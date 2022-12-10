AP News Summary at 7:50 a.m. EST

Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces have “destroyed” the city of Bakhmut as they try to conquer eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province. Ukraine’s military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to capture after months of resistance. The latest battles of Russia’s 9 1/2 month war in Ukraine have centered on four provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin triumphantly and illegally claimed to have annexed in late September. Russia has battered Bakhmut with rockets for more than half of the year. Zelenskyy didn’t specify what he meant by “destroyed.” Some buildings remain standing and residents still mill about in city streets.

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game. The organizing committee said Wahl received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar and was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.

Sinema party switch highlights 2024 obstacles for Democrats

PHOENIX (AP) — The challenges facing the Democratic Party heading into the next campaign have come into sharp relief just a few days after the party celebrated victory in the final Senate contest of the 2022 midterms. The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to leave the Democratic Party on Friday raised the prospect of a tumultuous three-way race in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S. It set off a scramble among potential Democratic and Republican candidates to assess whether they could win their party’s nomination. And it prompted difficult questions about whether Democrats might financially and politically support Sinema over their own nominee if she decides to seek reelection.

Rural voters 'in the trenches' on climate, leery of Biden

NEW YORK (AP) — The impacts of climate change hit communities across the country, yet voters in rural areas are the least likely to feel Washington is in their corner on the issue. Rural Americans and experts suggest there’s a disconnect between the way leaders talk about climate change and the way these communities experience it. AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of the 2022 midterm electorate, shows clear differences between urban and rural communities in voter sentiment on President Joe Biden’s handling of climate. Around 6 in 10 urban voters approve, but the figure drops to roughly 4 in 10 for rural voters.

Warnings on gay club shooter stir questions about old case

DENVER (AP) — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter says the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren’t dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff, who is related to suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, urged Colorado Judge Robin Chittum in a letter last November to incarcerate Aldrich. She told The Associated Press on Friday that Aldrich should have been in prison and prevented from obtaining weapons after the suspect's 2021 arrest uncovered a stockpile of more than 100 pounds of explosive materials, firearms and ammunition.

Afghan academic rebuilds life in Italy, dreams of returning

ROME (AP) — Batool Haidari was a prominent professor of sexology at a university in Kabul before last year’s Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. She used to lecture mixed classes of male and female students and helped patients struggling with their gender identity. Her husband owned a carpet factory and together they did their best to provide a good education for their 18-year-old son and two daughters aged 13 and eight. That comfortable life came to an abrupt halt on Aug. 15, 2021, when the ultra-religious Taliban swept back into power. Now in Italy, Haidar is among thousands of Afghan women seeking to maintain an active social role in the countries that have taken them in..

EXPLAINER: What's at stake in Turkey's new Syria escalation

BEIRUT (AP) — Kurdish forces and international players — after weeks of deadly Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria — are trying to gauge whether Ankara’s threats of a ground invasion are serious. The Turkish president has repeatedly warned of a new land incursion to drive Kurdish groups away from the Turkish-Syrian border, following a deadly Nov. 13, bombing in Istanbul. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on two Kurdish groups that have denied involvement. Here’s a look at what various foreign powers and groups embroiled in the Syria conflict stand to gain or lose. They include Turkey, Russia, Iran, the Kurds, Syrian insurgents, the Syrian government and the United States.

Griner swap reveals dilemma US faces in freeing detainees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the last year, to free Americans held abroad, the U.S. has swapped a Taliban drug lord, a Russian pilot imprisoned for a scheme to distribute cocaine, and a Russian arms dealer. The succession of swaps has made clear the Biden administration’s willingness to free a convicted criminal once seen as a threat to society if that’s what it takes to bring a U.S. citizen home The latest swap sent Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout home in exchange for American Brittney Griner, who was detained for a minor drug offense. Jon Franks, who’s long advised families of American hostages and detainees, said it's not true that the U.S. can throw its might around and get people released.

Peru's ex-president faced bigotry for impoverished past

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s poor, mainly peasants and Indigenous people, had hoped that Pedro Castillo’s victory last year in a runoff presidential election would redress their plight or at least end their invisibility. They got none of that during the 17 months he was in office before being ousted and detained Wednesday. Instead, they saw Castillo face the racism and discrimination they often experience. His clothes, accent and customs were mocked. Opponents did not hold back insults. Now, with Castillo in jail and the country being led by his former vice president, Dina Boluarte, it remains to be seen if she, too, will be subjected to the same overt discrimination.

Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has sentenced pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison and fined him $257,000 over two fraud charges linked to lease violations. It was the latest of a series of cases against prominent pro-democracy activists that critics say are aimed at snuffing out dissidents in the city. Lai was arrested during a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement following widespread protests in 2019 and under the National Security Law imposed by Beijing. Judge Stanley Chan said Saturday the violations lasted over two decades, adding Lai did not feel guilty about the moves.