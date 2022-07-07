AP News Summary at 7:40 a.m. EDT

Johnson resigns, remains UK prime minister for now

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is “clearly the will” of his Conservative Party that there should be a new leader as he announced his resignation. Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor. Critics say he should not be allowed to remain as caretaker prime minister and he should be removed from office as soon as possible. The announcement came after the latest ethics scandal around his leadership led some 50 senior lawmakers to quit the government.

Boris Johnson reached the top but was felled by his flaws

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson wanted to be like his hero Winston Churchill: a larger-than-life character who led Britain through a time of crisis. He was felled by crises of his own making, as a trickle of ethics allegations became a flood that engulfed his government and turned his Conservative Party against him. Johnson agreed to resign Thursday after the chorus of disapproval became too much. It lowers the curtain on the career of one of the most divisive politicians Britain has ever known. Biographer Andrew Gimson called Johnson “the man who takes on the Establishment and wins.” But for Rory Stewart, a critic and former member of parliament, he was “probably the best liar we’ve ever had as prime minister.”

From Brexit to Partygate, a timeline of Johnson's career

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson was the mayor who basked in the glory of hosting the 2012 London Olympics, and the man who led the Conservatives to election victory on the back of his promise to “get Brexit done.” But Johnson’s time as prime minister was marred by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a stream of ethics allegations. That ranged from “Partygate,” the illegal government parties held in violation of COVID-19 restrictions, to how he handled a sexual misconduct scandal involving a senior party lawmaker.

Ukrainians cling to life at front line: 'We are patriots'

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fifth month, some residents close to the front lines remain in shattered and nearly abandoned neighborhoods. One such place is Kharkiv's neighborhood of Saltivka, once home to about half a million people. Only perhaps dozens live there now, in apartment blocks with no running water and little electricity. While some towns and villages around the capital, Kyiv, have begun rebuilding, other places cannot. In Saltivka, shops are closed and apartment blocks gape with broken windows. Tall grass overtakes abandoned playgrounds. Soldiers’ trenches are abandoned. In a few apartments that are now ripped open, laundry still hangs on the line.

Griner's Moscow trial resumes amid calls for US to seek deal

MOSCOW (AP) — Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner is returning to a Russian court as calls increase for Washington to do more to secure her release. Griner was detained in February at a Moscow airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs. The trial of the Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist began last week but the second session was adjourned because two scheduled witnesses did not appear. President Joe Biden assured Griner's wife in a phone call on Wednesday that he's doing everything he can to try to obtain the athlete's release.

EXPLAINER: Should red-flag law have stopped parade shooting?

CHICAGO (AP) — Days after a rooftop gunman killed seven people at a parade, attention has turned to how the assailant obtained multiple guns and whether the laws on Illinois books could have prevented the Independence Day massacre. Illinois gun laws are generally praised by gun-control advocates as tougher than in most states. But they did not stop Robert E. Crimo III from carrying out the attack in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. One focus is on the state’s so-called red-flag law, which is intended to temporarily take away guns away from people with potentially violent behavior. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have such laws.

Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd's killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to learn his sentence for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd. A plea deal is in place that will likely extend his time behind bars while shifting him to possibly more favorable conditions in a federal prison. It calls for 20 to 25 years in prison. But the final decision is up to U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Thursday. Prosecutors last month asked for the full 25 on the grounds that Chauvin’s actions were cold-blooded and needless. The defense has asked for 20 years, saying Chauvin accepts responsibility for what he did.

Haiti's struggle worsened in year since slaying of president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A year has passed since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his private home. Not only have authorities failed to identify all those who masterminded and financed the killing, but Haiti has gone into a freefall as violence soars and the economy tumbles. Many have fled Haiti in the past year, making potentially deadly voyages aboard rickety boats. They chose to face that risk rather than go hungry and fear for their lives, as do many people who have stayed behind. Killings have soared and thousands of families have been driven from their homes by gangs battling over territory since the assassination. Attempts to form a coalition government have faltered in recent weeks and efforts to hold general elections have stalled.

A hajj closer to normal: 1 million Muslims begin pilgrimage

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — One million pilgrims from across the globe are gathering in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the initial rites of the hajj. It's the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the event — a key pillar of Islam. The hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey. Pilgrims spend several days carrying out a series of rituals intended to bring them closer to God. That includes praying around the cube-shaped Kaaba, the holiest shrine in Islam. Thousands of unmasked pilgrims circled the Kaaba on Thursday. While this year’s attendance is far below pre-pandemic influx, it represents a significant step closer to normal.

Bulls run in Pamplona for 1st time since 2019; no one gored

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The first running of the bulls at Pamplona’s San Fermín festival in three years has taken place after previous events were canceled due to the pandemic. No one was gored but several runners took knocks and hard falls on Thursday. Six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged through Pamplona’s streets for around two minutes and 35 seconds without provoking too much carnage among the thousands of observers and participants cramming the course. The Pamplona hospital said six people were brought in for treatment. They included a 30-year-old American man who broke an arm and a 16-year-old Spanish girl who lost part of a finger in the bullring.