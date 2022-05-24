AP News Summary at 8:04 p.m. EDT

Texas school shooting kills 18 children, 3 adults

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 18 children and three adults. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition.

Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy came to Congress representing Sandy Hook. Now he is begging his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem. During an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, he said hearts in his state where 26 school children and educators were killed a decade ago are breaking for the families in Texas. The Democrat gave an impassioned speech, urging his colleagues to finally find a compromise.

Herschel Walker to face Warnock in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) — Football great Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary. The Republican will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election. Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former Trump administration official and Navy veteran Latham Saddler. Walker is a political newcomer but has nearly unmatched name recognition in Georgia from his days as a college football running back. He led the University of Georgia football team to a national title during the 1980 season and won the Heisman Trophy in 1982.

Seoul: North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missiles was fired toward waters off North Korea's eastern coast. The officials gave no further details about the launches. The launches were North Korea’s 17th round of missile firings this year. Experts have said North Korea’s testing is aimed at modernizing its weapons arsenal and at applying pressure on its rivals amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy. North Korea’s unusual pace in weapons tests this year included its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017 in March.

Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers

Southern Baptist leaders say they will release a secret list of hundreds of pastors and church-affiliated staff members accused of sexual abuse. The announcement comes two days after a scathing 288-page report by Guidepost Solutions that detailed how the committee mishandled sex abuse allegations and stonewalled numerous survivors. Administrators also say they will look into revoking retirement benefits for committee staffers who were involved in the cover-up. Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers. One of the key recommendations of the report is to create an “Offender Information System.”

US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall is getting most of the blame for the U.S. baby formula shortage, but experts say the products have long been vulnerable to this type of crisis. They point to decades-old policies that have allowed a handful of companies to corner the market. Safety and manufacturing rules imposed by U.S. regulators make it hard for smaller companies to enter the market. And federal contracting rules also favor the largest manufacturers who can offer the lowest prices on formula. Those government rules are aimed at assuring safe, affordable formula. But they are now getting renewed scrutiny because of the shortage.

Live updates | Ukraine says Russia firing at border guards

The Ukrainian military says Russia has fired at Ukrainian border guards in the northeastern Sumy region in the latest of a series of alleged cross-border attacks over the past few weeks. Military officials say observers Tuesday night recorded seven shots from Russian territory toward the village of Boyaro-Lezhachi, most likely mortar fire. The Ukrainian Operational Command North said on its Facebook post that eight other shots were heard Tuesday afternoon near a neighboring village. There were no reports of any deaths. Meanwhile Tuesday, Russian shelling continues around Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, even after Russian troops withdrew from its surroundings last week. Ukrainian regional officials say the city of Derhachi was hit and a 69-year-old woman died.

UCLA to pay record of nearly $700M in doctor abuse lawsuits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California system has agreed to pay $375 million to more than 300 women who said they were sexually abused by a longtime UCLA gynecologist. The announcement Tuesday brings total payouts by the university in lawsuits against Dr. James Heap to nearly $700 million. That's the largest amount paid by a public university in a wave of sexual misconduct scandals involving campus doctors. The private University of Southern California paid out more than $1 billion to settle thousands of cases against its longtime gynecologist. Heaps worked at UCLA for 35 years and has pleaded not guilty to 21 sexual abuse charges.

Osaka's mental health discussion resonates at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s 2022 French Open is over following a first-round loss. The players remaining in the tournament see and hear products of her frank discussion about anxiety and depression a year ago. Changes at Roland Garros include new “quiet rooms” and three on-call psychiatrists. There also is a broader sense that mental health is a far-less-taboo topic than it once was. Several professional tennis players credit Osaka with helping bring the subject out of the shadows for their sport and helping foster more awareness and concern. As a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, Osaka's decisions to withdraw from Roland Garros last year and explain her reasons for it resonated.

Léa Seydoux, once again, rules the Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival, yet again, belongs to Léa Seydoux. The French actress has already shared in a Palme d’Or at the festival, in 2013 for “Blue Is the Warmest Color.” Last year, she had four films at the festival. But this year, she gives two of her best performance yet in Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” and David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future.” The two films have only reinforced the view that Seydoux is the premier French actress of her generation. The Cannes Film Festival runs through Saturday, when awards will be handed out for the year's standout films and performances.

