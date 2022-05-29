AP News Summary at 8:17 p.m. EDT

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says it'll review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting. It's an unusual federal look back that's been prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department spokesman Anthony Coley says the review will be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and the findings will be made public. The announcement came as President Joe Biden was visiting Uvalde, where he and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects at a memorial to the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School last Tuesday.

Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops are trading blows in fierce close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city. Local officials reported Russian forces “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Sunday, a situation that the Ukrainian president described as “indescribably difficult.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 90% of the buildings in Sievierodonetsk have been damaged. The city has emerged as an epicenter of Russia’s quest to conquer Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region. Russia also stepped up efforts to take nearby Lysychansk, where constant shelling was reported. Zelenskyy himself made a rare frontline visit to soldiers in Kharkiv. He declared “I feel boundless pride in our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for Ukraine’s freedom."

Christian nationalism on the rise in some GOP campaigns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A movement known as Christian nationalism is making its presence known in many Republican primary races this year. Most prominent is the campaign of Doug Mastriano, who easily won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. He has made his faith central to his personal story and has woven his conservative Christian beliefs and symbols into his campaign. Mastriano and many other candidates reject the label of Christian nationalist. They say they're applying their values to their politics, just as any citizen would. But scholars say the label fits those who support a fusion of American and Christian values, symbols and identity.

Pelosi's husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Police records show Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Northern California. An online booking report shows Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County. He could face charges including driving under the influence. Bail was set at $5,000. A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi says she will not be commenting on this private matter. The House Speaker was in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday, where she delivered the commencement address at Brown University. Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Israeli nationalists chant racist slogans in Jerusalem march

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israeli nationalists, some of them chanting “Death to Arabs,” have begun parading through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City. Sunday's march was a show of force that risked setting off a new wave of violence in the tense city. The crowds, who were overwhelmingly young Orthodox Jewish men, were celebrating Jerusalem Day -- an Israeli holiday that marks the capture of the Old City in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians see the event, which passes through the heart of the Muslim Quarter, as a provocation. Last year, the parade helped trigger an 11-day war with Gaza militants, and this year’s march drew condemnations from the Palestinians and neighboring Jordan.

Colombia presidential race to runoff; leftist vs businessman

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A leftist former rebel and a populist businessman have taken the top two spots among the six candidates in Colombia’s presidential election and are heading to a runoff showdown in June, delivering a blow to the country's political class. Electoral officials say leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro led Suday's results with just over 40% of the vote, while independent real estate tycoon Rodolfo Hernández finished second with more than 28%. The vote was held amid a polarized environment and growing discontent over increasing inequality and inflation. Petro has promised to make significant adjustments to the economy and to change how Colombia fights drug cartels. Hernández has promised to clean up corruption in the South American nation.

Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

TAFT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old man has been taken into custody after one person was killed and seven people were injured in a shooting at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that an arrest warrant was issued for Skyler Buckner and he turned himself in on Sunday afternoon. OSBI said those shot early Sunday at the Memorial Day event in Taft, located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, ranged in age from 9 to 56. OSBI said a 39-year-old woman was killed. The agency says the injuries of those wounded were considered non-life-threatening.

A doll brings pride, identity for Brazil Indigenous woman

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Luakam Anambé wanted her newborn granddaughter to have a doll – something she’d never owned as a child working in slave-like conditions in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. But she wanted the doll to share their Indigenous features, and there was nothing like that in stores. So she sewed one herself from cloth and stuffing. The doll had brown skin, dark hair, and the same face and body paint used by the Anambé people. It delighted passersby; while Indigenous dolls can be found elsewhere in Latin America, they remain mostly absent in Brazil. A business idea was born, and her home now doubles as a workshop where she and her daughter produce dolls.

Sweden's Ericsson gives Ganassi another Indy 500 victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Ericsson had to leave Formula One to become a global superstar and achieved the goal Sunday when the Swedish driver won the Indianapolis 500. Ericsson took control of the race late and had it under control for Chip Ganassi Racing until a crash by teammate Jimmie Johnson with four laps remaining brought out a rare red-flag stoppage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After a 12-minute cleanup, the race resumed and Ericsson easily got the jump on Pato O’Ward. A crash back in traffic brought out the caution and Ericsson coasted to the victory podium under yellow.

