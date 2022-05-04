AP News Summary at 7:47 p.m. EDT

AP evidence points to 600 dead in Mariupol theater airstrike

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Amid all the horrors that have unfolded in the war on Ukraine, the Russian airstrike on the theater being used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol on March 16 stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date. An Associated Press investigation has found evidence that the attack was far deadlier than estimated, killing closer to 600 people. That’s almost double the current estimates. The AP recreated what happened inside the theater on that day from the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with the theater’s new life as a bomb shelter. The AP also built a 3D model based on witness accounts, two sets of floor plans of the theater, photos and video taken inside before, during and after that day, and expert comment.

Advocates worry other rights at risk if court overturns Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Little doubt remains about what the Supreme Court plans to do with Roe v. Wade. But uncertainty abounds about the ripple effects as the court nears a final opinion expected to overturn the landmark 1973 case that created a nationwide right to abortion. A leaked first draft of the majority opinion in the case suggests that a majority of justices are poised to toss out Roe. The draft’s heated rhetoric also is generating concern that LGTBQ advances and other matters based on the right to privacy could be vulnerable in a newly hostile political environment. President Joe Biden warned on Wednesday that the court’s opinion could jeopardize same-sex marriage, access to contraception and LGBTQ rights.

Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Complaining that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons,” Russia is bombarding railroad stations and other targets in an attempt to cut off weapons supplies. Ukrainian's foreign minister has accused Russia of using "missile terrorism tactics" to spread fear. Air raid sirens sounded in cities across the country Wednesday night. Attacks were reported near Kyiv, the capital, and in Dnipro, where a rail facility was hit. Heavy fighting continued at a steel mill in Mariupol, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined port city. The attacks came as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war by proposing a ban on oil imports.

Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come. The increase in the Fed’s key short-term rate raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The Fed also said it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, made up mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Reducing those holdings will have the effect of further raising borrowing costs throughout the economy.

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

'Corrupt to core' Caribbean premier gets bond in drug case

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has ruled that the premier of the British Virgin Islands can be released on a $500,000 bond, following his arrest on drug-smuggling charges in a U.S. government sting in South Florida. In a surprise decision, federal Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes on Wednesday rejected prosecutors’ argument that Andrew Fahie would flee the U.S. if released pending trial on cocaine charges. Instead, she said he could remain in Miami, at the rented home of his two college-age daughters, if he and his family surrender their travel documents and he wears an ankle bracelet monitor as well as pay a $500,000 corporate surety bond.

DHS disinformation board's work, plans remain a mystery

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board remains shrouded in secrecy a week after the Biden administration’s announcement of the new effort was met with widespread criticism. The Department of Homeland Security has released few details on how the board will work and what power it will have. Republican lawmakers on Wednesday stepped up calls for the group to be disbanded and civil liberties advocates question whether the board will violate Americans’ free speech rights. The board’s bungled rollout could hurt existing efforts to identify and stop foreign disinformation campaigns from Russia, China and other adversaries, which have long been considered a national security threat by both Republican and Democratic administrations.

US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say the Biden administration has begun expelling Cubans and Nicaraguans to Mexico under pandemic-related powers that deny migrants a chance to seek asylum, expanding use of the rule even as it publicly says it has been trying to unwind it. One U.S. official tells The Associated Press that up to 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans are being expelled daily from three locations. A Mexican official confirms those numbers at at least one location. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the arrangement has not been made public.

Oklahoma joins Texas in offering glimpse of "post-Roe" world

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has joined Texas this week with new abortion restrictions. The new law signed Tuesday by Oklahoma's governor offers a preview of what abortion care might look like if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. Abortion providers across the country have been bracing for the possibility that the high court’s new conservative majority might further restrict abortion. That has has especially been the case in Oklahoma, where lawmakers have passed a half-dozen anti-abortion measures this year. The new Oklahoma law prohibits doctors from performing an abortion after fetal activity is detected in the embryo. Experts say that is after about six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

Young Yankees fan given Judge HR ball meets his hero

TORONTO (AP) — The young Yankees fan who became a viral sensation this week shed more tears of joy on Wednesday when he met his hero, New York slugger Aaron Judge. It came hours after cameras captured nine-year-old Derek Rodriguez tearfully hugging Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta after Lanzillotta snagged Judge’s sixth-inning home run ball and handed it to Derek. Rodriguez, his family and Lanzillotta were invited onto the field and into the Yankees dugout before Wednesday’s series finale against the Blue Jays. Judge chatted with Derek, signed the home run ball and handed over a pair of his batting gloves.

