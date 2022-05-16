AP News Summary at 8:26 a.m. EDT

Buffalo shooter's prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say the white 18-year-old who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket during a rampage that targeted Black people had previously made a threat at his high school. But they say Payton Gendron was never charged with a crime and had no further contact with law enforcement after his release from a hospital. The revelation raised questions about whether his encounter with police and the mental health system was a missed opportunity to get him help, put him under closer law enforcement scrutiny or make sure he didn’t have access to deadly firearms before Saturday’s attack at Tops Friendly Market.

Buffalo shooting latest example of targeted racial violence

The shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, is the latest example of something that's been part of U.S. history since the beginning: targeted racial violence. Authorities say the suspected gunman, who is white, specifically targeted a predominantly Black neighborhood. They say he shot 11 Black people and two white people at the store. Ten people died. For many Black Americans, the Buffalo shooting has stirred up the same feelings they faced after the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting and other attacks.

In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is hitting new hurdles both on the battleground and internationally. Europe is moving Monday to sharpen and expand its response to Russia’s invasion. The Swedish government is expected to announce its intention to seek NATO membership, and European Union officials are working to rescue proposed sanctions that would target Russian oil exports. On the ground, Ukrainian defenders are fighting desperately against attempted Russian advances and even successfully rolling back the front lines in some areas. In a small but symbolic boost for Ukrainian morale, a group of soldiers recorded triumphant video of themselves pushing right up to the Russian border in the region of Kharkiv.

McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers

McDonald’s says it's started the process of selling its Russian business, which includes 850 restaurants that employ 62,000 people. The fast food giant pointed to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, saying holding on to its business in Russia “is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.” The Chicago-based company had temporarily closed its stores in Russia but was still paying employees. On Monday, it said it would seek to have a Russian buyer hire its employees and pay them until the sale closes. It didn't identify a prospective buyer. McDonald’s said it plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with its name.

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in the world

BEIJING (AP) — In oasis towns and villages by the desert in China’s far west Xinjiang region, over 10,000 Uyghurs have vanished – ripped from their families and sentenced to years, even decades in prison on vague, secretive charges. Data leaked to The Associated Press shows that in a single county in the Uyghur heartland of China, the imprisonment rate is by far the highest known in the world – over 30 times higher than the rest of China. Experts say that Xinjiang officials are using the formal legal system as a “fig leaf” for mass incarcerations, distracting the international community from state abuses and lack of due process.

Parishioners subdue gunman in fatal California church attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — A man opened fire in a Southern California church, killing one person and wounding five others before worshippers detained him by hog-tying his legs with an electrical cord until authorities arrived. Congregant Jerry Chen said he had just stepped into the kitchen of his church’s fellowship hall around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard the gunshots. He said he peeked around the corner and saw church members screaming, running and ducking under tables. Officials did not immediately disclose a motive for the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods. They said the gunman was an Asian man in his 60s who does not live in the community.

2022 midterms: What to watch as 5 states hold primaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s winning streak in U.S. Senate primaries is on the line Tuesday as voters in five states cast their ballots in midterm elections. Trump backed celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina in those states’ Republican primaries for U.S. Senate. On the Democratic side, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman revealed on Sunday that he had suffered a stroke but said he was on the way to a “full recovery.” In other races, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Idaho are holding primaries for governor on Tuesday. In North Carolina, congressman Madison Cawthorn is trying to survive a Republican primary after a turbulent first term in office.

Convicted killer turned tech whiz confronts his sordid past

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — His partners tout him as a successful case of rehabilitation and second chances: When he was 20 years old, Harel Hershtik planned and executed a murder. Today, he is the brains behind an Israeli health-tech startup, poised to make millions of dollars with the backing of prominent public figures and deep-pocket investors. But with his company set to go public, Hershtik’s past is coming under new scrutiny, raising questions about whether someone who took a person’s life deserves to rehabilitate his own to such an extent. It also tells an astounding tale of a life derailed and improbably set back on track.

Wall Street points lower after sixth straight weekly decline

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street pointed toward modest declines when markets open Monday as investors continue to weigh surging energy costs and prospects for interest rate hikes in the U.S. Dow futures fell 0.1% and the same for the S&P 500 lost 0.3%. Global shares were mixed and oil prices fell. Some analysts worry that if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates too quickly or by too much, it could trigger a recession. The Fed has said it will continue to raise rates. Spirit Airlines jumped 13% in premarket on news that JetBlue is going hostile in its bid for the budget airline.

New this week: Harry Styles, 'Angelyne' and 'The Valet'

This week’s new entertainment releases include Harry Styles' third solo album, a reboot of “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers” that has attracted some top “Saturday Night Live” alums, and Emmy Rossum stars in a series about media personality Angelyne. Adam Conover, who used comedy to apply the power of critical thinking in “Adam Ruins Everything,” takes a similar approach to the workings of government in “The G Word With Adam Conover,” debuting Thursday. And the gripping documentary “Hold Your Fire,” directed by Stefan Forbes, chronicles a 1973 Brooklyn robbery that became a turning point in hostage negotiation tactics and de-escalation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0