. Ducey ordered the containers to fill open spaces on the border wall that former President Donald Trump promoted to stop people from crossing illegally. It's unclear what Hobbs will do. Federal agencies say Arizona is violating U.S. law and environmental groups say the containers could imperil natural water systems and endangered species.

Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to play host to dozens of African leaders in Washington this week as the White House looks to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa. It's a gap that's grown wider with years of frustration about the U.S. commitment to the continent. In the lead-up to the three-day summit that begins Tuesday, U.S. officials have tried to play down their growing concern about the clout of Beijing and Moscow in Africa. Biden administration officials are trying to put the focus on their efforts to improve cooperation with Africa’s leaders. The summit will be the biggest international gathering in Washington since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scottish officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody

LONDON (AP) — U.S. and Scottish officials say the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody. Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement that the families of those who died had been told the news. Pan Am flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie on Dec. 21, 1988, leaving 270 people dead. It remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil. In 2001, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of bombing the flight. He was the only person convicted over the attack.

Election nonprofit that drew GOP ire in 2020 renews grants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A nonprofit group that became a point of controversy for distributing millions of dollars in election grants during the 2020 presidential campaign is releasing a fresh round of money to local election offices. And some of the money is going to offices in states where Republican lawmakers tried to ban the practice. The Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life has released only general details about how much money each office will receive or what it will fund. It has said 10 county and municipal election offices will be part of the first group to receive grants. The center’s U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence has $80 million to hand out over the next five years.

With NYC plan for mentally ill, hospitals face complex task

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s latest plan to keep mentally ill people from languishing in public is billed as a common-sense strategy to get them help. Mayor Eric Adams has directed police officers and city medics to take more psychologically disturbed people to hospitals. He says it is the humane thing to do. But his policy will have to navigate a legal challenge and some city lawmakers are skeptical. Emergency rooms will be harder pressed as psychiatrists must determine whether patients need hospitalization. Adams announced the plan in late November. The Democrat has focused on what he views as restoring a sense of safety and civic functionality that was disrupted during the pandemic.

Scientists lower alert for Mauna Loa, say eruption could end

HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists have lowered the alert level for the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island and say its first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says in a Saturday bulletin that the eruption on the mountain’s northeast rift zone is continuing, but lava output and volcanic gas emissions are “greatly reduced.” The observatory says further that high eruption rates are not expected to resume, and “current behavior suggests that the eruption may end soon.” It's still monitoring the mountain closely, however. Meanwhile a lava flow front has “stagnated” nearly 2 miles from a vital cross-island artery. Mauna Loa began spewing Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years.

Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander. The lander blasted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday atop a SpaceX rocket. On board is the United Arab Emirates' first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that's designed to roll around in the gray lunar dust. It will take nearly five months for the lander and its experiments to reach the moon. The company ispace designed the craft for minimal fuel. That's why it's taking a slow, low-energy path to the moon that will have it flying 1 million miles away, before looping back to the moon.

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams has won the Heisman Trophy to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud was third in the voting after coming in fourth last season. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished fourth. Williams transferred to USC from Oklahoma, following coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to Los Angeles, and led a turnaround season for the Trojans. USC finished 11-2 after going 4-8 last year.