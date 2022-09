AP News Summary at 8:18 a.m. EDT

World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials are making final preparations for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral Monday will be a spectacular display of national mourning, and the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders are arriving in London for the funeral. Thousands of people continued to line up Sunday to file past the queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament’s Westminster Hall. The queen’s eight grandchildren led by Prince William circled the coffin in a silent vigil on Saturday evening.

Queen paved the way for transition to Charles in final years

LONDON (AP) — In retrospect, it seems Queen Elizabeth II was preparing us all along for her death. Whether it was due to age, ill health or a sense that the end was near, she spent much of the last two years tying up loose ends, making sure the family firm would keep ticking along. The transition began slowly, with the queen turning over more public duties to her son, now King Charles III. But it moved into overdrive in 2022 as Elizabeth celebrated 70 years on the throne. First she expressed her wish that Charles’ wife, Camilla, be known as queen consort after her death. Then Charles took center stage during Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border

KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — In a dank basement behind the local supermarket, metal bars cordon off a corner of the room to form a large cell. Dirty sleeping bags and duvets show three sleeping spots on top of sheets of Styrofoam for insulation from the damp earth floor. In the corner, two black buckets served as toilets. Ukrainian authorities say this was a makeshift prison where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such “torture chambers” have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week. The claims could not be immediately verified independently.

China values UN relationship despite human rights criticism

BEIJING (AP) — As world leaders gather in New York next week for the annual U.N. General Assembly, China is also focusing on another U.N.-related meeting in Geneva. Chinese diplomats are trying to thwart a possible call by the Human Rights Council for further scrutiny of its human rights record against the Uyhgur ethnic group in Xinjiang. The concurrent meetings illustrate China’s divided approach to the United Nations. Beijing looks to the U.N. as a counterweight to U.S.-led blocs such as the Group of Seven. But it also rejects criticism or decisions by U.N. bodies that the ruling Communist Party sees as counter to its interests.

EU proposes to suspend billions in funds to Hungary

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has recommended that the bloc suspend around 7.5 billion euros (dollars) in funding to Hungary. The European Commission is concerned about democratic backsliding and the possible mismanagement of EU money. EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said Sunday that despite measures Hungary has proposed to address the deficiencies, the commission is recommending the suspension of funds “amounting to an estimated amount of 7.5 billion euros.” Hungary has until Nov. 19 to address the concerns. The commission has for nearly a decade accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of dismantling democratic institutions. He denies the accusations.

Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks. The magnitude 6.8 quake on Sunday was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island’s southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area. A three-story building with a 7-11 store on the ground floor and residences collapsed in Yuli town. Four people were rescued. A landslide trapped nearly 400 tourists on a mountain in Yuli. They had no power and a weak cellphone signal. There are no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

PHOENIX (AP) — The far-right forces that former Sen. John McCain successfully marginalized within the Arizona Republican Party are back and in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. This summer's primary elections made clear that Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump, backing a slate of far-right candidates aligned with the former president. After she won the Republican primary for governor in early August, former television news anchor Kari Lake said GOP voters “drove a stake in the heart of the McCain machine.” Mainstream conservatives have been sidelined and even censured by the party.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is huge security challenge

LONDON (AP) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is an “unprecedented” security challenge. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pack central London for an service attend by 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other leaders from around the world. London's Metropolitan Police says the “hugely complex” policing operation is the biggest in the force’s history, surpassing the London 2012 Olympics. More than 10,000 police officers will be on duty Monday, with London bobbies supplemented by reinforcements from all of Britain’s 43 police forces. The operation will also involve police spotters on rooftops, sniffer dogs on the streets, marine officers on the River Thames and mounted police on horseback.

Prospect of far-right female premier divides Italian women

ROME (AP) — Italy could be on the verge of electing its first woman premier. That prospect delights some Italian women, but others are dismayed by her conservative beliefs and policies. Giorgia Meloni and the far-right Brothers of Italy party she co-founded less than a decade ago will triumph in the Sept. 25 parliamentary election if opinion polls prove on the mark. Meloni might then be tapped by Italy’s president to try to form a new government. Some women worry that Meloni might erode abortion access. Supporters laud her conservative agenda in favor of “God, homeland and family.”