AP News Summary at 8:03 a.m. EDT

Iraqi cleric tells loyalists to leave streets after clashes

BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Iraqi cleric has called on his supporters to withdraw from the capital’s government quarter. They have clashed violently with security forces for two days there in a serious escalation of the political crisis gripping the nation. In a televised speech Tuesday, Muqtada al-Sadr gave his supporters an hour to leave. Within minutes, some could be seen abandoning their positions. Iraq’s military announced the lifting of a nationwide curfew. Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. That led to months of political infighting between his Shiite group and a rival one.

In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims of abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when a new bipartisan gun safety law made it more difficult for intimate partners convicted of domestic abuse to obtain firearms. Congress' move to close the so-called “boyfriend loophole” was nearly a decade in the making. It makes it tougher for a convicted domestic abuser to obtain firearms even when the abuser is not married to or doesn't have a child with the victim. Advocates and lawmakers are hopeful the change will save countless lives and become a significant part of the law’s legacy.

Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war's legacy

Many have cheered the White House proposal to provide student loan debt relief to millions of Americans as a significant step toward addressing the nation’s racial wealth gap and other inequities facing borrowers of color. President Joe Biden said his plan would address the “especially heavy” debt burden felt among Black and Hispanic borrowers. But Black and Hispanic Americans were disproportionately shut out of access to federal student loan programs due to a “war on drugs” policy that the president supported as a U.S. senator. Criminal justice reform advocates say the president’s solutions to the student debt crisis should be as comprehensive as the anti-drug laws were.

Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A surge in fighting on the southern front line and Ukrainian claims of new attacks on Russian positions is feeding speculation that a counteroffensive has started to try to turn the tide of the war. The British defense ministry said Tuesday that as of early Monday “several brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces increased the weight of artillery fires in front line sectors across southern Ukraine.” A U.N. nuclear watchdog team has arrived in Kyiv and is further preparing a mission to safeguard the endangered Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic plant from a nuclear catastrophe.

Diana's death stunned the world — and changed the royals

LONDON (AP) — Above all, there was shock. That’s the word people use when they remember Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week. The woman the world watched grow from a shy teenage nursery school teacher into a glamorous celebrity who comforted AIDS patients and campaigned for land mine removal couldn’t be dead at the age of 36. Could she? But it was that shock that cemented Diana’s legacy as the woman who brought lasting change to Britain’s royal family, helping it bridge the gap between centuries of tradition and a new, multi-cultural nation in the internet age.

Serena Williams not done yet; wins 1st match at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 41 next month and has said she is ready to move on from her playing days. After her victory Monday night, Williams said she has been intentionally vague about whether the U.S. Open will be her last tournament — and wants to keep it that way. She will play again Wednesday in the second round of singles against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit.

Volunteer sniper embodies Ukraine’s versatile military

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Andriy scrambled back to Ukraine at the start of Russia's war after moving to Western Europe to work as an engineer. He underwent a conversion within weeks from civilian life to a sniper being trained by Ukraine's special forces. He spoke to The Associated Press while practicing alone at an informal firing range near Kyiv. Andriy is confident of victory after the winter. He is from the war-devastated town of Bucha. He described how the Ukrainian military employs flexibility to hold back the far larger Russian army. Andriy bought his own gear and sniper rifle and was encouraged to develop a variety of skills from flying drones to dealing with medical emergencies.

Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions

DAYTON, OHIO (AP) — With abortion limits enacted or looming nationwide, an Ohio provider has been referring hundreds of patients to its sister clinic in Indianapolis. Their pregnancies exceed Ohio’s six-week limit, passed when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The women are racing a political clock. Indiana recently passed a near-total abortion ban. It takes effect Sept. 15. Until then, in-clinic abortions are allowed until 13 weeks and six days of pregnancy. Most of the women the clinics see are desperate. Some have been raped or have ectopic pregnancies. For others, birth control failed. Many fear telling family and friends. Both clinics likely face closure next month. But staff say they'll work to help as many patients as possible until then.

Musk cites whistleblower as new reason to exit Twitter deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again filed paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter. This time it's based on information in a whistleblower complaint filed by Twitter’s former head of security. In an SEC filing Tuesday, Musk said his legal team notified Twitter of “additional bases” for ending the deal on top of the ones given in the original termination notice issued in July. Musk’s advisors cited the whistleblower report by former executive Peiter Zatko. He alleged in his complaint to U.S. officials that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation.

Zombie ice from Greenland will raise sea level 10 inches

A new study finds that Greenland has more than 120 trillion tons of ice that can be thought of as zombie ice that's going to raise sea level globally by at least 10 inches. Monday's study looks at the edges of Greenland's ice sheet, ice that authors say is starving and dead. It will unavoidably melt and increase sea level rise no matter what else happens with future carbon pollution. That's because of decades of global warming. 3.3% of Greenland's ice sheet is not getting replenished from winter snow. Scientists calculated the ratio of area getting new ice to those starved of new ice and figured this much sea level rise is in the pipeline no matter what.