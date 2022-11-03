AP News Summary at 8:06 a.m. EDT

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers. Biden said this is no time to ignore what's going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”

Official: Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan wounded in gun attack

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say a gunman opened fire at a container truck carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him slightly and also some of his supporters. Party official Asad Umar and police say Khan was wounded in the foot and was not seriously hurt. The attack happened on Thursday in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province. Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

Russians try to subdue Ukrainian towns by seizing mayors

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russians seized parts of eastern and southern Ukraine in the opening stages of the war, mayors, civilian administrators and others say they have been abducted, threatened or beaten to force their cooperation. In some instances, they have been killed. Human rights activists say these actions could constitute a war crime. Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said he was abducted from his office and “the bullying and threats did not stop for a minute." He said they tried to force him to continue in his role but he refused. After six days in detention and an intervention from Ukraine's president, he was exchanged for nine Russian prisoners of war and expelled from the occupied city.

Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings and 97 pitches this time.

Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The bad news is that no one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. That is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red powerball 23. No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. What’s behind three months of lottery futility? It’s simple math. The odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal 1 in 292.2 million.

As Israel's far right parties celebrate, Palestinians shrug

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The apparent comeback of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the dramatic rise of his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies in Israel’s general election this week have prompted little more than shrugs from many Palestinians. But some view the news that Israel is heading into the most right-wing government in its history as a new blow to the Palestinian national project. Support has surged for Netanyahu's openly anti-Palestinian allies, including ultranationalist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir who wants to end Palestinian autonomy in parts of the occupied West Bank and grant immunity to Israeli soldiers who shoot Palestinians. Israel's sharp rightward shift pushes peace negotiations further out of reach and deepens the challenges facing the autocratic Palestinian Authority.

Pope presses Muslim dialogue in first papal visit to Bahrain

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is bringing his message of dialogue with the Muslim world to the kingdom of Bahrain. Francis begins a four-day visit on Thursday to the island nation, which is ruled by a Sunni monarchy that has been accused of rights abuses against the country's Shiite majority. Human rights groups and relatives of Shiite activists on death row have urged Francis to use his visit to call for an end to the death penalty. But it’s not clear if Francis will publicly embarrass his hosts during the visit, the first of any pontiff to the island nation in the Persian Gulf.

After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The U.N. climate summit is back in Africa after six years and four consecutive Europe-based conferences. The conference — known as COP27 — will be held in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week. It’s been branded as the “African COP”, with officials and activists hoping the conference’s location will mean the continent’s interests are better represented in climate negotiations. It’s the fifth time that an African nation has held the U.N. climate summit, with Morocco, South Africa and Kenya all serving as former hosts. Hopes on the continent are high for the upcoming conference.

Inflation puts tighter squeeze on already pricey kids sports

Sticker shock in youth sports is nothing new, but the onslaught of double-digit inflation across America this year has added a costly wrinkle on the path to the ballparks, swimming pools and dance studios across America. It has forced some families to scale back the number of seasons, or leagues, or sports that their kids can play in any given year, while motivating league organizers to become more creative in devising ways to keep prices down and participation up. Everyone from football coaches to swim-meet coordinators are struggling to to find less-expensive ways of keeping families coming through the doors.

Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers — a hidden vault guards it all

The nondescript building in Delaware would probably not garner much attention if it weren’t for the razor wire and armed guards outside that hint at something important inside, possibly even valuable. Fort Knox it is not — but the stash of collectibles the building holds is undoubtedly worthy of protection. There’s a rare Pikachu card and a century-old one of baseball great Honus Wagner, which recently sold for $7.25 million in a private sale. In all, $200 million in collectibles are stored in two vaults inside the building, equipped with some of the latest technology to keep the valuable cache safe from harm or thieves.