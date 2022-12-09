AP News Summary at 7:50 a.m. EST

Democratic Sen. Sinema has registered as an independent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she's registered as an independent. But the first-term senator also says she doesn't plan to caucus with Republicans and that will ensure Democrats retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to party priorities. She writes in a newspaper column that she's “declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.” Democrats were set to hold a 51-49 edge in the Senate come January after the victory Tuesday by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s runoff election.

Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner’s status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in women’s basketball and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LBGTQ community brought tremendous attention to her case. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine after her arrest complicated matters further. A deal announced Thursday saw Griner exchanged for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner was seen getting off a plane that landed Friday in Texas.

How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Passing legislation to protect same-sex marriages in the Senate was a monthslong effort, building on a decadeslong push. Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and four other senators implored their colleagues to tweak the bill to make it more appealing and enlisted key outside allies to help. In the end, they “defied political gravity,” as Baldwin puts it. The bill passed the Senate Nov. 30. Twelve Republicans supported the bill, two more than they needed to break the filibuster in the 50-50 Senate and pass it. The House passed the bill again Thursday and sent it to President Joe Biden.

China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease

BEIJING (AP) — Social media users are reporting a rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump. While official data showed a fall in new cases, they no longer cover large parts of the population after this week’s decision to end mandatory testing for many people. That was part of dramatic changes aimed at gradually emerging from “zero COVID” restrictions that sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign. Social media users in Beijing and other cities said coworkers or classmates were ill and some businesses had closed due to a lack of staff.

Helping Ukraine is 'self-preservation,' finance chief says

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ukraine's finance minister says crucial Western financial aid is “not charity” but “self-preservation" as donor countries share the price of turning back Russian aggression. Serhiy Marchenko told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that his country is protecting freedom and democracy far beyond its borders. He said he believes EU officials will resolve their dispute with Hungary that is holding up 18 billion euros in loans and would cover a large part of Ukraine's looming budget gap. That outside financing is needed to avoid printing money at the central bank to cover basic needs like pensions, a practice that risks fueling already painful inflation.

Colorado shooter's 2021 case dropped for lack of cooperation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate. That's according to the district attorney and court documents unsealed Thursday. The documents say the charges were dropped despite warnings from other relatives that sut Anderson Lee Aldrich was “certain” to hurt or kill a set of grandparents if freed. The district attorney said Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons. The district attorney spoke hours after a judge unsealed the prior case.

Messi resumes World Cup quest as Argentina plays Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands has all the ingredients of a classic. Lionel Messi is going up against Virgil van Dijk while the youngest coach at the World Cup in Argentina's Lionel Scaloni is taking on the oldest in wily Dutchman Louis van Gaal. There is also a back catalog of famous World Cup meetings between the teams including the 1978 final won by Argentina and a last-16 match in 1998 clinched by a memorable goal by Dennis Bergkamp. The possibility of it being Messi’s final game on soccer’s biggest stage just adds to the anticipation. He is playing in his fifth and likely last World Cup and has yet to win one.

Fight to curb food waste increasingly turns to science

Hate mealy apples and soggy french fries? Science can help. Food companies are increasingly turning to chemistry and physics to tackle the problem of food waste. There are spray-on peels and chemically-enhanced sachets that can slow the ripening process in fruit and digital sensors that can tell when meat is safe to consume. Packets affixed to the top of a takeout box use thermodynamics to keep fries crispy. Experts say growing awareness of food waste has led to an uptick in efforts to mitigate it. More than one-third of food produced in the U.S. currently goes uneaten; much of that winds up in landfills.

Santa visit brings joy to a frosty Alaska Inupiaq village

NUIQSUT, Alaska (AP) — Santa and Mrs. Claus left Rudolph at home to catch a ride recently on an Alaska Air National Guard cargo plane to visit the Inupiac village of Nuiqsut, about 30 miles south of the Arctic Ocean. The visit in late November was part of the Operation Santa Claus outreach program, in which the guard tries to bring Christmas gifts to a few Alaska Native villages each year. The plane carried the important guests, but also more than 1,400 pounds of gifts for about 160 students at the town's school. The program dates back to 1956 and for some villages hit by adversity, it brings them Christmas itself.

'Expressive times': Publishing industry an open book in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Along with the thousands of books it released in 2022, the publishing industry also offered — not always willingly — some stories about itself. Penguin Random House's effort to buy Simon & Schuster ended up in a closely watched antitrust trial. Some 250 HarperCollins staffers went on strike and members of the publishing community maintained ongoing response on social media. Authors posted their book advances, agents criticized HarperCollins and other publishers and editors shared they year-by-year salaries. Some even used social media to announce they were quitting. Overall, sales were down from the historic high of 2021, but the numbers are still better than before the pandemic.