AP News Summary at 8:05 a.m. EDT

Dems hope to harness outrage, sadness after abortion ruling

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Democratic officials across the nation hope to harness their party's collective outrage and sadness to improve their political outlook this fall after the Supreme Court's stunning decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Abortion was an afterthought for much of the year for many voters. It was overshadowed by record gas prices, surging inflation and President Joe Biden’s low popularity. But on Friday, a Supreme Court majority of conservative justices ensured that abortion would be a central issue in U.S. politics for the foreseeable future. Polling shows that relatively few Americans wanted to see Roe overturned.

Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?

They are the most fiercely polarizing issues in American life: abortion and guns. And two momentous decisions by the Supreme Court in two days have done anything but resolve them. Instead, they've fired up debate about whether the court’s conservative justices are being consistent to history and the Constitution — or citing them to justify political preferences, To some critics, the rulings represent an obvious and deeply damaging contradiction: How can the court justify restricting the ability of states to regulate guns while expanding the right of states to regulate abortion? To supporters, the court’s conservatives are staying true to the country’s founding principles and undoing errors of the past.

To some defenders, gun ruling could right a racial wrong

NEW YORK (AP) — When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s tight restrictions on who can carry a handgun, condemnation erupted from liberal leaders and activists. But some public defenders, often allies of progressive activists, have praised the court’s ruling, saying gun-permitting rules like New York’s have long been a license for racial discrimination. The defense lawyers say that by making it a crime for most people to carry a handgun, New York and a few other states have ended up putting people — overwhelmingly people of color — behind bars for conduct that would be legal elsewhere.

Suspected terror-linked shooting in Oslo kills 2, wounds 10

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A gunman has opened fire in Oslo’s night-life district, killing two people and leaving 10 seriously wounded in what police are investigating as a possible terrorist attack during the Norwegian capital’s annual Pride festival. Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in downtown Oslo. While the motive was unclear, organizers of Oslo Pride canceled a parade that was set for Saturday as the highlight of a weeklong festival. One of the shootings happened outside the London Pub, a bar popular with the city’s LGBTQ community.

Army Guard troops risk dismissal as vaccine deadline looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Up to 40,000 Army National Guard soldiers haven't yet gotten the mandated COVID-19 vaccine. That's about 13% of the force. And as the deadline for shots nears, at least 14,000 of them have flatly refused and could be forced out of the service. Guard soldiers have until this coming Thursday to get the vaccine. Data obtained by The Associated Press shows that between 20% to 30% of the Guard soldiers in six states aren't vaccinated and more than 10% in 43 other states still need shots. Guard leaders say states are doing all they can to encourage soldiers to get vaccinated by the time limit.

Inflation sparks global wave of protests for higher pay, aid

As food costs and fuel bills soar, inflation is plundering people’s wallets, sparking a wave of protests and workers’ strikes around the world. This week alone saw protests by the political opposition in Pakistan, nurses in Zimbabwe, unionized workers in Belgium, railway workers in Britain, Indigenous people in Ecuador, hundreds of U.S. pilots and some European airline workers. As food prices rise in part because of Russia's war in Ukraine, inflation threatens to exacerbate existing inequalities and widen the gap between billions of people struggling to cover their costs and those who are able to keep spending.

Russia pushes to block 2nd city in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are trying to block a city in eastern Ukraine after their relentless assault on the next-door city forced Ukrainian troops to begin withdrawal after weeks of intense fighting. The Luhansk region’s governor said Saturday that Russian forces are attempting to blockade Lysychansk from the south. That city lies next to Sievierodonetsk, which has endured relentless assault and house-to-house fighting for weeks. Russian bombardment has reduced most of Sievierodonetsk to rubble and cut its population from 100,0000 to 10,000. Russia also launched missile attacks on areas far from the heart of the eastern battles.

Deadly quake a new blow to Afghans reeling from poverty

GAYAN, Afghanistan (AP) — New relief supplies rolled into eastern Afghanistan after this week's powerful earthquake that state media said killed at least 1,150. Residents worried about how to rebuild before the harsh winter sets in, only a few months away in the mountainous region. Wednesday's quake hit one of the poorest corners of Afghanistan, a country already hollowed out by increasing poverty. Thousands were left homeless or injured. New planeloads of relief supplies arrived Saturday from Pakistan and other countries, and aid groups distributed food, medical supplies and other items.

'Total bloodbath': Witnesses describe Ethiopia ethnic attack

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of people, mostly ethnic Amhara, were slaughtered in a village and its surroundings this month in the latest explosion of ethnic violence in Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation. Ethiopians are again left wondering why the federal government failed to protect them from the violent side of the country’s ethnic tensions — and why ethnic minorities in a federal system based on identity are left so vulnerable. The Amhara Association of America said it has confirmed 503 civilians killed, and bodies are still being found. Survivors described to The Associated Press “a total bloodbath” even after they warned local officials.

With war, Kyiv pride parade becomes a peace march in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukraine's largest LGBTQ rights event, KyivPride, is going ahead this weekend. But not on its native streets and not as a celebration. It will instead join Warsaw’s yearly Equality Parade, the largest gay pride event in central Europe, using it as a platform to keep international attention focused on the Ukrainian struggle for freedom. LGBTQ people are among civilians and soldiers dying in the war. One recent call for same-sex partnerships to be recognized mentions the need for partners to bury each other in war. A KyivPride manifesto says the geographical border between democratic Ukraine and autocratic Russia and Belarus is "a boundary between the territory of freedom and a zone of oppression.”

