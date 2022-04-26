AP News Summary at 8:01 a.m. EDT

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

TORETSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has pounded eastern Ukraine as the U.S. defense secretary promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive. Moscow has warned such support risked widening the war. Two months into the devastating conflict, Western arms have already helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion. But Ukraine's leaders have said they need more support fast. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that help was on the way, as he convened a meeting Tuesday of officials from around 40 countries to pledge more weapons. Germany announced it cleared the way for delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longer Ukraine’s army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's the transformation Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. It includes the newest American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery. There are anti-tank weapons from Norway and others; armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain; Stinger counter-air missiles from the U.S., Denmark and other countries. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting Tuesday in Germany to work out ways to keep the military aid supply going.

Can Musk deliver on his vision for Twitter? Questions remain

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection, defeat “spambots” that mimic real users on the service and start “authenticating all humans,” as he described it in a statement. Most of these goals strike experts as vague or infeasible; some suggest that Musk may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, seemingly intent on making the old new again, has successfully arranged to buy Twitter for about $44 billion. His stated aim is to turn it into a haven for free speech. But the social platform has been down this road before, and it didn’t end well last time. While Musk’s pitch may sound straightforward, neither tech giants and nor entrepreneurs have managed to make a free-for-all digital meeting ground work in practice. In past flirtations with light-touch moderation, harassment and misinformation have overwhelmed many, driving away users, advertisers or both.

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing he has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

BEIJING (AP) — Workers put up fencing and police restricted who could leave a locked-down area in Beijing on Tuesday. Authorities in the Chinese capital were stepping up efforts to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak like the one that has all but shut down the city of Shanghai. People lined up for throat swabs across much of Beijing as mass testing was expanded to 11 of the city’s 16 districts. Another 22 cases were found in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 92 since the outbreak was discovered five days ago. Fears of a total lockdown have been fed by disruptions in the supply of food, medicine and daily necessities in Shanghai.

'Constantly depressing': Ukrainian town watches war close in

TORETSK, Ukraine (AP) — War has again drawn near to Toretsk in eastern Ukraine. Even the sudden crackling of a plastic water bottle puts residents on edge. Half of the more than 32,000 residents have fled. Many who remain lack money and basic resources. Depression is growing, along with anger. Before Russia’s invasion, conflict last gripped Toretsk in 2014, when it was captured by pro-Russian separatists. Ukrainian forces retook it later that year. Now the mining town is just a few kilometers from the separatist-controlled part of the Donetsk region. Not so far away, Ukrainians forces are trying to stop the advance of Russian ones.

Russia's war heats up cooking oil prices in global squeeze

ISTANBUL (AP) — Cooking oil prices have been rising worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and Russia's war in Ukraine has sent those costs spiraling. It's the latest fallout to the global food supply from the war, with Ukraine and Russia the world’s top exporters of sunflower oil. And it's another rising cost pinching households and businesses as inflation soars. People in some countries are facing limits on how much vegetable oil they can buy at supermarkets and costs that show no sign of slowing. Restaurants and other businesses that rely on cooking oil are being forced to make the difficult choice to raise prices for customers or absorb the cost themselves.

Justices hear fight over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is seeking the Supreme Court’s go-ahead to end a controversial Trump-era immigration program that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court rulings that require immigration officials to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Republican-led states that sued to keep the program in place say it has helped reduce the flow of people into the U.S. President Donald Trump launched Migrant Protection Protocols, as it is formally known, in 2019. President Joe Biden suspended it on his first day in office.

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BOSTON (AP) — For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen sources from photos and video taken that day. Associated Press video showed Gillespie milling about outside the Capitol speaking defiantly about his role in the attack. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

