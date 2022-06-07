AP News Summary at 8:18 a.m. EDT

Doubts hang over UK's Johnson though bid to oust him fails

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrambled to patch up his tattered authority after surviving a no-confidence vote that laid bare deep divisions in his Conservative Party and raised serious doubts about how long he can stay in office. Under party rules, Johnson is now free from another challenge for a year. But previous prime ministers who have faced no-confidence votes have been terminally damaged. A growing number of Conservative lawmakers worry that the famously people-pleasing Johnson could now be a liability with voters. Johnson nevertheless vowed to “get on with the job” Tuesday and focus on “what matters to the British people.” On Monday, Conservative lawmakers voted by 211 to 148 to support him as leader.

Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid barrages, troop boost

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claims it has occupied large swaths of eastern Ukraine after a relentless, weekslong barrage and the recent deployment of more troops. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Moscow’s forces have control of 97% of the Luhansk region. Russia has declared that taking full control of the entire Donbas region is its main goal. Kremlin’s forces have superior firepower. But Ukrainians defenders among them the country’s most well-trained forces are entrenched and have shown the capability to counterattack.

GOP incumbents face House primaries in Democratic California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A slate of Republican U.S. House members in heavily Democratic California is facing primary challengers in races that will help determine control of Congress. Two of the incumbents are trying to surmount challenges tied to former President Donald Trump. One voted to support the former president’s impeachment after the U.S. Capitol insurrection, while the other fought against it. Elsewhere on Tuesday, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is competing against several other Republicans for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district in western Montana. A trio of Republicans in Iowa are jockeying to take on the state’s lone Democratic U.S. House member.

EXPLAINER: Hundreds charged with crimes in Capitol attack

More than 800 people across the U.S. have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The 2021 attack left officers bloodied and sent lawmakers into hiding. Federal authorities continue to make new arrests practically every week. The charges against members of the angry pro-Trump mob range from low-level misdemeanors for those who only entered the Capitol to serious seditious conspiracy charges against far-right extremists. It’s the largest prosecution in the history of the Justice Department. Attorney General Merrick Garland has vowed to hold accountable all those involved and at every level.

Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting this week. Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster. The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begin with a prime-time opener Thursday night in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

US wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States has won a legal battle to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation. It wasn’t immediately clear where the U.S. intended to take the $325 million Amadea, which the FBI has linked to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. An hour or two before the superyacht left Fiji, the nation’s Supreme Court lifted a stay which had blocked the U.S. from seizing the vessel. The ship became a target of a U.S. task force launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war.

US, allies fly fighter jets amid North Korea tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and its Asian allies have flown dozens of fighter jets over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula in a show of force as their diplomats discussed a coordinated response to a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test. The flights came as U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman traveled to Seoul for discussions with South Korea and Japanese officials over the gathering North Korean threat and warned of a “swift and forceful” counterresponse if the North proceeds with a nuclear test explosion. While Washington has vowed to push for stronger sanctions if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, prospects for robust punitive measures are dim with a divided U.N. Security Council.

VP Harris looks to show her clout at Summit of the Americas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles is an opportunity for Vice President Kamala Harris to showcase her work in the region. President Joe Biden tasked Harris with tackling migration issues when they took office last year. However, Harris' clout remains in doubt after only two trips to Latin America and summit boycotts by leaders she met there. During the summit in Harris' home state, she will put a focus on $1.9 billion in new private sector investments, part of an effort to boost economic opportunity in Central America to discourage people from heading to the United States.

Vatican's Pius XII archives begin to shed light on WWII pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The first scholarship is beginning to emerge about the World War II-era Pope Pius XII, two years after the Vatican opened its archives. For the Vatican, Pius worked quietly behind the scenes to save lives. But a new book by a Pulitzer Prize-winning author suggests the lives the Vatican worked hardest to save were Jews who had converted to Catholicism or were children of Catholic-Jewish “mixed marriages.” David Kertzer’s “The Pope at War” comes out Tuesday in the United States. Kertzer concludes that Pius was no “Hitler’s Pope” – the provocative title of the last Pius-era blockbuster by John Cornwell. But nor was he the champion of Jews that Pius’ supporters contend.

Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan pair of senators has unveiled what would be the most wide-ranging legislative proposal to regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. The effort follows a series of high-profile busts and failures. It’s unclear whether the bill proposed by Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Republican Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming can clear the hurdles of Congress. Heightened partisanship ahead of midterm elections is another impediment. Advocates for cryptocurrency have become bigger and more free-spending players in Washington politics. The bill unveiled Tuesday is called the Responsible Financial Innovation Act and proposes legal definitions of digital assets and virtual currencies, among other things.

