AP News Summary at 7:41 a.m. EDT

Russians said to be clearing Ukrainian region's hospitals

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian military officials say Russian troops are moving moved large numbers of sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region. Ukraine's forces are fighting to retake the region, which invading Russia soldiers occupied early in the war. Kremlin-installed authorities in the region previously urged civilians to leave the city of Kherson, the region’s capital, and were reported to have fled the city themselves. The military’s claims could not be independently verified. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly video address Friday that the Russians were “dismantling the entire health care system” in Kherson and other occupied areas.

US storm survivors: We need faster money, less red tape

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation’s disaster aid system is broken and want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape. They will gather Saturday, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy made landfall at the Jersey Shore. The gathering will include people who went through Sandy or hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and Ida, and will include victim advocacy groups from New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Louisiana and Puerto Rico. The survivors and their advocates have listed five reforms they say are needed to help future storm victims avoid the type of delays, runarounds and financial desperation they experienced.

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape was known in Berkeley, California, as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. More recently, online posts under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

UN: 2022 likely deadliest for Palestinians in West Bank

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy says 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the U.N. started tracking fatalities in 2005 and called for immediate action to calm “an explosive situation” and move toward renewing Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. Tor Wennesland told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that “mounting hopelessness, anger and tension have once again erupted into a deadly cycle of violence that is increasingly difficult to contain,” and “too many people, overwhelmingly Palestinian have been killed and injured.” He cited decades of violence and absence of negotiations as key factors for the current volatile situation and downward spiral in the West Bank.

Witnesses allege Eritrean abuses during Ethiopia peace talks

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region tell The Associated Press that forces from neighboring Eritrea are killing some civilians and looting as they and allied Ethiopian forces head for the regional capital. The alleged crimes are taking place even as Ethiopia’s warring sides attend their first formal peace talks in a devastating two-year conflict. The AP spoke with witnesses from the towns of Shire, Axum and Adwa. It isn't clear how many civilians have been killed. Internet and telephone access to the region remain cut off and independent journalists are barred from Tigray. An Ethiopian government spokesman didn't respond to questions about the allegation and whether Ethiopian forces have any control over Eritrean ones.

EXPLAINER: Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics

The art and entertainment form of drag has been cast in a false light in recent months by right-wing activists and politicians who complain about the “sexualization” or “grooming” of children. Opponents often coordinate protests at drag events that feature or cater to children, sometimes showing up with guns. Performers and organizers of events like drag story hours say the protesters are the ones terrorizing children and making them political pawns. The recent headlines about disruptions of drag events and their portrayal as sexual and harmful to children can obscure the intent of the art form and its rich history.

50 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains have left at least 50 people dead. A regional interior minister said at least 42 people died in southern Maguindanao province. Eight others died elsewhere in the country from the onslaught of Tropical Storm Nalgae, which made landfall early Saturday in the country's eastern coast. But the worst storm impact so far was a mudslide that buried dozens of houses in Maguindanao's Kusiong village. As many as 60 villagers were feared to be missing and buried in a deluge of rainwater, mud, rocks and trees in a hard-hit southern Philippine province.

Ahead of harsh winter, tourism roars back in Mediterranean

CAPE SOUNION, Greece (AP) — Tourism is making a stronger comeback from the coronavirus pandemic than many expected. That's in part due to a strong U.S. dollar and pent-up demand for travel in Europe after years of COVID-19 restrictions. It’s a blessing for the economies of southern European countries like Greece, Italy, Spain and Cyprus. The travel bug also has helped ease the continent’s tilt toward recession brought on by rocketing energy prices, the war in Ukraine and lasting disruptions from the pandemic. But experts warn the rebound is unlikely to last and that hopes of building year-round holiday destinations are being stalled by a lack of long-term planning in Mediterranean economies.

Realmuto, Phils rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 in the World Series opener. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, Philadelphia became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game. Known more for his bat than glove, Castellanso rushed in to make a terrific grab on Jeremy Peña’s blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on second. Realmuto, who hit a tying, two-run double in the fifth off Verlander, completed the comeback when he led off the 10th with a homer off Luis García. Kyle Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who had been 7-0 in this postseason.

Anne Frank's friend Hannah Pick-Goslar dies at age 93

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One of Jewish diarist Anne Frank’s best friends has died at age 93. The foundation that runs the Amsterdam museum named for Frank paid tribute to Hannah Pick-Goslar for helping to keep Anne's memory alive. Pick-Goslar grew up with Anne after both their families left Germany as Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party rose to power. They were separated as Anne’s family went into hiding in 1942. The friends met again in February 1945 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp shortly before Anne died there of typhus. In 1947, Pick-Goslar emigrated to what is now Israel, where she became a nurse, and had children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She described her large family as “my answer to Hitler.”