AP News Summary at 8:19 a.m. EDT

How Archives went from 'National Treasure' to political prey

WASHINGTON (AP) — Never before has the National Archives and Records Administration been caught up in a criminal investigation of a former president. Yet that’s exactly where the agency finds itself after sending a referral to the FBI stating that 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in January contained dozens of documents with classified markings. Archives workers operate away from the public eye, behind the marble façade of its building in downtown Washington where they stand as guardians and custodians of American history. Today, the institution of record-keepers faces threats and a looming Senate confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next archivist could get complicated.

Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up to pay tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, in a farewell snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s refusal to declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev, who has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty. On Thursday, Putin privately laid flowers at Gorbachev’s coffin at a Moscow hospital where he died. The funeral Saturday will take place after the farewell ceremony.

Gorbachev's marriage, like his politics, broke the mold

When Mikhail Gorbachev is buried Saturday at a Moscow cemetery he will once again be next to his wife, Raisa. The two had shared the world stage for more than a decade in a visibly close marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of his predecessors just as his openness to political reform did. In later years, he kept Raisa’s memory alive and embraced his status as a lonely widower. For her part, Raisa Gorbachev was more visible than previous Soviet first ladies, with a direct way of speaking, a polished manner and fashionable clothes. She accompanied him on his travels and they discussed policy and politics together.

Fuel leak disrupts NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new moon rocket has sprung another fuel leak. The problem cropped up at daybreak Saturday as the Florida launch team began loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot rocket. Within minutes, a hydrogen fuel leak was detected around the engine section at the bottom of the rocket. Engineers are scrambling to plug the leak as the countdown continues toward an afternoon liftoff. NASA is trying to send an empty crew capsule around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts climb aboard. If this five-week demo goes well, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land on it in 2025. Astronauts last walked on the moon 50 years ago.

Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump is coming to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for his first rally of the general election season. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of the candidates he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

Ukraine's nuclear plant goes offline amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-backed authorities in Ukraine say Europe’s largest nuclear plant was once again knocked offline in the early hours of Saturday amid sustained shelling that destroyed a key power line and penetrated deep into the plant’s premises. The claims came barely a day after a team of inspectors from the U.N. nuclear agency arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been caught in fierce recent fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine. The IAEA’s mission is meant to help secure the site. Moscow and Kyiv continue to trade blame for shelling at and around the nuclear plant.

IAEA visit to Ukraine nuclear plant highlights risks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency are used to risky missions — from the radioactive aftermath of the Fukushima disaster in Japan to the politically charged Iranian nuclear program. Their deployment amid the war in Ukraine to Zaporizhzhia takes the threat to a new level and underscores the lengths to which the organization will go in attempts to avert a potentially catastrophic nuclear disaster. The 6-month war sparked by Russia’s invasion of its neighbor is forcing international organizations, not just the IAEA, to deploy teams during active hostilities in their efforts to impose order around Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, pursue accountability for war crimes and identify the dead.

Border Patrol: 8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas

At least eight migrants were killed as dozens attempted a hazardous crossing of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said Friday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that it responded to the report Thursday of a large crossing of the Mexican border in the Rio Grande. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered two others, according to a CBP statement. The Border Patrol said U.S. crews rescued 37 migrants from the river and detained 16 others, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody. Officials on both sides of the border continue searching for any possible victims, the CBP said.

Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night. Williams turns 41 this month and recently told the world that she is preparing to retire. She has remained purposely vague about whether this appearance at Flushing Meadows definitely would be her final tournament. But everyone assumes it will be. Williams gave away leads in each set against the 46th-ranked Tomljanovic and bowed out of the singles bracket about 24 hours after she and her sister, Venus, lost in the first round of doubles.

Octogenarian brothers make popular hand-drawn posters

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, Miguel and Carlos Cevallos made a living by drawing posters for neighborhood nightclubs, taco trucks and restaurants in Queens, attracting clients by word of mouth. An Instagram account changed a lot of that. Now, hip Brooklyn ice cream shops and Manhattan retro diners wait their turn to get one of the brothers’ colorful signs. They're in demand from San Francisco to South Korea. The Ecuador-born brothers are more than 80 years old, but they draw all day from their apartment, where they have lived together for nearly 20 years.