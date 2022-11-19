AP News Summary at 7:46 a.m. EST

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. But their midterms miss has emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, with Biden aides and Democrats feeling like voters punished the GOP for reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. Democrats outside the White House have mobilized to combat what they anticipate will be a steady stream of misinformation from the House.

Maldives minister: negotiators reach deal on climate fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations’ carbon pollution.

'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson can't escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation: missing people, mines everywhere, a scarcity of electricity and water, and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces keep battling. Yet despite these hardships, Kherson residents are expressing a mix of relief, optimism, and even joy — not least because of the freedom they regained a week ago to express themselves at all. People are no longer afraid to leave home, or worried that contact with occupying Russian forces might lead to a prison or torture cell. They are gathering in city squares to recharge phones, collect water, and show gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers.

In Pelosi, women admire a leader with calm, cool confidence

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step down from Democratic leadership after 20 years has many women admiring the way she wielded power. They watched her wrangle an unruly Congress or stare down a bombastic president without losing her cool. Kelly Haggerty, an engineer for the city of Syracuse, New York, has a photo of Pelosi confronting former President Donald Trump taped to her refrigerator. She hopes it will remind her two teenage daughters to "stand up and say what you have to say.” Rep. Karen Bass, the incoming mayor of Los Angeles, says Pelosi embraced her power without being “heavy-handed about it.”

Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade

BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific have condemned and called for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. They also pledged to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday in Bangkok. Host Thailand managed to bridge divisions among the 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which includes Russia, by saying that most members had condemned the war. The statement acknowledged differing views on the situation. In other developments, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris exchanged brief remarks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the final APEC meeting began, calling for both sides to keep lines of communication open.

Infantino says double standard behind World Cup critics

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup’s opening match and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government’s actions and a wide-range of other topics. Infantino says he feels gay, feels like a woman and feels like a migrant worker. Infantino later defended the country’s immigration policy and praised the government for bringing in migrants to work. He called Europe's criticism of Qatar's policy on migrant workers "hypocrisy." He says “give them some future. Give them some hope.”

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain any outside threats. North Korea’s state media said Saturday that Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile a day after its neighbors said they had detected the flight of an ICBM with a potential to reach the continental U.S. Some experts say the Hwasong-17 missile is still under development but is the North’s longest-range ballistic weapon designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat U.S. missile defense systems. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in separate drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes.

North Korea unveils Kim's daughter at missile launch site

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has unveiled the little-known daughter of its leader Kim Jong Un at a missile launch site. It's attracting keen attention on a fourth-generation member of the dynastic family that has ruled North Korea for more than seven decades. The North’s state media said Saturday that Kim had observed the launch of its new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter” the previous day. Kim reportedly has three children. Who Kim’s children are is a source of strong outside interest as the 38-year-old ruler hasn’t publicly anointed an heir apparent.

Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Things can look pretty bleak at international climate talks in Egypt. It's a desert. Water is scarce outside and inside in buildings. Lines are long. Tempers are short and above all progress comes in one-drop drips. Yet, hope springs forth. It's in the hearts and minds of climate veterans like Al Gore, the head of the United Nations environment program, the woman who helped forge the Paris agreement and a top climate scientist. Where do these people find hope? In all the people working hard, in the progress made and in the art of taking action.

China's COVID-19 restrictions hit historic Beijing theater

BEIJING (AP) — Performances have been suspended at one of Beijing's oldest and most renowned theaters. The pause is part of a new wave of shop and restaurant closures in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital. The Jixiang Theater was originally built in 1906. It recently moved to its present location on the 8th floor of a shopping mall that also houses shops and a fast food restaurant. China reported over 24,000 new cases Saturday, 515 of them in Beijing. The vast majority were asymptomatic. Despite that, lockdowns and other strict control measures have been put in place around the country. Many Beijing residents have received notices advising them not to leave home unless absolutely necessary.