AP News Summary at 8:14 a.m. EST

UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators have approved an historic deal to create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. However, there was little progress in addressing the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels. The decision establishes a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage. It is a big win for poorer nations which have long called for cash _ sometimes viewed as reparations _ because they are often the victims of climate disasters despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe. Next year’s talks, in the United Arab Emirates, will see further negotiations to work out details of the new fund.

Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A shooter opened fire in a gay nightclub late Saturday, killing five people and wounding 18 in the latest mass shooting to befall the country in a year in which anti-gay rhetoric has been amped up among extremists. Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said police received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. Castro said there was one suspect who was injured and being treated. She said it was not immediately clear whether the attacker had been shot by officers. She said the FBI was on the scene and assisting in the case. Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a “Drag Diva Drag Show” on Saturdays, according to its website. “Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club posted on its Facebook page.

Kyiv's mayor: Extraordinary, in extraordinarily tough times

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Once a boxing champion, Kyiv's mayor is up against a challenge bigger than any he faced in the ring: keeping Ukraine’s capital functioning during a war. Vitali Klitschko spoke to The Associated Press in his City Hall office. The body armor propped against a radiator, the spent shell casing amid clutter on his desk and the reminders of his heavyweight career all shout that Klitschko is an extraordinary mayor, in extraordinarily difficult times. He says it would take “weeks” to explain all the challenges he faces as Russia pummels the capital and other cities. Foremost among them: Keeping the city livable in the face of repeated Russian bombardments.

Qatar to open Mideast's first World Cup before leaders, fans

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is preparing to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on the pitch, Doha already has drawn Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the opening ceremony and inaugural match of the tournament on Sunday. That Prince Mohammed, whose nation had closed Qatar’s only land border to the world through the kingdom over a yearslong political dispute, will attend shows how far the rapprochement between the nations has gone.

GOP sees slight Latino vote gains, painful candidate losses

MIAMI (AP) — Republicans had placed their midterm hopes on a roster of Latina candidates to make gains with Latino voters, but the verdict was mixed. While Republican House candidates made modest inroads among Latino voters in 2022 compared with 2018, several GOP Latina candidates in high-profile races lost. Overall, the House will see a net gain of at least eight Latino members, with seven of them being Democrats. That will bring the total Latino representation in Congress to 11%, lower than the 19% in the total U.S. population.

VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the Philippines to underscore America’s commitment to defend its treaty ally. The trip will involve flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. A senior U.S. administration official said that after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, Harris will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday to reinforce security and economic ties. Then on Tuesday she’ll fly to Palawan province, which faces the South China Sea, to meet the coast guard and fishermen. China's claims to virtually the entire South China Sea has put it on a collision course with the U.S. and its smaller Asian neighbors.

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The company that makes Jack Daniel’s is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey’s signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court. Jack Daniel’s has asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy. The high court could say as soon as Monday whether the justices will agree. A number of major companies from the makers of Campbell Soup to outdoor brand Patagonia and jeans maker Levi Strauss have urged the justices to take what they say is an important case for trademark law. The toy’s maker says Jack Daniel’s can’t take a joke.

No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

Blood centers in the U.S. are scrambling to track down hundreds of thousands of former donors turned away because of worries about mad cow disease in Europe more than two decades ago. The Food and Drug Administration lifted longtime rules that had barred blood donations from people, including current and former military members, who spent time in the U.K. and other countries during periods from 1980 to 2001. The FDA determined there was little risk from blood donations of acquiring the rare and fatal brain infection tied to eating contaminated beef.

Pope honors family roots in northern Italy with rare outing

ASTI, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis is honoring his northern Italian roots by celebrating a special Mass in his father’s hometown. Thousands of people turned out to greet Francis during his rare personal weekend getaway to the province of Asti, near Turin. On Saturday, he made a private visit to relatives who still live in the area and celebrated the 90th birthday of his second cousin. On Sunday, he was given the honorary citizenship of Asti and celebrated Mass in the city’s cathedral, where he assumed the role of a local parish priest ministering to his flock.

Honorary Oscar awards celebrate Fox, Weir, Warren and Palcy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four standing ovations in one night might seem a little over-the-top, even by Hollywood standards, but at the Governors Awards Saturday night, where Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Diane Warren were celebrated with honorary Oscar statuettes, each moment felt worthy. After several pandemic-adjusted years, the annual event to hand out Honorary Oscar statuettes, put on by the Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, was back in full form at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Saturday. The ballroom was teeming with stars including Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence and Michelle Yeoh.