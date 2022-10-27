AP News Summary at 7:32 p.m. EDT

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Election Day 12 days away, efforts are already underway in courtrooms across the country to sow doubt over the outcome. Since the start of this year, more than 100 election lawsuits have been filed, largely by Republicans. The cases call into question mail-in voting rules, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers. It’s a litigation strategy that stems partly from the failure of Donald Trump and his allies to prevail in overturning the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Russia's Putin says he won't use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination. Speaking to international policy experts on Thursday, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to dictate terms to other nations in a “dangerous and bloody” domination game. Putin, who sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, claimed that “humankind now faces a choice: accumulate a load of problems that will inevitably crush us all or try to find solutions that may not be ideal."

US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue. The better-than-expected government estimate showed that the gross domestic product grew in the third quarter after having shrunk in the first half of 2022. Overall, though, the outlook for the economy has darkened. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times this year and is set to do so again next week and in December. Concern about the likelihood of a recession next year has been growing.

Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are attacking Russia’s hold on the southern city of Kherson while fighting intensifies in the country’s east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities in Kherson have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country. Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure global domination.

Divers find bone believed to be human at receding Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Divers have found more human remains at drought-stricken Lake Mead near Las Vegas. A Lake Mead National Recreation Area statement said Thursday that a National Park Service dive team confirmed on Oct. 18 that a bone found a day earlier at Callville Bay was part of a human skeleton. That's on the Nevada side of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam. No foul play was suspected, and the Clark County coroner’s office in Las Vegas was working to confirm the identity of the deceased. The discovery marked at least the sixth time since early May that remains identified as human have been discovered as the lake shrinks and shoreline recedes due to drought.

FBI probing ex-CIA officer's spying for World Cup host Qatar

A former CIA officer who spied on Qatar’s rivals to help the tiny Arab country land this year’s World Cup is now under FBI scrutiny and newly obtained documents show he offered spy services that went beyond soccer to try to influence U.S. policy. That's according to an Associated Press investigation into the work Kevin Chalker and his company Global Risk Advisors did for Qatar. Two people familiar with the FBI probe say it is focused on whether Chalker broke laws related to foreign lobbying, surveillance and exporting sensitive technologies. Chalker’s lawyer says the company never engaged in any unlawful activity.

Baker laments lack of US-born Black players in World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker is deeply disturbed that there project to be no U.S.-born Black players in this year's World Series. Neither Baker's Houston Astros or the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to include any U.S.-born Black players on their rosters for Game 1 on Friday night. The 73-year-old Baker is one of two Black MLB managers. He laments that young Black players in the U.S. aren't getting the same experience he did as a kid, when he watched Black major league stars Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and his personal favorite, Tommy Davis. Baker says “we need to do something before we lose them.”

'Burn boss' arrest inflames Western land use tensions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A ranching family in Oregon is applauding the arrest of the leader of a U.S. Forest Service crew that carried out a planned burn in a national forest that spread onto the family’s property. The repercussions of the singular incident have reached all the way back to Washington, where Forest Service Chief Randy Moore denounced the sheriff’s action. The incident has once again exposed tensions over land management in the West, where the federal government owns nearly half of all the land.

Knife attack in Italy kills 1, wounds soccer player, others

MILAN (AP) — A man who grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf has stabbed five people, killing one of them inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan. Among those wounded in Thursday's incident is Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari. Police say they have arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack. The motive for the attacks is unknown, but police say the man showed signs of being psychologically unstable. The ANSA news agency says a supermarket employee died en route to the hospital. Mari is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal. Arsenal said in a statement that Mari is at the hospital but was not seriously hurt.

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984. They recommend residents should have a “go” bag for emergencies and food supplies, identify shelter space and have a plan for reuniting with family members if they’re at work or school.