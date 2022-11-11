AP News Summary at 7:46 p.m. EST

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement Friday in a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city. Zelenskyy said that “as of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city."

Arizona's big races still uncalled as vote count continues

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county will begin releasing the results of paper ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day. And that should provide clues about whether Republicans can overtake Democrats in critical races for U.S. Senate and governor. With half a million ballots remaining to be counted statewide, Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters would need to win more than 60% of them to defeat Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly. In the governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake would need to win just over half of those remaining to overtake Democrat Katie Hobbs. By early Friday afternoon, Kelly led Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Hobbs led Lake by 1.4 points.

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes on Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

EXPLAINER: Where does the student loan debt plan stand?

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers wondering if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. The administration immediately said it would appeal. It’s not the only challenge the plan faces. Last month, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis had already put loan forgiveness on temporary hold while it considers a challenge from six Republican-led states. The fate of the plan will likely eventually end up in the Supreme Court, meaning a final decision is a ways off.

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

Twitter’s relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — is unavailable after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter. Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago, the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform — precisely to prevent impersonation. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month. Eli Lilly, Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were impersonated as well as the accounts of various professional sports figures.

GOP's Stefanik backs Trump '24 as other Republicans decline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The third-ranking House Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, is endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024. She becomes the highest-ranking congressional leader to publicly back the former president. Trump is expected to make his own announcement next Tuesday for a potential White House run. But Trump is being widely blamed by other Republicans for failures in the midterm elections. Many Republicans say it's time for the party to move on from Trump. Stefanik is close to Trump and has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential contender.

AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus has been on the job less than a year. He was told to resign or be fired, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter who were not authorized to discuss it publicly and Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council. The ultimatum comes after Republican gains in midterm elections are likely to lead to more congressional scrutiny.

Dubbed torture, ID policies leave transgender people sterile

SINGAPORE (AP) — Across the world, scores of countries still require transgender people to submit to sterilizing surgeries before their genders are legally recognized. It's a practice international human rights bodies have condemned as torture. These policies have left untold numbers of transgender people with an agonizing choice between their fertility and their identity. For those who opt against surgery, the policies’ consequences can be severe, limiting their prospects for jobs, housing, marriage and safe passage through the world. Since their identification documents list their genders as the opposite of how they present in public, they can easily be outed. And that can lead to everything from bureaucratic hassles to life-threatening confrontations.

Wall Street rallies for best week since June on rate hopes

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street piled more gains onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday, and the Nasdaq rose more than double that. Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its anti-COVID measures, while a report suggested U.S. inflation expectations ticked modestly higher. Stocks soared this week on hopes the worst of inflation may have passed and that the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive about raising interest rates, though some analysts called the rally overdone. Crypto sank after a major exchange filed for bankruptcy.

Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76

NEW YORK (AP) — Gallagher, the long-haired, smash-’em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decadeslong career, has died at age 76. Craig Marquardo, in a statement identifying himself as Gallagher’s “longtime former manager,” said the comedian died Friday at his home in Palm Springs, California, after a brief illness. Gallagher, a Fort Bragg, North Carolina, native started out as road manager for comedian/musician Jim Stafford in 1960 and soon began performing himself, honing his act at the Comedy Store and other clubs. Sledgehammer in hand, he would apply his full muscle to apples, grapes, lettuce and other produce, most famously the inevitable watermelon, with audience members in front showered in food bits.