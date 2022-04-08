AP News Summary at 8:00 a.m. EDT

Missile kills 30 evacuees at busy Ukrainian train station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile has hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians fleeing the war. Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least 30 were killed during Friday's strike. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied it targeted the train station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region. But Zelenskyy blamed the Russians for “an evil without limits.” The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station, most of them women and children heeding calls to leave the area before Russian forces arrived. After failing to take Ukraine’s capital and withdrawing from northern Ukraine, Russia has shifted its troops and focus to eastern Ukraine.

Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will join a Supreme Court that is both more diverse than ever and more conservative than it’s been since the 1930s. She’s likely to be on the losing end of a bunch of important cases, including examinations of the role of race in college admissions and voting rights. The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, will take up those cases next term. Jackson is the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. She won’t join the court for several months, until the court wraps up its work for the summer including its verdict on whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights.

Jackson confirmation takes Biden political story full circle

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a moment 46 days and more than 46 years in the making. President Joe Biden on Friday will celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, marking the pinnacle of her legal career and bringing his political story full circle. As a longtime Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Biden had a front-row seat to some of the most contentious confirmation battles in the Court’s history. He also presided over the hearings for Justice Stephen Breyer, whose retirement this summer is clearing the way for Jackson to join the bench.

Doctors, crater disprove Ukraine hospital airstrike misinfo

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Accounts by three doctors at a Ukrainian maternity hospital hit by an airstrike and an analysis of the crater disprove Russian misinformation about the March 9 attack that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child. An Associated Press team of journalists was in Mariupol the day of the airstrike and raced to the scene. Their images prompted a massive Russian misinformation campaign that continues to this day. The latest effort is an interview done by Russian media with a new mother who survived the attack and cast doubt on whether it was an airstrike. She has been evacuated to Russia-controlled territory now. But three doctors and two munitions analysts say the size of the crater, strength of the shockwave and scale of the destruction leave no doubt of an airstrike.

3 Shanghai officials sacked over COVID-19 response

BEIJING (AP) — Three local officials in Shanghai have been sacked over a slack response to the COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city, where residents are complaining of harsh lockdown conditions leading to shortages of food and basic necessities. An official notice Friday gave no details of the allegations against the three officials but said their failure to fulfill their duties in epidemic prevention and control had allowed the virus to spread. On Friday, Shanghai reported more than 21,000 new local cases, of which only 824 had symptoms. The city has placed all 26 million residents under lockdown and implemented mass testing, while requiring anyone with a positive result to be held in an isolation center. No additional deaths have been reported in the outbreak.

NATO eyes in the sky, keeping Europe out of Russia's war

UEDEM, Germany (AP) — As Russia prepared to invade Ukraine, NATO planners went into overdrive. Their aim was to put more surveillance aircraft and fighter jets into alliance skies near Ukraine and Russia. Without stepping over the line. At NATO's Combined Air Operations Center in Uedem, western Germany, a few dozen military personnel now simultaneously manage up to 30 aircraft from the northern tip of Norway to down around Ukraine to Slovakia. They can divert patrolling aircraft to monitor suspicious Russian planes, or scramble jets on 15-minute standby from around Europe. They can even track missiles. But NATO does not want to be dragged into a wider war with Russia, so borders and airspace must be respected.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu hopes to transform her adopted city

BOSTON (AP) — When she was elected mayor of Boston in November, Michelle Wu transformed the image of the city’s chief executive. Now the Chicago-born daughter of Taiwanese immigrants and 37-year-old mother of two is facing a raft of challenges, including making good on key campaign promises. Wu has also grappled with early morning protests outside her home and racist online taunts. But Wu said Boston has given her everything she cherishes in her life and she's determined to expand the definition of what leadership looks like as the city deals with a rapid wave of gentrification, including a skyrocketing cost of housing.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker after manhunt

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli security forces say they have killed a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv and killed two people. They say the attacker was tracked down after an overnight manhunt and killed in an exchange of fire. It was the fourth deadly attack in Israel by Palestinians in less than three weeks and came at a time of heightened tensions around the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Protests and clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan last year ignited an 11-day Gaza war. On Friday, tens of thousands of people attended weekly prayers in Jerusalem, with no immediate reports of unrest.

Malaysia races to find 3 European divers, family optimistic

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A plane, fishermen and and jet skiers have joined an expanded search entering a third day for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern Malaysian island. Their Norwegian instructor was rescued on Thursday and told authorities the four surfaced the day before but were separated by a strong current. The divers include a a French teenager, a British father and his Dutch son. A jet plane, three helicopters, 11 boats and some 100 personnel, including rescue divers, are involved in the search. The mother of the French teenager is optimistic that her daughter is still alive. The boat skipper has been detained in an investigation and diving activities suspended off the southern town where the group started their dive.

Tiger is back at Masters, and it already felt like a victory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods was back in the Masters some 14 months after a car crash that shattered his right leg. That felt like a victory alone. Never mind that his 71 left him four shots behind Sungjae Im of South Korea. Still to come is another day of 18 holes at Augusta National. The gallery was electric just seeing the five-time Masters champion because there was reason to believe they might not see him again. The scores were higher than usual because of the wind. Cameron Smith was one shot back. Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler were among those at 69.

