AP News Summary at 7:55 a.m. EDT

No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin used a major patriotic holiday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or give a signal where the conflict is headed. His forces continued to pummel targets across the country with few signs of significant progress. The Russian leader oversaw a Victory Day parade on Red Square on Monday, with troops marching in formation, military hardware on display, and a brass band blaring to mark the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany. But his much-anticipated speech offered no new insights to how he intended to salvage the grinding war. Instead, he stuck to allegations that Ukraine posed a threat to Russia, even though Moscow’s nuclear-armed forces are far superior in numbers and firepower.

Russia marks WWII victory overshadowed by Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies and a necessary move to ward off a potential aggression. Addressing Monday's military parade on Red Square marking the World War II victory over the Nazis, Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against the Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine. While lambasting the West, Putin in his speech gave no signal of a shift in strategy or made any indication that he was going to declare a broad mobilization, as some in Ukraine and the West have feared.

The AP Interview: BLM's Patrisse Cullors denies wrongdoing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an exclusive interview, Patrisse Cullors, the former leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, tells The Associated Press that neither she nor anyone else in leadership has misused millions of dollars in donations. Cullors is offering insights into the growing pains of an organization that went from an idea to a global brand. The interview happened on the heels of renewed controversy over her leadership of the BLM foundation, following a report that the foundation had paid $6 million for a Los Angeles compound in 2020.

Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after weeks of protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An official says Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned following weeks of protests demanding that he and his brother, the president, step down over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. An aide to the prime minister confirmed that Rajapaksa submitted a letter of resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. There was no immediate official confirmation from the president’s office. The resignation follows attacks by Rajapaksa supporters on peaceful protesters demanding that the brothers leave office. The resignation of the prime minister means that the entire Cabinet is dissolved. A severe foreign currency shortage has resulted in acute shortages of imported essentials such as fuel, cooking gas and medicine.

With Marcos Jr. tipped to win, Philippines at tenuous moment

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Filipinos are voting for a new president with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of human rights as the top contenders. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 “People Power” uprising, has led pre-election surveys. But his closest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, has tapped into shock and outrage over the prospect of another Marcos holding the top office. The winner of Monday's election will take office on June 30 and stands to inherit immense problems, including deep poverty and the legacy of a brutal anti-drugs crackdown led by outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte. His daughter, Sara Duterte, has topped surveys for the vice presidential race.

Call Pence or Trump? It's decision time for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. But the nine-member panel has yet to talk to the two most prominent players in that day’s events — former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. As the investigation winds down, members of the committee are wrestling over whether to call the two men. Their conflict over whether to certify President Joe Biden’s election win was at the center of the attack. Some lawmakers on the panel have argued against calling Trump or Pence, saying they’ve obtained all the information they need without them.

White House says internet providers to discount fee for poor

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Biden administration says 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to low-income Americans. The program announced Monday could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service. The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding that provided $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households — $75 in tribal areas. With the new commitment from the internet providers, 48 million households will be eligible for $30 monthly plans for service at least 100 megabits per second. That makes their internet service fully covered by the government subsidy if they sign up for service with one of the program's providers.

Shanghai tightens lockdown despite falling COVID cases

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in Shanghai have again tightened anti-virus restrictions, just as the city was emerging from a month of strict lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Notices issued in several districts said residents were ordered to stay home and nonessential deliveries suspended as part of a “quiet period" lasting at least until Wednesday. It wasn't clear what prompted the renewed tightening, with numbers of new cases in the city continuing to fall. Shanghai on Monday reported less than 4,000 cases over the previous 24 hours, almost all of them asymptomatic, along with 11 deaths. Authorities have been gradually lifting isolation rules on the city's 25 million residents, but the new orders appear to be returning conditions to those at the early stage of the outbreak.

Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

MIAMI (AP) — Humans don’t know what they’re missing in Miami, just under the surface of a busy shipping channel in the “cruise capital of the world.” Just below massive ships, an underwater camera is sending a livestream from another world, showing marine life that’s trying its best to resist global warming. It's one of the most popular ventures of Coral Morphologic, a company formed by a marine biologist and an artist. Their mission is to raise awareness about dying coral reefs by combining science, art and commerce to bring gorgeous images into pop culture. They've even got a line of coral-themed beachwear.

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesters have thrown red paint on the Russian ambassador as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II. Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery on Monday to lay flowers where a group of activists opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine were waiting for him. Video footage shows red paint being thrown from behind Andreev before a protester standing beside him throws a big blob of it in his face.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0