AP News Summary at 8:08 a.m. EDT

EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments have agreed to ration natural gas this winter to protect against further supply cuts by Russia as it pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers on Tuesday approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. This entails voluntary steps to reduce gas consumption. If these measures yield insufficient savings, a trigger will impose mandatory moves across the 27-nation bloc. Russia's Gazprom says it will limit supplies to the EU through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity. That is stoking EU concerns that Moscow will use gas trade to challenge European opposition to the war.

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure. Ukraine’s military said that the Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in Tuesday's attack. In the Odesa region, a number of private buildings in villages on the coast were hit and caught fire, the report said. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted. Hours after the renewed strikes on the south, a Moscow-installed official in the southern Kherson region said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions will soon be “liberated” by the Russian forces, just like the Kherson region further east.

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says Indiana’s proposed abortion ban reflects a health care crisis in the United States. She met Monday with Democratic state legislators on the first day of a contentious special legislative session in Indiana. Harris traveled to Indianapolis as several thousand people on both sides of the issue filled Statehouse corridors and lined sidewalks surrounding the building. Indiana’s Republican Senate leaders last week proposed banning abortions with limited exceptions — in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. Indiana is one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade.

EXPLAINER: Why is a Pelosi visit to Taiwan causing tension?

BEIJING (AP) — China is warning it will respond forcefully if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proceeds with a planned visit to Taiwan. Pelosi would be the highest ranking U.S. politician to visit the self-governing island democracy since 1997. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary, and its military buildup in recent years has largely been oriented toward such a mission. Beijing objects to all official contact between Taipei and Washington, but this time, the stakes appear to be higher. China marks an important military anniversary on Aug. 1 and later this year will open an important party congress where leader Xi Jinping is expected to seek an unprecedented third term.

Trump returning to Washington to deliver policy speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving office. Trump will deliver a policy speech Tuesday before allies who've been crafting an agenda for a possible second term. Trump will address the America First Policy Institute’s two-day America First Agenda Summit. Some advisers are urging Trump to spend more time talking about his vision for the future and less time relitigating the 2020 election as he prepares to announce an expected 2024 White House campaign. Trump's potential 2024 rivals, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have been taking increasingly overt steps to challenge his status as the Republican Party's standard-bearer.

Griner's Russian trial considers medicinal use of cannabis

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court focused Tuesday on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use. Griner has acknowledged that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport, but she contends that she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The medical testimony and Griner’s admission that she had the canisters is aimed at bringing her a mild sentence.

Northwestern US heat wave could have hottest day on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday amid the hottest stretch of a week-long heat wave in the Pacific Northwest region that rarely experiences such scorching weather. Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington. Highs in Seattle could hit the 90s and temperatures in eastern Oregon and Washington could close in on 110 F. Interior regions of northwestern U.S. states often get high temperatures but the hot blasts don’t happen as frequently in Portland and Seattle. City officials in Portland are opening cooling centers in public buildings and installing misting stations in parks.

102-year-old WWII veteran from segregated mail unit honored

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A 102-year-old woman is being honored for her service with an all-female, all-Black military unit that got mail to U.S. troops in Europe during World War II. Romay Davis will be recognized for her service during an event in her home of Montgomery, Alabama, on Tuesday. The honor follows President Joe Biden’s decision in March to sign a bill authorizing the Congressional Gold Medal for her unit, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The U.S. military was still segregated by race during the war. The unit went to Europe to clear out massive amounts of mail that had accumulated in warehouses. Their motto was “No Mail, Low Morale.”

Some rugby league players in Australia refuse pride jersey

SYDNEY (AP) — Seven Manly Sea Eagles players have withdrawn from a National Rugby League match in Australia because they’re unwilling to wear an inclusion jersey. The jersey has rainbow stripes and a rainbow collar to support LGBTQ inclusion in sports. The club plans to use it for a game against Sydney Roosters on Thursday. Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler says the seven players have advised club officials that wearing the so-called pride jersey conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs. Hasler says he accepted the players’ decision and apologized for the club’s lack of consultation in advance. Former Manly forward Ian Roberts in the 1990s was the first high-profile rugby league player to come out as gay.

Testimony to start in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook damages lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury will hear the first testimony in a civil lawsuit to decide how much Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. At stake for Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation of conspiracy peddling businesses into deeper jeopardy. He has already been banned from YouTube, Facebook and Spotify over violating hate-speech policies. Opening statements and testimony are Tuesday. The trial involving the parents of two Sandy Hook families is scheduled for two weeks. Also, damages have yet to be awarded in separate defamation cases for other families of the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.