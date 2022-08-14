AP News Summary at 8:32 a.m. EDT

More US lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. China responded to Pelosi's visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan. The American Institute in Taiwan said the five-member delegation led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a visit to Asia. They will meet senior leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and objects to it having any official contact with foreign governments.

Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are trying to profit from their participation in the deadly insurrection while they face the legal consequences for their crimes. In some cases, rioters have used the attack as a platform for promoting their business endeavors, political aspirations or social media profiles. Many of those charged have used websites and crowdfunding platforms to raise money after their arrests. Efforts to capitalize on the riot haven’t gone over well with federal prosecutors or the judges who've sentenced more than 200 riot defendants so far. Prosecutors often cite the profit-chasing activities in seeking tougher punishments.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Author Salman Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and is able to talk, a day after being stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture. Rushdie's agent confirmed information contained in a tweet by another author Saturday. Earlier in the day, the man accused in the attack in upstate New York pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges. A judge ordered Hadi Matar held without bail after the district attorney told her Matar took steps to purposely put himself in position to harm Rushdie. Rushdie, the renowned author of “The Satanic Verses” remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

ATLANTA (AP) — As more details emerge about the Georgia investigation into possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election, high-profile lawyers are getting involved. Former President Donald Trump has hired prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney Drew Findling, who’s best known for representing rap stars. Trump's former White House counsel, Don McGahn, has been in federal court in Atlanta as part of the legal team fighting a subpoena for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Legal experts say hiring a lawyer is the right choice for anyone who has dealings with the special grand jury or suspects he may be a subject or target of the investigation. No one's been charged with a crime in the investigation. Trump and Graham have denied any wrongdoing,

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s top judicial body says it doesn't have the authority to dissolve the country’s parliament. The announcement Sunday comes days after an influential Shiite cleric gave the judiciary one week to dismiss the legislature so that new elections can be held. The decision by the Supreme Judicial Council is likely to increase tensions between followers of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and members of Iran-backed groups as Iraq sinks deeper in its political impasse, now in its 10th month. The impasse is the longest in the country since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion reset the political order. Al-Sadr's supporters earlier this month stormed the parliament in Baghdad.

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area has ripped through a market in Armenia's capital. At least one person has been killed and 20 others have been injured. The blast on Sunday set off a large fire. The city mayor's office said there were an unknown number of people trapped under rubble. The explosion and fire at the Surmalu market sent a towering cloud of smoke over Yerevan. The market is about two kilometers (over a mile) south of the city's center. A spokesman for the Yerevan mayor said reucue workers were laboring to pull people out of the rubble. The Armenian emergency service ministry said at least one person was killed and 20 injured.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine. At least one person has been killed. And a Russian diplomat has called on Ukraine to offer security assurances so that international inspectors can visit a nuclear power station that has come under fire. The Mykolaiv region is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. Concern has grown sharply about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as fighting steps up in southern Ukraine. The facility has been held by Russian forces and has been hit by sporadic shelling. Both Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the shelling.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police and medics say a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding eight Israelis. It came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza. Two of the victims were in serious condition after the attack early Sunday. The shooting took place as the bus waited in a parking lot near David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, just outside the Old City walls. The attack in Jerusalem follows a tense week between Israel and the Palestinians, including three days of fighting in Gaza after Israel killed Islamic Jihad commanders there and the killing of three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Coptic Church says a fire at one of its churches in Cairo has killed at least 41 people and injured at least 14 others. The church, citing health officials for the casualty toll, said the blaze Sunday ripped through the Abu Sefein church in the densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba. The church said the fire broke out while a service was underway. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Police said an initial investigation blamed an electrical short-circuit. Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put out the flames while ambulances ferried the casualties to nearby hospitals.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi oil company Aramco’s half-year profits peaked just shy of $88 billion as oil prices remain high globally. The oil and gas company, which is nearly entirely state-owned, said Sunday it also saw a 90% surge in net profits for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same time last year. Aramco said the results set a new quarterly earnings record for the company since it floated around 5% of the company on the Saudi stock market in late 2019. Aramco said the profits were driven primarily by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, and higher refining margins.