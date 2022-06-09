AP News Summary at 7:59 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 Capitol attack committee goes prime time with probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a “mountain of evidence” in its prime-time hearing. Thursday's session will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk. Live testimony is expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker who recorded the melee. There will also be recorded accounts of Trump’s aides and family members. The yearlong investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.

What we know about Trump's actions as insurrection unfolded

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are holding their first prime-time hearing to share what they have uncovered about then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those efforts culminated in the deadly storming of the Capitol. Part of the committee's mission has been to determine Trump’s actions that day. Much is already known about where Trump was, what he said and how he reacted. But large gaps remain. Congressional testimony released so far paints a picture of a chaotic scene inside the White House.

Key city's fate in balance as fighting rages in east Ukraine

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded an eastern Ukrainian city and the two sides waged pitched street battles that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said could determine the fate of the critical Donbas region. Meanwhile, Russia claimed Thursday that it struck a training facility far from the front lines. In the wake of a series of setbacks in the 3-month-old war, Russia set its sights on the industrial Donbas region of coal mines and factories. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops there for years and they already held swaths of territory in the region before the invasion. But, as elsewhere, the Russian advance has not been as quick as expected. The plodding battle for Sievierodonetsk has devolved into street-to-street fighting that has been relatively rare.

Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is kicking off his first full day at the Summit of the Americans in Los Angeles, which brings together leaders from across the hemisphere every few years. Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change and migration. The summit has faced controversy over boycotts by some leaders in the region, but Biden administration officials have played down the impact, saying there's still cooperation on key issues. Biden is expected to spend Thursday sitting down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He'll also deliver a speech to the broader group of attendees.

Hearings guide: What to know as the Jan. 6 panel goes public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will hold the first in a series of hearings laying out its findings on Thursday night. The prime-time hearing is expected to offer a highly anticipated look at evidence the panel has been gathering for the last year. The nine-member panel hopes to grab the attention of the American public and remind people of the violence of the day in 2021. And they plan to use the more than 1,000 interviews to lay out evidence about people who played pivotal roles in the siege.

War rap: In Ukraine, an angry voice for a furious generation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — From Ukraine's battlefronts comes rap music filled with the fury of a young generation that will certainly never forget and may never forgive. Ukrainian rapper-turned-soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines. He has penned lyrics under Russian shelling and has written on his phone with the light turned low while taking cover. His lyrics with expletives directed at Russia and stark descriptions of Russian war dead. They speak from the heart. He lost his older brother in the siege of the Azovstal steel works in the devastated port city of Mariupol. But they also give voice to the cold anger shared by many of his peers that is now pouring out in song, art, online and in fundraising activism for the war effort.

Officials: Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest

NEW YORK (AP) — White House officials say orders have been coming in for COVID-19 vaccine doses for small children. Federal authorization of shots for U.S. kids under 5 is possible next week. The government last week began allowing pharmacies and states to place orders, with 5 million doses initially available. So far, about 1.45 million of the 2.5 million available doses of Pfizer have been ordered. About 850,000 of available Moderna shots have been ordered. Young children are the last group of Americans who have not been recommended to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Up to about 20 million U.S. children under 5 would become eligible for vaccination if the government authorizes one or both shots.

New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal approval may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused the other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons. Already, at least 175 active duty and reserve service members have received the Novavax vaccine. Some have traveled overseas at their own expense to get it. The Novavax vaccine meets Defense Department requirements because it has the World Health Organization’s emergency use approval and is used in Europe and other regions. Military officials say many troops who refuse the shots cite certain COVID-19 vaccines’ remote connection to abortions.

Charging decision due in police shooting of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan prosecutor says he will announce whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya. The Black man was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer in April. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker gave no hints Wednesday, saying only that he would disclose his “charging decision” at a Thursday afternoon news conference in Grand Rapids. The 26-year-old Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr after a traffic stop. Video shows Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the head. The white officer had demanded that Lyoya take his hand off Schurr's Taser.

Thailand makes marijuana legal, but smoking discouraged

BANGKOK (AP) — It’s now legal to cultivate and possess marijuana in Thailand, but the country still discourages smoking pot and getting high. Processed products containing more than a tiny amount of THC, the chemical that makes people high, are still illegal. The government also is warning those eager to light up for fun that smoking in public could be considered a nuisance subject to jail time and fines. Thailand mainly wants to make a splash in the market for medical marijuana. It already has a well-developed medical tourism industry and its tropical climate is ideal for growing marijuana. The country’s public health minister plans to begin distributing 1 million marijuana seedlings for cultivation on Friday.

