AP News Summary at 7:36 a.m. EDT

Some evacuated from Mariupol; US lawmaker Pelosi visits Kyiv

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Some women and children have been evacuated from a steel plant that is the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol. Hundreds are believed to remain trapped in the steelworks with little food, water or medicine. The United Nations is working to broker a temporary cease-fire to evacuate as many as 1,000 civilians hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the plant. Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of a congressional delegation visited the Ukrainian president in the capital, Kyiv. Pelosi said Sunday that the delegation held a three-hour meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday. The visit was not announced in advance.

Ukrainians in Romania help new refugee arrivals

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Elena Trofimchuk fled Ukraine to Romania more than a month ago. She now sees Bucharest’s North Railway Station as second home. She doesn’t live there. But it’s where she spends most of her day welcoming fellow Ukrainians and helping them sort out tickets, accommodation and onward destinations. The Romanian government is currently giving away free train tickets to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania that they can use to travel on to Hungary, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows US support

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing continued U.S. support to help Ukraine defeat Russia. They spoke in Poland on Sunday after visiting Kyiv to assess Ukraine’s needs for the next phase of the war. The members praised the courage of the Ukrainian people and said the U.S. would stand with them until they secured victory.Pelosi is second in line to the presidency after the vice president. She was the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia’s war began more than two months ago. Her previously unannounced visit came just days after Moscow bombed the Ukrainian capital while the U.N. secretary-general was there.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. The statement said that they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.” It did not elaborate further. The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Led by Wynonna's powerful vocals and Naomi's harmonies, their hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge," "Mama He’s Crazy," and “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain." The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.

ESSAY: For a gay country boy, Naomi Judd did build a bridge

Over their nearly three decade career, the mother-daughter duo of The Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs. For Jeff McMillan, an editor at The Associated Press, the Judds' music provided a lifeline of sorts throughout his life. That was apparent Saturday after Naomi Judd's death was announced by her daughters. McMillan writes in an appreciation that dealing with bullying as a pre-teen, the insecurities of the narrator of their song “Mama He's Crazy” was relatable. “Love Is Alive” provided comfort after McMillan's father died. Through health troubles and more, McMillan writes that the Judds' lyrics, and their own life stories, provided a source of kinship and strength.

Moroccan prison program aims to de-radicalize IS veterans

SALE, Morocco (AP) — Morocco's prison authority has been offering “de-radicalization” training since 2017 to former Islamic State group fighters and others convicted of terrorism offenses. The program's ninth batch of graduates completed the course of classes last week. The Associated Press and other media were invited to observe their graduation ceremony in a prison in Sale near the capital Rabat. Graduating from the program doesn't make inmates automatically eligible for early release but does increase their chances of getting a royal pardon or a reduced sentence. One graduate said he had seen all the horrors of war as a combatant for the Islamic State group and realized the fight “had nothing to do with our religion." He says he has now disavowed extremism.

Police arrest 9 after building collapses in central China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese police say they have arrested nine people following the collapse of a building with apartments and businesses in the central city of Changsha. Six people have been rescued from the rubble, and dozens more remain trapped or missing. Police say they arrested the owner on Sunday along with three people responsible for design and construction, and five people suspected of making a false safety appraisal report for a guesthouse in the building. In photos the building appears to have pancaked between other buildings about six stories tall on the same block.

May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protest govts

PARIS (AP) — Citizens and trade unions across Europe are taking to the streets for May Day marches. They will put out protest messages to their governments. The holiday in France honor workers and is being used Sunday as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. An outdoor mega-concert was set for Rome with rallies in cities across Italy. Peace is an underlying theme with calls for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. Protests were planned far and wide in Europe including in Slovakia and the Czech Republic where students were to rally in support of Ukraine while Communists and anarchists gathered separately.

Egypt frees 3 as president appears to reach out to critics

CAIRO (AP) — The head of a journalists’ union says Egyptian authorities have freed three journalists — the latest in a string of releases as President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi appears to be reaching out to critics of his administration. Ammer Abdel-Moneim, Hany Greisha and Essam Abdeen walked free from jail early Sunday after they spent around a year and a half in detention in separate cases. The head of the Journalists’ Union posted images showing the three journalists wearing white jail uniforms and embracing their families in the street. They were released pending investigations into initial charges of misuse of social media and joining a terrorist group. That's an apparent reference to the Muslim Brotherhood.

