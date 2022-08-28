AP News Summary at 8:04 a.m. EDT

Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. A Justice Department official has described the inquiry as in its early stages, suggesting more work is ahead as investigators review the documents they removed and continue interviewing witnesses. At a minimum, the investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run. And then there’s the obvious legal peril.

Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian rocket and artillery strikes have hit areas across the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, as fears persist that fighting in the vicinity could damage the plant and cause a radiation leak. Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant soon after the war began and hold adjacent territory along the left bank of the wide river. Ukraine controls the right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each of them about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the plant. Heavy firing during the night left parts of Nikopol without electricity, the governor said. Rocket strikes damaged about a dozen residences in Marhanets.

Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian paramedic who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia. For 22 days, the man barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform as he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells pummeling the city. When he finally escaped Mariupol, he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine. He could see no other way of making sense of the horrors he witnessed in Mariupol. The port city endured some of the worst horrors of the war and became a worldwide symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion.

Army program gives poor-performing recruits a second chance

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — There's a new Army program that gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards. The program is one way the Army is hoping to fill the ranks as it struggles with recruiting efforts that are expected to fall dramatically short of the goals this year. According to estimates, just 23% of young people age 17 to 24 are physically, mentally and morally qualified to serve without receiving some type of waiver. Moral behavior issues include drug use, gang ties or a criminal record. It's the military's academic and physical fitness requirements that the prep course will address.

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicized since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit through the strait on Sunday. The cruisers are sailing the waterway at a time of tensions over Taiwan. China conducted many military exercises in the Strait earlier this month to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats. The U.S. said the sailing route was beyond the territorial seas of any state.

Libya capital remains tense a day after clashes kill over 30

CAIRO (AP) — Militias patrolled nearly deserted streets in Libya’s capital a day after clashes killed over 30 people and ended Tripoli’s monthslong stretch of relative calm. The fighting broke out early Saturday and pitted militias loyal to the Tripoli-based government against other armed groups allied with a rival administration that has for months sought to be seated in the capital. Residents fear the fighting that capped a monthslong political deadlock could explode into a wider war and a return to the early days of Libya’s long-running conflict. The oil-rich county has for years been split between rival administrations, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.

'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A recent power struggle at a New Hampshire ski area illustrates the growing influence of a 20-year-old political experiment that promotes a mass migration of 20,000 libertarians to the state. Fewer than 6,500 have arrived so far, but they’ve made inroads everywhere from school boards to the statehouse. What that means for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, the party and the state is uncertain. But one thing is clear. Members of the Free State Project, who are known as Free Staters, are shaking things up. Sununu, a former ski resort executive who's running for fourth term, recently called for the ouster of three Republican lawmakers over their handling of a county-owned ski area. Anti-government activists want to privatize it.

Francis praises humility of 13th-century pope who resigned

L'AQUILA, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis has praised the humility of a 13th-century pontiff who resigned, during a visit to a quake-ravaged Italian mountain town. Francis used the pilgrimage to L'Aquila in the Apennine mountains to also praise the emphasis on forgiveness that Pope Celestine V had during his few months in the papacy. In 2009, an earthquake ravaged L'Aquila and killed 305 people. The town's basilica hosts the tomb of Celestine, who resigned in 1294 to live a hermit's life. Celestine initiated a late-summer ritual stressing forgiveness for sins. Francis noted that inmates from local prisons were among those in a crowd greeting him.

Tiny oysters play big role in stabilizing eroding shorelines

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — As sea levels rise and buildings by coasts are increasingly endangered, communities around the world are turning to the small but mighty oyster to help stabilize shorelines. By establishing oyster colonies along badly eroded shorelines, governments and volunteer groups are creating natural speed bumps designed to blunt the force of waves and slow down erosion. Many such projects are underway in New Jersey, which has made shoreline stabilization using oysters and native plants an important part of its coastal resiliency plan. Similar work is underway in other states, as well as in Scotland and other places.

Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar

NEW YORK (AP) — A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card has sold for $12.6 million, blasting into the record books Sunday as the most expensive ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia. The rare Mantle card eclipsed the record just posted a few months ago — $9.3 million for the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal in soccer’s 1986 World Cup. The escalating records are part of a growing market for sports memorabilia that has taken off as people cocooned themselves during the pandemic — one part nostalgia and one part financial opportunity.