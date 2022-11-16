AP News Summary at 8:01 p.m. EST

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted.

Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages has crossed a major Senate hurdle, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come as soon as this week, or later this month. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the bill ensuring the unions are legally recognized under the law is chance for the Senate to “live up to its highest ideals” and protect marriage equality for all people. Senate Democrats are quickly moving to pass the bill while the party still controls the House.

The AP Interview: Pence says voters want new leadership

NEW YORK (AP) — In an Associated Press interview, former Vice President Mike Pence declines to say whether he believes Donald Trump is fit to be president again. But he also says the American people are “looking for new leadership” — as he positions himself as a potential alternative. Pence sat down for his AP interview on Wednesday, just hours after Trump announced another White House run. Will Pence himself run? He said that he and his family will give that “prayerful consideration.” Whatever his final answer, he said, “I think we will have better choices in 2024.” Pence's comments came the day after the release of his new memoir, “So Help Me God,” as he appears increasingly likely to launch his campaign,

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says a witness told police the University of Virginia student suspected of opening fire on fellow students as they returned by bus from a field trip targeted specific victims. The prosecutor gave a brief accounting of what police say happened Sunday night during the suspect's first court appearance Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was ordered held without bond. His attorney did not address the substance of the charges against him. The school also announced Wednesday it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina. The violence Sunday night left three football players dead and one player and another student wounded.

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence. Wisconsin doesn’t have the death penalty and the only uncertainty Wednesday was whether Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state’s current version of parole. The gallery applauded as Dorow announced the life sentences.

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Washington said on LinkedIn on Tuesday they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified on Tuesday.

Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets

NEW YORK (AP) — They were supposed to be birthday presents. They were supposed to be Christmas presents. They were supposed to be the most special of special treats for young fans of Taylor Swift. Instead, for many parents, the hours-long Ticketmaster debacle they endured Tuesday trying to score concert seats left them empty-handed and frustrated. And their kids disappointed. A pre-sale for Swift's U.S. tour next year resulted in crash after crash on Ticketmaster. Some fans spent hours logged on. The wait paid off for many.

AP Exclusive: Balich leads Olympics-style World Cup ceremony

ROME (AP) — The World Cup in Qatar will be the first to feature an Olympics-style opening ceremony when it begins on Sunday. Creative director Marco Balich told The Associated Press that he has been working for a year on a 30-minute show that will run ahead of the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador. He says local organizers "wanted to create a real show, which FIFA is not accustomed to.”

Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. Higher production costs are only part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors. Turkey supplies are at their lowest point since 1986 after a deadly avian flu wiped out flocks, and prices are up about 28%. But experts say there won't be shortages of whole birds because producers shifted production to meet Thanksgiving demand. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart, Lidl and Aldi are offering deals to lessen the sticker shock.