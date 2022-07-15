AP News Summary at 8:16 a.m. EDT

Biden to meet Saudi king, prince MBS after human rights rift

JERUSALEM (AP) — Whether Joe Biden’s first trip to the Middle East as president ends a success or a failure may hinge on what happens when he first locks eyes with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince. The world will be watching the highly anticipated meeting Friday to see if the gaffe-prone U.S. president and notoriously vengeful Saudi prince, Mohammed bin Salman, can begin repairing a rift between the two strategic partners. The ebb and flow of the world’s oil supply hangs in the balance. Biden vowed as a Democratic presidential candidate to make Saudi Arabia be seen as a “pariah” for its human rights record.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's prime minister has been sworn in as its interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse forced him from office. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. The Parliament speaker said Friday that lawmakers will convene to choose a new leader and within seven days who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose an economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations. That's according to a Democrat briefed on the conversations. Manchin's demands upend party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leave the measure’s future unclear. The West Virginia senator derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December. The official says that now, Manchin has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor who has found herself at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion says her client provided proper treatment. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney says Dr. Caitlin Bernard “has not violated any law, including patient privacy laws" in discussing the case. Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday he was investigating Bernard, but offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing. A 27-year-old man was charged Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue teams with sniffer dogs combed through debris in a central Ukrainian city on Friday looking for people still missing after Russia’s devastating missile strike a day earlier that killed at least 23. Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine and try to soften unbending morale of its leaders, civilians and troops. The cruise missile strikes on Vinnytsia launched by a Russian submarine on Thursday marked the latest incidents to take civilian lives and fan international outrage since President Vladimir Putin launched the military invasion of Ukraine more than 4-1/2 months ago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog has found that Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after an inspector general requested them as part of the investigation into the insurrection. That is according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The letter from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General informs Congress that it has been informed that many Secret Service messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says, “The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false."

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Fetterman has been fundraising, advertising on TV and grabbing attention with snarky social media posts, but he has yet to return to Pennsylvania's campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke. He's in one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races as Democrats defend their Senate majority. But with barely two months until voters can begin casting mail-in ballots, Fetterman is absent from traditional retail campaigning. The campaign has maintained that Fetterman is feeling better and will be on the campaign trail soon. Democrats, meanwhile, take some comfort from what they perceive as a relatively quiet campaign by Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

PARIS (AP) — A thousand firefighters with 10 water-dumping planes are struggling to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France. The fires have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged pine forests near the Atlantic coast. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region. It's one of several areas around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. Portugal has seen some of the worst damage. One of the French fires is in woodlands just south of the Atlantic resort town of Arcachon, a major attraction for visitors from around France and beyond during the summer season.

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner has presented a Russian court with a doctor’s letter recommending she use cannabis to treat pain. The letter was presented in court on Friday. Griner is jailed in Russia on drug charges. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix Mercury was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transportation of drugs charges. Griner last week in court acknowledged possessing the canisters but said she had no criminal intent and claimed the canisters’ presence was due to hasty packing.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm. The move comes nearly 110 years after he was stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time. The International Olympic Committee planned to announce the change on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe winning the decathlon and later being proclaimed by King Gustav V of Sweden as “the greatest athlete in the world.” Thorpe was a Native American. He had his medals stripped months after the Olympics when it was discovered he had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers.