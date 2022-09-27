AP News Summary at 7:33 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba, lashing the island with rain and winds as it barreled north toward the Florida coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that Ian hit Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm as it continued to strengthen, with sustained winds of 125 mph. Authorities in Cuba evacuated more than 50,000 people in Pinar del Rio province, the country’s main tobacco-growing region, ahead of Ian’s arrival, which was expected to bring flooding. The government also set up dozens of shelters in the island. The hurricane is expected to strike Florida as early as Wednesday, possibly as a Category 4 storm.

Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension with West

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The final day of voting is taking place in Russian-held regions of Ukraine in referendums that are expected to serve as a pretext for their annexation by Moscow. The preordained ballots are heightening tension between the Kremlin and the West, with Russia warning it could resort to nuclear weapons to defend its own territory. Formal annexation of captured chunks of eastern Ukraine, possibly as soon as Friday, sets the stage for a dangerous new phase in the seven-month war. But the nuclear threats haven't impressed Ukraine or its western allies. France's foreign minister is the latest high-ranking foreign official to visit Kyiv in a show of support.

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft has rammed an asteroid in an unprecedented test to see if a potentially menacing space rock could be knocked off course. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away Monday. The Dart spacecraft plowed into the small space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists say the impact should have carved out a crater and hurled streams of rocks and dirt into space. Most importantly, though, scientists are hoping the collision altered the asteroid’s orbit. NASA won’t know how much the spacecraft nudged the asteroid for a couple of months.

Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss' Jan. 6 sedition case

Jury selection is expected to get underway Tuesday in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates are charged with seditious conspiracy. Stewart Rhodes and the others are the first Jan. 6 defendants charged with the the rare Civil War-era offense to stand trial. Authorities allege there was a serious, weekslong plot to violently stop the transfer of presidential power from election-denier Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Russia to medevac wounded in school shooting to Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's health minister says 15 people wounded in a school shooting in central Russia will be medevaced to Moscow for further treatment a day after a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 24 others. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday that a medical evacuation is planned for 15 of the injured including 13 children and two adults. He said three of them are in critical condition. The gunman was a 34-year-old graduate of the school in Izhevsk. He killed himself after the shooting.

World shares mostly gain after Dow tumbles into bear market

Stocks are mostly higher in Europe and Asia after heavy selling on Wall Street put the Dow Jones Industrial Average into what’s known as a bear market. U.S. futures rose Tuesday and oil prices gained. Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined. The week started out with a bout of selling amid an extended slump for many markets. The benchmark S&P 500 is down more than 7% in September. But buying kicked in on Tuesday, as investors awaited a slew of updates on the U.S. economy, including one on consumer confidence due out later in the day.

Abe's militaristic funeral captures Japan's tense mood

TOKYO (AP) — For all the heated arguments ahead of the controversial funeral of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — both for and against — it was the images of Tuesday's ceremony that most clearly tell the story of a deeply divided nation still struggling to process the legacy of perhaps the most polarizing leader in its modern history. Sections of Tokyo looked more like a police state than the capital of one of the most stable nations in the world. Twenty thousand police officers and more than 1,000 soldiers crammed neighborhoods around the massive funeral hall as thousands of protesters took to the streets.

Rules sought for 'gooning,' taking troubled kids to care

ST. LOUIS (AP) — There's a little-known practice in the U.S. known as “gooning.” Brawny men show up under the cover of darkness and force a teenager into a vehicle, taking them against their will to a boarding school, foster home or treatment center. The process is typically initiated by parents at their wit’s ends over a child they perceive as troubled. For the kids, it’s the traumatic first leg of a journey to placements that can be hundreds of miles from home. Teens who resist might be handcuffed or blindfolded. One secure transport operator was indicted last month, but criminal charges are rare because the industry is virtually unregulated.

As Cantonese language wanes, efforts grow to preserve it

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three decades ago, finding opportunities to learn the Cantonese language in San Francisco wasn’t hard. But today in the city that’s drawn Cantonese speakers from South China for over 150 years, there is fear that political and social upheaval are gradually diminishing the language. The Chinese government’s push for wider use of Mandarin, which is already the national language, along with the country’s changing migration patterns have contributed to an undeniable shift away from Cantonese. It’s a change that has reverberated from East to West. From the U.S. to the U.K. and beyond, there is worry that Cantonese won't survive in some families for another generation.

Giants take 2 body blows from Cowboys, a loss and injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants took it on the chin against the Dallas Cowboys. Dropping a hard-fought 23-16 decision to the rival Cowboys on Monday night to lose for the first time under new coach Brian Daboll hurt. What was worse came at the end of the game. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, the Giants’ longest-tenured player and one of the key leaders on a young team, sustained a leg injury on New York's final offensive play and it did not look good. Daboll said there's a possibility the injury is very serious, especially with the receiver returning to action after an Achilles tendon injury last season.