AP News Summary at 8:17 p.m. EST

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.

GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. There was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright. In the House, Republicans were within a dozen seats Wednesday night of the 218 needed to take control.

Biden hails Democrats' 'strong night,' acknowledges concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that his Democratic Party “had a strong night” in the midterm elections. But he also is acknowledging that many remain dissatisfied with the country’s direction. He said Wednesday, that ”The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated. I get it.” Democrats may still lose control of at least one chamber of Congress. But Biden pledged to stay the course on his agenda, predicting the results will vindicate his choices. He questioned whether Americans really want the major changes some Republicans are calling for — such as debate and votes on whether to continue Social Security or Medicare.

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida-bound storm has strengthened into Hurricane Nicole after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee Hurricane and Hurricane Kate in 1985. At 6 p.m. EST, the storm was 105 miles (170 kilometers) east of West Palm Beac h, Florida, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. Its maximum sustained winds were recorded at 75 mph (120 kph), and the system was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph).

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of California U.S. House races remains in play, and the outcome could make the difference in which party controls the chamber next year. With millions of votes yet to be counted statewide, Republicans hope to pull off surprises in the liberal-leaning state, while Democrats are seeking to protect — and potentially expand — their turf. In Southern California, Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Mike Levin are locked in close races — despite recent campaign appearances with President Joe Biden. East of Los Angeles, Rep. Ken Calvert, the longest-serving California Republican, trailed Democrat Will Rollins in a partial count.

Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos

Elon Musk is seeking to reassure big companies that advertise on Twitter that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform won’t harm their brands. He acknowledged that some “dumb things” might happen on his way to creating a better, safer user experience. The latest erratic move on the minds of major advertisers was Musk’s decision to abolish a new “official” label on high-profile Twitter accounts just hours after introducing it. Twitter began adding the gray labels to some prominent accounts, including brands like Coca-Cola, Nike and Apple. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.

CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base

Federal health officials are conducting a new study to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins. The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes nine months after an Associated Press investigation found that drinking water at Fort Ord contained toxic chemicals and that hundreds of veterans who lived at the central California coast base in the 1980s and 1990s later developed rare and terminal blood cancers. The AP’s review of public documents showed the Army knew that chemicals had been improperly dumped at Fort Ord for decades. Even after the contamination was documented, the Army played down the risks.

'Great danger': Couple sentenced in submarine secrets case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Navy engineer and his wife have been given lengthy prison terms for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear submarines. Jonathan Toebbe received a sentence of more than 19 years in a West Virginia federal court Wednesday while his wife, Diana, received a longer sentence, 22 years. She received an enhanced sentence after the judge disclosed that Diana Toebbe tried to send her husband two letters from jail. Prosecutors say Jonathan Toebbe abused his access to top-secret government information and sold details about submarines. The person he believed was a representative of a foreign government actually was an undercover FBI agent. His wife admitted acting as a lookout.

Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner's release

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over. He spoke Wednesday afternoon, hours after Griner’s lawyers revealed that she had been sent to a penal colony to serve her sentence for drug possession. U.S. officials have for months tried to negotiate the release of Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Paul Whelan. But there have been no overt signs of progress.

Review: Ferrell, Reynolds get ‘Spirited’ in holiday musical

The devil works in public relations in “Spirited,” a new spin on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. With songs by “The Greatest Showman” duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, big ensemble dance numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold and special effects galore, “Spirited” it is a maximalist affair that spares no expense in its heart-on-sleeve efforts to entertain. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is enjoyable holiday fare that also could have used some help staging the big musical numbers. “Spirited” is rated PG-13 and is in theaters Friday before streaming on Nov. 18.