AP News Summary at 8:38 p.m. EDT

Garland asks court to unseal warrant for Mar-a-Lago search

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the federal warrant the FBI used to search the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump. Announcing the action Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter." Garland also said he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this year. Trump criticized the search anew, as did his allies who have demanded that the warrant be made public.

Man who tried to breach FBI office killed after standoff

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Highway State Patrol says an armed man who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff. A law enforcement official said federal investigators are examining whether the man, identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, may have had ties to far-right extremist groups, including the Proud Boys. The official said Shiffer is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and may have been present at the Capitol on the day of the attack. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Albuquerque Muslims help bid to keep killings suspect jailed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico prosecutors are amassing evidence they hope will convince a judge that the Afghan refugee suspected of killing four Muslim men should remain jailed pending his trial. Muhammad Syed is due in court Monday and a state judge will decide if he's enough of a danger to the community to deny him bond. Syed is charged with two killings and authorities say he the primary suspect in the other two. He has denied the allegations. Muslim community leaders say they're working with law enforcement to push for Syed's continued detention. They cite previous accusations of domestic violence against him and a 2020 tire slashing incident outside the local mosque.

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine

The Kremlin has refused to announce a full-blown mobilization as Russia suffers military losses in its invasion of Ukraine which is nearing its sixth month. Such a move could be very unpopular for President Vladimir Putin. Russia is engaged instead in a covert recruitment effort that includes using prisoners to make up for the manpower shortage. This also is happening amid reports that hundreds of soldiers are refusing to fight and are trying to quit the military. Authorities seem to be pulling out all the stops to bolster enlistment although the Defense Ministry denies any “mobilization activities” are happening. Billboards urge men to join up and authorities have set up mobile recruiting centers.

Sweeping climate bill pushes American energy to go green

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is poised to pass a transformative climate change fighting bill. Friday's vote would be the first major climate package in the U.S. and would include close to $375 billion in spending. Most of the bill is aimed at infusions of cash, subsidies and tax breaks to make green energy eventually so cheap it's nearly irresistible. It would slice U.S. carbon emissions by about 40%. This compromise bill comes 34 years after Congress was warned that climate change was a serious threat. Since then there have been 308 weather disasters that each cost $1 billion.

Buried as numbers, more of Bucha’s victims are laid to rest

BUCHA, UKRAINE (AP) — With graves marked only with numbers, not names, burial services were held for 11 more unidentified bodies found in Bucha. That's the town outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv which saw hundreds of people slaughtered under Russian occupation. Under a grim gray sky, the two women and eight men were buried Thursday following their discovery in a mass grave near the town's Church of Andrew the Apostle. The 11th victim had been shot dead and found in a village 10 miles away. Another man who was shot dead but who was identified was also buried Thursday at the same cemetery. The civilian killings at Bucha have become a symbol of brutality of the war.

Brazilians rally for democracy, seek to rein in Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians are rallying in defense of the nation’s democracy. The event was held Thursday at the University of Sao Paulo’s law school. It carried echoes of a gathering nearly 45 years ago when citizens amassed to denounce a brutal military dictatorship, which lasted two decades. At the rally, organizers read from documents supporting democratic institutions and the electoral system. While the letters don't mention President Jair Bolsonaro by name, they appear aimed at reining in the far-right leader as he seeks reelection. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump before him, Bolsonaro has repeatedly attacked the country's election system — without providing any evidence.

Scientists use tiny trackers, plane to follow moths on move

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists in Germany attached tiny trackers to giant moths looking for clues about insect migration. In a study published Thursday, researchers followed moths around in a small airplane to map out their journeys. They found that the moths flew in straight paths and used different strategies to deal with changing wind conditions. The research suggests that the moths have strong navigation skills, challenging earlier ideas that migrating insects are mostly getting blown around by the wind. Many questions remain about insect migration, which brings trillions of creatures across the globe each year.

Russell’s No. 6 being retired across NBA, a 1st for league

Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA, a first for the league. The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and person good enough to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach was being permanently retired by all 30 teams. Major League Baseball permanently retired No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke the big league’s color barrier. And the NHL retired Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99 in honor of that sport’s all-time scoring leader. NBA players who currently wear No. 6 — including the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — may continue doing so. But the number cannot be issued again.