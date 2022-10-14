AP News Summary at 8:19 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russia is promising free accommodation to residents of Ukraine’s partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia. The offer is a sign Ukrainian military gains along the war’s southern front are worrying the Kremlin. The Moscow-installed leader of Kherson asked the Kremlin to organize an evacuation from four cities, citing incessant shelling as Ukrainian forces sustain a counteroffensive to recapture occupied areas. The region is one of four illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. Russia has characterized the movement of Ukrainians to Russia or Russian-controlled territory as voluntary, but reports have surfaced that many were forcibly deported to “filtration camps” with harsh conditions.

UK Treasury chief out as prime minister plans U-turn

LONDON (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her Treasury chief ahead of an announcement on changes to an economic package that sparked market turmoil. Kwasi Kwarteng’s departure Friday comes after just over a month in the job — and three weeks after he announced a tax-cutting “mini budget” that sent the pound plunging to record lows against the dollar. Truss is due to hold a news conference later Friday. She is under intense pressure to scrap some of the 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) in unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets and led the Bank of England to step in to prevent a wider economic crisis.

Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s high-stakes Senate contest. They're afraid they may lose a winnable election if national party leaders don't make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio. Democratic Senate contender Tim Ryan, a longtime congressman, says party leaders who don’t believe he can win “have no idea what’s going on out here.” Republican JD Vance has benefited from more than $30 million from outside Republican groups. By contrast, Ryan has benefited from roughly $2.5 million in outside spending.

Orphan watched dad die, now awaits future in Ukraine shelter

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — A young Ukrainian boy with disabilities is now an orphan after his father was taken by cancer in the devastated eastern city of Izium. Spending their last days together in a care facility for the elderly and injured, Mykola Svyryd and his 13-year-old son Bohdan often spent tender moments as the bedridden father withered. Now, with no other family alive, Bohdan, like so many other Ukrainian children, has become an orphan. Ultimately he will go up for adoption. In the meantime, he spends his days among the elderly and infirm in the cold hallways of the shelter, which reeks of unwashed sheets and unbathed skin. Sometimes, he still asks where his father is.

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward. Since March, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates to try to cool the price spikes. So far, there’s little sign of progress. Thursday’s report on consumer prices in September came in hotter than expected.

Police: Shooter kills 5, including officer, in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that the suspect who killed five people in a shooting was a juvenile male. Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo says that the suspect was taken into custody around 9:37 p.m. Thursday, hours after the shooting. His identity and age weren’t released. North Carolina law defines a juvenile as anyone under age 18. Authorities have said that he opened fire along a walking trail in a residential area northeast of downtown. Authorities say an off-duty police officer was among those slain. Two other people, including another police officer, were taken to hospitals. The officer was later released, but the other survivor remained in critical condition. Authorities didn’t offer any details on a motive.

Xi’s power in China grows after unforeseen rise to dominance

BEIJING (AP) — When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, it wasn’t clear what kind of leader he would be. His low-key persona during a steady rise through the ranks of the Communist Party gave no hint that he would evolve into one of modern China’s most dominant leaders, or that he would put the economically and militarily ascendant country on a collision course with the U.S.-led international order. Xi is all but certain to be given a third five-year term as party leader at the end of a major party congress that opens Sunday. What’s not clear is how long he will remain in power, and what that means for China and the world.

N. Korea fires missile, artillery shells, inflaming tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missile launch happened early Friday. On Friday afternoon, South Korea’s military said North Korea fired 80 additional shells off its east coast. It said it also detected signs of about 200 other North Korean artillery launches off its west coast. In both coasts, the North Korean shells were believed to have landed in the buffer zones again. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea also flew warplanes near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

Dolly Parton donation strategy: 'I just give from my heart'

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist. “I don’t do it for attention,” she told The Associated Press in an interview, shortly before she received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham Hall in New York City Thursday night. “But look! I’m getting a lot of attention by doing it.” In fact, Parton believes she gets too much attention for her philanthropic work – which ranges from promoting childhood literacy to supporting those affected by natural disasters and providing numerous college scholarships through her Dollywood Foundation.