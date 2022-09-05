AP News Summary at 8:04 a.m. EDT

Liz Truss set to become UK prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party’s new leader, putting her in line to be confirmed as prime minister. Truss’s selection was announced Monday in London after a leadership election in which only the 180,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. Truss beat rival Rishi Sunak, the government’s former Treasury chief, by promising to increase defense spending and cut taxes, while refusing to say how she would address the cost-of-living crisis. Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally name Truss as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday.

Liz Truss: An heir to Thatcher intent on shaking up Britain

LONDON (AP) — Britain's soon-to-be new leader Liz Truss is the child of left-wing parents who grew up to be an admirer of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Now she is taking the helm as prime minister herself with a Thatcherite zeal to transform the U.K. One colleague who has known Truss since university says she is “a radical” who wants to “roll back the intervention of the state” in people’s lives just as Thatcher once did. Conservatives have embraced her promises to slash taxes and red tape. But she will face stiff challenges from day one with Britain facing soaring inflation and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Canadian police search province for deadly stabbing suspects

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are searching across the expansive province of Saskatchewan for two suspects believed to have stabbed to death 10 people in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history. The suspects also injured 15 people in the series of knife attacks that led the James Smith Cree Nation to declare a state of emergency and shook residents of the nearby village of Weldon. Resident Ruby Works, who was close to one of the victims, said “No one in this town is ever going to sleep again." Police chief Evan Bray said they believe the suspects are in Regina.

Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins

NEW YORK (AP) — The great red wave is looming. But as the 2022 midterm elections enter a final two-month sprint, leading Republicans fear their party’s advantage may be slipping. That's even as Democrats confront their president’s weak standing, deep voter pessimism and the weight of history. The shifting political landscape follows a string of President Joe Biden’s legislative victories on climate, health care and gun violence, just as Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidates in electoral battlegrounds struggle to broaden their appeal. But nothing has undermined the GOP’s momentum more than the Supreme Court’s decision to end abortion protections, which triggered a backlash even in the reddest of red states over the summer.

Biden visiting 2 swing states as midterm crunch time begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is beginning his Labor Day celebrations with a trip to one battleground state, Wisconsin, before making his third trip in less than a week to another, Pennsylvania. The White House says Biden will be celebrating “the dignity of American workers.” The unofficial start of fall, Labor Day also traditionally kicks off political crunch time, with campaigns scrambling to excite voters ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Biden's trips on Monday will see him return to a theme that was a centerpiece of his 2020 campaign — that labor unions burnished a middle class that built and strengthened modern American society.

Tensions remain at war-threatened Ukrainian nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Tension is still gripping Europe’s largest nuclear plant, a day before U.N. inspectors are due to report on their efforts to avert a potential disaster at the Ukrainian site that has been engulfed by Russia’s war on its neighbor. The Russian military accused Ukrainian forces Monday of staging “provocations” at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which lies within a Russian-installed administrative area. The U.N. inspectors are scheduled to brief the Security Council on Tuesday about what they found out on their visit. The plant is largely crippled, amid a grinding war that has clobbered energy markets.

Suicide attack at Russia embassy in Kabul kills 2 diplomats

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul has killed two members of the embassy staff and at least one civilian in a rare attack on a foreign diplomatic mission in Afghanistan. The blast went off at the entrance to the embassy’s consular section where Afghans were waiting for news about their visas. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. It was the latest in a series of attacks since the Taliban seized power a year ago, deposing a Western-backed government and capping their 20-year insurgency. A spokesman for the Kabul police chief said at least one civilian was killed and that 10 others were wounded.

Lawyer's mission: Translate Tenn.'s bewildering abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion. For all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one. Then the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Akers pulled up Tennessee’s criminal abortion statute. She was shocked. It makes performing an abortion a Class C felony. There are no exceptions, not even to save a mother's life. Akers quit her job and is now touring the state explaining abortion law to doctors, and the intricacies of pregnancies to lawyers who might soon have to defend them.

1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child, following a floatplane crash in Puget Sound in Washington state. The U.S. Coast Guard said the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to the Seattle suburb of Renton. The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Seattle. The Coast Guard said one body was recovered. The cause of the crash is unknown. The Coast Guard said four Coast Guard vessels, a rescue helicopter and an aircraft were involved in the search.

Excitement rises as ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ arrives in Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is having its world premiere Monday night a the Venice International Film Festival. There’s the eagerness for the film itself, a mid-century styled psychological thriller. There’s also the arrival of Harry Styles, whose otherworldly fame and following may make the Timothée Chalamet mania seen on Friday seem downright quaint. Also of high interest was the press conference as rumored behind-the-scenes drama in the making of the film has exploded in the past few weeks, but Wilde declined to comment on the rumors and gossip.