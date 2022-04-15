AP News Summary at 7:31 p.m. EDT

Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 900 bodies of civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces. That's according to the regional police chief, who spoke Friday. The jarring numbers emerged shortly after Russia’s Defense Ministry promised to ramp up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to alleged aggression on Russian territory. That warning followed the stunning loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, which a senior U.S. official confirmed was hit by a Ukrainian missile. Amid its threats, Moscow continues preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine. Fighting also continues in the pummeled southern port city of Mariupol.

It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

The U.S. may be heading into another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. Experts don't know how high the mountain will grow, but they don't expect a peak nearly as high as the last one, when the contagious omicron version of the coronavirus ripped through the population. Still, experts warn the coming wave will wash across the nation and push up hospitalizations in a growing number of states, especially those with low vaccination rates, in the coming weeks. Most cases are now being caused by a subvariant known as BA.2 that is thought to be 30% more contagious.

Ukrainian mom's pain at watching daughter's burial on phone

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Viktoria Kovalenko bore witness to the death of her husband and elder daughter when their car was hit by a shell in northern Ukraine. By the time her loved ones got a proper funeral weeks later, she was 500 kilometers away, able to watch the burial only on a cellphone video sent to her by relatives. Even in the relative peace of Lviv, a city little touched by violence in the war with Russia, it was an ordeal she couldn’t endure. “Tears do not let me watch until the end,” she said as she played the video in a wooded area where she was pushing her one year-old daughter Varvara in a stroller.

Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company for more than $43 billion and take it private. The move would allow existing Twitter shareholders — except for Musk — to buy additional shares at a discount, thereby diluting Musk’s stake in the company and making it harder for him to corral a majority of shareholder votes in favor of the acquisition. Twitter’s plan would take effect if Musk’s roughly 9% stake grows to 15% or more.

Texas halts truck inspections that caused border gridlock

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has repealed his traffic-clogging immigration order that backed up commercial trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border this week. The Republican on Friday ended a new policy that required all commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo extra inspections to stop the flow of migrants and drugs. The inspections led to delays, prompting wide backlash and fears of deep economic losses. Some truckers reported having to wait more than 30 hours to cross, and others blocked one of the world’s busiest trade bridges in protest. Abbott lifted the inspections after signing new border security agreements with neighboring Mexican states.

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle -- but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head. It’s the latest in a handful of high-profile cases in which body cameras have somehow failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened. One expert says that if it was an accident, it’s likely that vendors, who have been responsive to the technology’s limitations, will make changes to avoid such deactivations in the future. Attorneys for Lyoya’s family are thankful his passenger, as well as doorbell video from a nearby home, recorded what happened.

After bullets flew, NYC subway workers kept their cool

NEW YORK (AP) — When smoke bombs and bullets were unleashed on a New York City subway train full of morning commuters, train driver David Artis said his first indication something was wrong was when passengers crowded near his cab door to report the chaos. Artis said his initial reaction was one of shock. But, his thoughts quickly shifted to concern for his passengers and he leaned on his emergency training. Artis and his fellow transit workers were honored by the mayor for their response to Tuesday’s shooting. Train conductor Raven Haynes was among those honored. She says she had a stoic attitude after the attack to help keep the passengers calm.

'Detest me with moderation,' Paris attacks defendant pleads

PARIS (AP) — The only surviving member of the Islamic State attack team that terrorized Paris in 2015 has asked for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims. In emotional court testimony Friday, he pleaded with survivors to “detest me with moderation.” For years, Salah Abdeslam stayed silent about the attacks on the Bataclan theater, Paris cafes and the national stadium, and the 130 people who were killed. Then this week, his words started flowing, in lengthy and sometimes confused testimony. Survivors and victims’ families, who hope the extensive trial helps them find justice and clarity, had mixed reactions.

Trump backs GOP’s JD Vance in US Senate primary in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — "Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance has received Donald Trump’s coveted endorsement in the race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat. The decision ends months of jockeying in a Republican Senate primary where his backing could be pivotal. Vance has been locked in a heated race against former state treasurer Josh Mandel, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians. Dolan is the only major candidate who has not aggressively courted Trump’s endorsement. The candidates and their affiliated super PACs have spent millions trying to paint one another as insufficiently loyal to the former president.

States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their benefits plunge. The reductions come even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades. The payments to low-income individuals and families are dropping as governors end COVID-19 disaster declarations and opt out of a still-ongoing federal program that made their states eligible for dramatic increases in SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps. The increased benefit were in response to surging unemployment after the COVID-19 pandemic swept over the country. The result is that depending on the politics of a state, people find themselves eligible for significantly different levels of help buying food.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0