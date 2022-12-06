AP News Summary at 8:16 a.m. EST

Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are deciding the final Senate contest in the country. They're choosing whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or opt for Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Tuesday's contest concludes a four-week runoff blitz that's drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The outcome will determine whether Democrats have a 51-49 Senate majority or control a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. In last month's general election, Warnock led Walker by 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast but fell shy of a majority, triggering the runoff. As polls opened Tuesday morning, a 40-degree wind chill and steady rain greeted voters in the Atlanta area.

Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a new display of defiance from Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has traveled to an eastern city near the front line, while two more strategic sites inside Russia have reportedly been hit by drone attacks. A fire blamed on a drone attack broke out at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region that borders Ukraine, the region’s governor said Tuesday. In a second incident, an industrial plant was also targeted by drones, Russian independent media reported, A day earlier, Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched another wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. The unprecedented attacks in Russia threaten a major escalation of the nine-month war.

Biden's efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women. But those efforts are bumping up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. After midterm elections there’s a renewed purpose at the White House to find ways to help women in states have virtually outlawed or limited the treatment, and to enforce policies already in place. But the administration is shackled by a ban on federal funding for most abortions, a conservative-leaning Supreme Court and a split Congress.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: 2 quarterfinals places left

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The final day of the round of 16 concludes Tuesday at the World Cup when Morocco faces Spain and Portugal goes head-to-head with Switzerland for the final two spots on the quarterfinals. Morocco is trying to secure its first appearance in the quarterfinals. The Atlas Lions topped Group F to reach the knockout round for the first time since 1986. The neighboring nations met in the teams’ final group game in 2018, which ended 2-2. Portugal heads into its match against Switzerland with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. He's rumored to be about to join a Saudi Arabian team. A poll in Portugal said most in his home nation don't want him playing for the team. And Ronaldo angered his coach with bad body language when he was pulled from a loss against South Korea.

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. She starred as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom “Cheers” from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long. She had her own sitcom on the network, “Veronica’s Closet,” from 1997 to 2000. John Travolta, who starred with Alley in two “Look Who's Talking” films, was among the stars who paid tribute to her online.

Indonesia's Parliament votes to ban sex outside of marriage

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Parliament has unanimously passed a revision of the country’s penal code that criminalizes sex outside of marriage for citizens as well as foreigners, prohibits promotion of contraception and bans defamation of the president and state institutions. The amended code also expands an existing blasphemy law. It maintains the previous criminalization of abortion but adds exceptions for women with life-threatening medical conditions and for rape, provided that the fetus is less than 12 weeks old. Rights groups criticized some of the revisions as overly broad or vague and warned that they could penalize normal activities and threaten freedom of expression and privacy rights.

Late Chinese leader Jiang hailed in memorial service

BEIJING (AP) — China's leaders have eulogized the late Jiang Zemin as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country's rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society. President and party leader Xi Jinping praised Jiang in an hour-long address at Beijing's Great Hall of the People as senior officials and military brass stood at attention. Xi emphasized Jiang's role in maintaining political stability in allusion to his rise to be top leader just ahead of the army's bloody suppression of the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Jiang died just days after China's largest street protests since 1989, which were fueled by anger over draconian COVID-19 restrictions.

Many kids are struggling. Is special education the answer?

Schools contending with soaring student mental health needs and other challenges have been struggling to determine just how much the pandemic is to blame. Are emotional struggles the sign of a disability that will impair their learning, or something more temporary? For students who don’t qualify for special education, where should they go for help? It all adds to desperation for parents trying to figure out how best to help their children. To qualify for special education services, a child’s school performance must be suffering because of a disability in one of 13 categories, according to federal law.

Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House and Senate leaders will award law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, presenting them with the highest honor that Congress can bestow. This comes nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a brutal and bloody attack. To recognize the officers who were there, the four medals will be placed at the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. President Joe Biden said a medal will be placed at the Smithsonian “so all visitors can understand what happened that day.”

Asian shares lower as strong data hit hopes for dovish Fed

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the difficulty of the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. U.S. futures gained and oil prices also advanced. The S&P 500 fell 1.8% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 1.9%. Small-company stocks fell even more. The services sector, which makes up the biggest part of the U.S. economy, showed surprising growth in November. At the same time, markets have been lifted by expectations China will press ahead with easing its stringent pandemic restrictions, relieving pressures on trade, manufacturing and consumer spending.