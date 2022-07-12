AP News Summary at 8:24 a.m. EDT

Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say their forces targeted a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine overnight, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media. The Ukrainian military’s southern command said Tuesday that a rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces. The nature of the strike suggested Ukrainian forces used U.S-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to hit the area. Ukraine indicated in recent days that it might launch a counteroffensive to reclaim territory in the country’s south as Russia devotes resources to capturing all of the eastern Donbas region.

Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico's president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The White House says their discussions Tuesday will showcase the underlying strength of the two nations’ relationship. But there have been recent disagreements on issues including energy and Ukraine policy. It will be the second in-person meeting between Biden and López Obrador at the White House. They spoke virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic last year and have held several calls. First lady Jill Biden hosted Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller during this spring’s White House celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Putin set to visit Iran next week

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week, after the U.S. warned that Tehran could provide Moscow with drones for its action in Ukraine. During a trip to Tehran next Tuesday, Putin will attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Putin’s visit to Iran will follow U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week, where Iran’s nuclear program and malign activities in the region will be a key subject of discussion. In Tehran, Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.

Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese have bid their final goodbye to assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a family funeral was held at a temple. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago. He was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech. Hundreds of people filled sidewalks outside Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe. Some called out “Abe san!” as a motorcade with the hearse slowly drove by. About 1,000 people, including Abe's widow, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and senior party leaders and foreign officials, attended the temple funeral. Abe’s long-time mentor, Finance Minister Taro Aso, said the two former prime ministers were “bonded together as they thought about Japan’s national interest.”

Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s leaders have agreed that lawmakers will elect a new president next week but are struggling to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse. Facing severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, protesters on Saturday stormed embattled the president’s home, his seaside office and the official residence of his prime minister. Both officials said they would concede to demands that they resign. The president promised to step down Wednesday, while the prime minister said he would leave once a new government was in place. A partial solution came late Monday, with lawmakers agreeing to elect a new president from their ranks. But they continued to struggle Tuesday to decide who will take over as prime minister.

Global shares fall as investors await US inflation update

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower after a slump on Wall Street erased recent gains. Investors are on the lookout for updates on inflation and corporate profits, while renewed coronavirus outbreaks are adding to jitters. Shares in Europe declined in early trading. Benchmarks finished lower in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose slightly in Sydney. Adding to the pessimism, Hong Kong authorities said earlier this week that they are considering implementing a health code system restricting the movements of those infected with COVID-19, as well as overseas arrivals, similar to what’s already in place in mainland China.

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is expected to highlight how violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker says was Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington. The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol is expected to hear from Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He admitted that on Jan. 2, 2021, he posted an image stating that Trump was “calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest.” The committee is probing whether extremist groups coordinated with White House allies ahead of the violence.

Iran arrests 3rd outspoken filmmaker in escalating crackdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have arrested an internationally renowned filmmaker, the third Iranian director to be locked up in less than a week as the government escalates a crackdown on the country’s celebrated cinema industry. Jafar Panahi, one of the country’s best-known dissident filmmakers, had gone to the prosecutor’s office in Tehran to check on the cases of his two colleagues detained last week when security forces scooped him up. That's according to reports in several Iranian newspapers on Tuesday. The Cannes Film Festival condemned the arrests as part of a worrisome crackdown on the arts in Iran. The increased pressure on filmmakers follows a wave of arrests in recent months as tensions escalate between Iran’s hard-line government and the West.

Amazon Prime Day comes amid slowdown in online sales growth

Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday much differently than how it entered the pandemic. The company has long used the two-day event to lure people to its Prime membership. This year, it could help Amazon boost profitability amid a slowdown in overall online sales. That's quite a reversal from the early days of the pandemic when the e-commerce giant’s profits soared as homebound shoppers turned to online shopping to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Now, Amazon says it has too many workers and too much warehouse space. Some analysts says the excess capacity is likely to be a short-term problem for the company.