AP News Summary at 7:40 p.m. EDT

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is attacking cities and towns in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland and pouring more forces into the country. It intensified assaults along a front hundreds of miles long Tuesday in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. After a Russian push to overrun the capital failed, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the eastern Donbas region. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there for eight years. If successful, that offensive would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory in the now 7-week-old war.

EXPLAINER: How Russia's eastern push in Ukraine may unfold

Russia’s new offensive in eastern Ukraine reflects Moscow’s hope to reverse its battlefield fortunes after a catastrophic seven weeks of war. Russian forces have intensified artillery barrages and airstrikes on Ukrainian positions in the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. Ukrainian officials said the push began Monday, with Russia trying to press the offensive along an arc-shaped front line for more than 300 miles (480 kilometers) from the northeast to the southeast. In what appeared to be a sharp increase in bombardment Tuesday, Russia said that in the last 24 hours, it struck 60 Ukrainian military facilities with its warplanes and 1,260 with its artillery, while attacking 1,214 troop concentrations. The claims could not be independently confirmed.

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

The Justice Department says it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. A Florida judge on Monday ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Tuesday that officials believe the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.” The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has been working for months to prepare people to rethink their personal risk calculations as the nation gets used to the idea of living with an endemic COVID-19. That measured approach disappeared abruptly after a federal judge threw out a federal requirement to mask up when using mass transit. The ruling adds to the administration’s messaging challenges as it tries to move past the virus in the leadup to midterm elections. The Biden administration is accelerating its efforts to provide the best advice for millions making their own personal safety decisions on the still-dangerous pandemic. It’s both a public health imperative and an important shift in emphasis for Biden’s political future.

Biden launches $6B effort to save distressed nuclear plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a $6 billion effort to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing, citing the need to continue nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power that helps to combat climate change. A certification and bidding process opened Tuesday for a civil nuclear credit program that is intended to bail out financially distressed owners or operators of nuclear power reactors. It’s the largest federal investment in saving financially distressed nuclear reactors, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The first round of awards will prioritize reactors that have already announced plans to close. A dozen U.S. reactors closed in the past decade before their licenses expired.

For Russian diplomats, disinformation is part of the job

Governments and social media companies have moved to restrict the ability of Russia's state media to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine. That has prompted the Kremlin's diplomats to step up to do the dirty work. Russian embassies around the world control hundreds of accounts on platforms including Facebook and Twitter. Those two companies have added labels to their posts and tried to limit their reach. But research shows these diplomatic accounts are still disseminating pro-Russian propaganda and conspiracy theories, including ones suggesting Russia has been framed for recent attacks that killed civilians. The Russian Embassy in the U.S. hasn't returned a message seeking comment.

Energy shift creates opening for 'world's largest batteries'

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A question is hovering over the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy such as wind and solar: What happens when the wind doesn't blow or the sun doesn't shine? The hydropower industry says the answer is developing more pumped storage plants. They function like giant batteries, pumping water from a lower reservoir to an upper one. When power is needed, the water is released downhill through turbines. The U.S. has 43 pumped storage plants but only one has been built since the 1990s. Cost, regulatory and logistical problems have hampered new construction. The industry is lobbying for tax breaks and streamlined permitting. But some say pumped storage causes environmental problems and better technologies may emerge.

Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 26% in extended trading amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days. The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, and it now expects to lose another 2 million subscribers during the April-June period. Netflix is hoping to reverse the tide by taking steps it has previously resisted, including blocking the sharing of accounts and introducing a lower-priced — and ad-supported — version of its service.

Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp told jurors that he felt compelled to sue his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel out of an obsession for the truth after she accused him of physical and sexual assault. Depp on Tuesday flatly denied ever hitting Heard, calling the allegations against him disturbing, heinous and “not based in any species of truth.” Depp says Heard falsely accused him of domestic abuse when she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post. The trial in Fairfax, Virginia, began last week but, prior to Tuesday afternoon, the jury had only seen Depp sitting silently with his lawyers. Heard is scheduled to take the stand later in the six-week trial.

California inmates study at 1st college based behind bars

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Behind a fortress wall and razor wire and a few feet away from California’s death row, students at one of the country’s most unique colleges discuss the 9/11 attacks and issues of morality, identity and nationalism. They are students at Mount Tamalpais College at San Quentin State Prison, the first junior college in the country based behind bars. The college was accredited in January by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges after a 19-member commission determined a college program held at San Quentin for more than two decades was providing quality education to its students.

