AP News Summary at 8:17 a.m. EDT

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

Russia says station attack was on Ukrainian military target

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on Ukraine's Independence Day has risen to 25. The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office reported Thursday that the victims included an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near a train station that was the target. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that its forces used an Iskander missile to strike a military train carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment to the front line in eastern Ukraine. The lethal strike on Wednesday happened in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

Memo sheds light on decision to clear Trump in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department officials who evaluated then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the Russia investigation concluded that nothing he did, including firing the FBI director, rose to the level of obstruction of justice. They also concluded there was no precedent for a prosecution. That's according to a memo released Wednesday. The nine-page memo was prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr by a pair of senior Justice Department officials. It offered a legal analysis on whether Trump had criminally obstructed an investigation into potential ties between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign. Barr agreed with the conclusions of the memo dated March 24, 2019, and announced to Congress that same day that he had concluded that Trump’s conduct did not break the law.

Inflation's harsh realities on display as Fed officials meet

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — A half-hour drive or so from the resort where the high priests of international finance have convened in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss the world’s economic challenges, a food bank distributes meals from a commercial garage. Across the street, a collection of townhomes that will sell for millions is nearing completion. “Unparalleled luxury,” its website says, in a “truly relaxing oasis.” As the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium gets under way at a lodge in Grand Teton National Park, some of the very problems Fed officials are grappling with — high inflation, soaring rental costs and home prices, and stark economic inequality — are plainly visible near the idyllic setting.

As Boris Johnson departs, UK takes stock of his messy legacy

LONDON (AP) — The moving vans have already started arriving at Downing Street, as Britain’s Conservative Party prepares to evict Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. Johnson led the U.K. out of the European Union and won a landslide election victory before his government collapsed in a heap of ethics scandals. He has summed up his three years in office as: “Mission largely accomplished.” Many political historians take a harsher view. Oxford University's Margaret MacMillan says Johnson has left the United Kingdom weakened both economically and constitutionally.

Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief has been fired following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during a mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The district’s board of trustees said Wednesday day that it voted to dismiss Chief Pete Arredondo, who has faced criticism since the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Officers armed with rifles waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the shooting. Arredondo has tried to defend his actions, telling a Texas House committee he did not consider himself the incident commander on the scene.

Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting death

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s national police chief says he will resign to take responsibility over the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe last month. National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura’s announcement comes as his agency released a report on how it failed to save Abe’s life July 8 when he was assassinated at a campaign speech in Nara in western Japan. The report found that holes in police protection allowed the attacker to reach Abe from behind. The alleged gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the spot and is being held for mental evaluation until late November.

Oz's Senate bid could be a Muslim first but is 'complicated'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — If Dr. Mehmet Oz is elected to the U.S. Senate this fall, he'll be the first Muslim to serve in the chamber. It’s hardly a conversation topic on the Pennsylvania campaign trail and Muslims say it’s barely a topic of conversation in their community. Many Muslims also may not identify with him politically. While Oz has said it's good for the U.S. to show it elects Muslims and it's good for Muslims to see a fellow Muslim achieve success, some say many in their community don't know he's Muslim — because he doesn't talk about it. Others suggest that faith doesn't matter “if you're not on the right side of the issues.”

Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

WASHINGTON (AP) — To many, February is the month dedicated to celebrating Black Americans’ contributions to a country where they were once enslaved. But Black History Month has an alternative: It's called Black August. First celebrated in 1979, Black August was created to commemorate Black Panther Party member George Jackson’s fight for Black liberation from prison. Fifty-one years since Jackson's death, Black August is now a monthlong awareness campaign and celebration dedicated to Black freedom fighters, revolutionaries, radicals and political prisoners, both living and deceased.

These are dry, stressful days for lawns. Some tips to help.

Much of the country has experienced drought and extreme heat this summer. And turfgrass lawns are feeling the pain. AP gardening writer Jessica Damiano says that if your grass has gone brown under the scorching summer sun then water it less and don't step on it until it recovers. Don't mow lawns too short or too often. Also water less often but deeply, and preferably early in the morning. If you have a sprinkler system then put out a can to measure how much water the sprinklers put out in one cycle. Then you can calculate how often you need to run the system. Don't fertilize grass during the heat. Leave clippings on the lawn. Rethink artificial turf. And next year, consider replacing turfgrass with more drought-tolerant plants.