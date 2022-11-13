AP News Summary at 8:13 a.m. EST

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats will keep control of the Senate, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House is still uncertain as the GOP struggles to pull together a slim majority there. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory Saturday in Nevada gives Democrats the 50 seats they need to keep the Senate. Her win reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the U.S. this year. Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer says the American people have rejected “the anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction” of Republicans who were promoted by Donald Trump. Biden says, “I feel good.”

After Kherson success, Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago. Kherson residents hugged and kissed the arriving Ukrainian troops in rapturous scenes. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Saturday that “we will see many more such greetings” of Ukrainian soldiers liberating Russian-held territory. Ukraine’s retaking of Kherson was a significant setback for the Kremlin and the latest in a series of battlefield embarrassments

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin their talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” But the summit’s focus on topics such as health, sustainable energy and digital transformation is likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions. While the U.S. and its allies square off against China, emerging economies like India, Brazil and host Indonesia walk a tightrope between bigger powers.

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — When U.S. President Joe Biden sits down with China's Xi Jinping on Monday, don't expect concessions from the U.S. side. There will be no real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. Instead, the two leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. At the same time, U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition — and that they want to avoid conflict.

After hurricanes, program aims to help alleviate stress

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — People who work in hurricane-affected areas often talk about the stress the long rebuilding process can take on people and the anxiety stirred up during hurricane season. A program in Slidell, Louisiana, aims to help participants address some of that. The six-week mindfulness course is being put on by the local Habitat for Humanity and the Northshore Community Foundation. The foundation's president and CEO, Susan Bonnett, says immediately after hurricanes the foundation receives money requests for traditional items like tarps. Months later come requests for mental health services. So they have sought creative ways to address problems they knew would build after events like last year's Hurricane Ida.

Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Two historic aircraft have collided at an air show in Dallas. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. Emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The FAA says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Several videos posted on Twitter showed two planes appearing to collide in the air before they both crashed, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to clean and digitally unveil a long-censored nude by Artemisia Gentileschi. Gentileschi is one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art. She is riding a wave of renewed popularity in the #MeToo era. Her painting, the “Allegory of Inclination,” features a life-size female nude, believed to be a self-portrait, that was covered by swirling veils and drapery some 70 years after Gentileschi painted it in 1616. Restorers won't be able to remove the cover-up strokes due to the risk of damaging the painting underneath. But they will instead produce a digital version of the original, which will be on display beginning next September.

Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. What’s not highlighted in the glossy gallery are the earth-warming fossil fuels that the country continues to pump out of the ground for global export. In and around the conference, Saudi Arabia is presenting itself as a leader in green energies and eco-friendly practices. The country wants to be part of the transition to renewable energies while holding on to its role as the top global crude oil exporter. That vision is sharply contested by climate scientists and environmental experts, who argue that Saudi Arabia and other oil-rich countries simply want to distract the world to continue with business as usual.

Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle

PERCE, Quebec (AP) — Scientists are tracking the threats to seabirds from climate change, overfishing and other perils wrought by humans. Many species, though, are hard to study because they live in a marine wilderness or are scattered. But not the northern gannets that breed on Bonaventure Island off Canada's Gaspe Peninsula. The small island is close to shore and home to over 100,000 gannets in the breeding season, making them the world's second largest northern gannet colony. What's more, these birds are easy to approach. Experts say there's little question that global warming is reshaping the lives of northern gannets by driving fish deeper into cooler waters and sometimes beyond their reach.

US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust Elliot Gerson said in a statement early Sunday that the class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors participating remotely, safely, and independently.” Interviews for the 2021 and 2022 scholarship classes were conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 class, chosen from a pool of more than 2,500 applicants, is expected to begin studies at the University of Oxford in England in October in pursuit of graduate degrees in social sciences, humanities and biological and physical sciences.